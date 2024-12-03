Sport
Nepal pulls off one-wicket win over Afghanistan in U19 Asia Cup
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Afghanistan U19 were bowled out for 123 runs in 35.4 overs
Nepal's U19 cricket team pulled off a dramatic one-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Tuesday in the final group match of the U19 Asia Cup in Sharjah, UAE.
After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Afghanistan U19 were bowled out for 123 runs in 35.4 overs.
Despite the win, Nepal will not progress to the knockout stages, as they lost their earlier matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Afghanistan is also out of the running having now lost all three of their matches.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) U19 Asia Cup 2024 started on November 29 and will run through to December 8.
Eight teams are taking part in the 50-over event, with Bangladesh defending champions.
As per the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 format, the teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each.
Group A has India, Pakistan, Japan and the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Nepal are clubbed in Group B.
The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round after the group stage matches.
The final will be played on December 8.
Sport
Afghanistan announce squads for white-ball tour of Zimbabwe
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced the nation’s squads for the white-ball leg of the Zimbabwe tour which consists of three T20Is and as many ODIs, scheduled to begin on December 11 in Harare.
Promising young left-handed top-order batter Zubaid Akbari has earned his maiden call-up to the T20I squad. Akbari put on some stellar performances in the domestic season and was also a major contributor to Afghanistan A's glory at the Emerging Asia Cup. Additionally, Darwish Rasooli returns to the T20I side after an impressive domestic season. He also led the Afghanistan A lineup to their maiden title at the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Asia Cup in Oman, earlier this year.
Afghanistan will continue to miss the services of prolific top-order batter Ibrahim Zadran, who is still recovering from the ankle surgery he recently underwent in England. However, there's good news for Afghan fans as frontline spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has fully recovered from his right phalanx sprain, and has been added to the side for both the T20I and ODI series during the Zimbabwe tour.
“The calendar year 2024 has been both busy and successful for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the AfghanAtalan (Afghanistan A) lineup, with a packed schedule of home and away games and some remarkable achievements,” ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said. “As part of this action-packed year, the AfghanAtalan (Afghanistan A) lineup will be touring Zimbabwe for a full and all-format series, which we eagerly anticipate and look forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.”
“AfghanAtalan (Afghanistan A) have a rich history of playing in Zimbabwe over the years and have performed exceptionally well there. Playing against Zimbabwe on their home soil is always challenging and brings immense joy. I believe the group of players selected for this series will rise to the occasion and make this tour a memorable one.”
ACB Interim Chief Selector, Ahmad Shah, remarked, “It’s a great feeling to see our frontline spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, recover from his injury and be available for selection. He is an essential member of our squad, and we hope he continues to shine brightly for Afghanistan. Additionally, Zubaid Akbari and Darwish Rasooli have been consistent performers, not only in domestic cricket but also in the recently concluded ACC Emerging Teams Cup, where Afghanistan claimed the title. We have included both players in the T20I squad and wish them the very best for the upcoming series.”
Afghanistan T20I Squad for the Zimbabwe Tour:
Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Zubaid Akbari, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad and Naveen Ul Haq.
Afghanistan ODI Squad for the Zimbabwe Tour:
Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.
ACB noted that white-ball leg of the tour has also seen a slight shift and a change in dates to help the spectators attend the key games during weekends. As per the revised schedule of matches, the three T20Is, which were originally slotted to be played on December 9, 11 and 12, have now been pushed back to Wednesday, 11 December, Friday, 13 December, and Saturday, 14 November.
These adjustments have also affected the ODIs, with the first game now scheduled for Tuesday, 17 December. The second and third ODI match will follow on Thursday 19 December and Saturday, 21 December, respectively. All these matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.
Sport
Bangladesh trumps Afghanistan in first match of U-19 Asia Cup
Afghanistan's under-19 national cricket team lost to Bangladesh in their first match in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 on Friday in Dubai.
Chasing Bangladesh's 229-run target, Afghan young cricketers scored 183 runs by losing all their players and lost the game by 45 runs.
The country's under-19 cricket team will face Sri Lanka's under-19 team next Sunday in its second game in this tournament.
Sport
ATN to broadcast upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw is scheduled to take place early next month and football fans across the country will be pleased to learn that Ariana Television and Radio Network (ATN) has secured the rights to broadcast the exciting event live and exclusively in Afghanistan.
This brand new FIFA tournament will be played for the first time next year and clubs from each of the six international confederations; the AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA will feature.
In total, 32 teams will take part in FIFA’s new prime club competition and the United States will host the inaugural event from 15 June to 13 July 2025.
On Thursday, December 5, the world’s eyes will be on Miami in the US for the tournament draw.
This is when the world’s best clubs will discover their group stage opponents.
The draw will be broadcast live on Ariana Television and Ariana News at 10pm next Thursday, December 5.
Of the 32 places available at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, 31 have now been filled.
One remaining place will be filled by a South American team which will be determined on Saturday, November 30 after the CONMEBOL Libertadores final between Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The teams through to the FIFA Club World Cup 2024 are as follows:
Al Ahly (Egypt); Wydad (Morocco); ES Tunis (Tunisia); Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa); Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia); Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan); Al Ain (UAE); Ulsan HD FC (Korea); Chelsea (England); Real Madrid (Spain); Manchester City (England); Bayern Munich (Germany); Paris Saint-Germain (France); Inter Milan (Italy); Porto (Portugal); Benfica (Portugal); Borussia Dortmund (Germany); Juventus (Italy); Atletico Madrid (Spain); FC Salzburg (Austria); Monterrey (Mexico); Seattle Sounders (USA); Club Leon (Mexico); Pachuca (Mexico); Auckland City (New Zealand); Palmeiras (Brazil); Flamengo (Brazil); Fluminense (Brazil); River Plate (Argentina); Boca Juniors (Argentina); Inter Miami (USA).
For more news, information, schedules and updates on this tournament be sure to watch this space.
