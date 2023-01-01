World
Netanyahu says Israel not bound by ‘despicable’ U.N. vote
Israel condemned and the Palestinians welcomed on Saturday a United Nations General Assembly vote asking the International Court of Justice to provide an opinion on legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories, Reuters reported.
The Friday vote presents a challenge for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who this week took office at the head of a government which has set settlement expansion as a priority and which includes parties who want to annex West Bank land on which they are built.
“The Jewish people are not occupiers in their own land nor occupiers in our eternal capital Jerusalem and no U.N. resolution can distort that historical truth,” Netanyahu said in a video message, adding that Israel was not bound by the “despicable decision.”
Along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, the Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank for a state. Most countries consider Israel’s settlements there illegal, a view Israel disputes citing historical and Biblical ties to the land, read the report.
The Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) also known as the World Court, is the top U.N. court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, though the ICJ has no power to enforce them.
The U.N. General Assembly asked the ICJ to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s “occupation, settlement and annexation … including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem.”
Members of Netanyahu’s new government have pledged to bolster settlements with development plans, budgets and authorisation of dozens of outposts built without permits.
The cabinet includes newly created posts and restructured roles that grant some of those powers to pro-settler coalition partners, who ultimately aim to extend Israeli sovereignty to the West Bank.
Netanyahu, however, has given no indication of any imminent steps to annex the settlements, a move that would likely shake up its relations with Western and Arab allies alike.
The Palestinians welcomed the U.N. vote in which 87 members voted in favour of adopting the request; Israel, the United States and 24 other members voted against; and 53 abstained, Reuters reported.
“The time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law, and to be held accountable for its ongoing crimes against our people,” said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule in the West Bank.
Basem Naim, an official with Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls Gaza, said it was “an important step toward confining and isolating the state of occupation (Israel).”
World
North Korea fires 3 ballistic missiles after unprecedented year of tests
North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, the South Korean military said.
The launches were the latest in an unprecedented number of missile tests conducted by North Korea this year, as Pyongyang presses on with weapons development amid speculation it could test a nuclear weapon for a seventh time, Reuters reported.
The three short-range ballistic missiles were fired from around 8 am local time from North Hwanghae Province, south of the capital Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
All three flew at an altitude of around 100 km and covered a range of around 350 km, Japan’s defense ministry said. South Korean military also said the missiles flew about 350 km.
“North Korea’s ballistic missile(s) launch is a grave provocation that undermines peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula as well as the international community,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, condemning it as a clear violation of the U.N. Security Council resolution and urging it to stop immediately.
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said the latest launches did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to Washington’s allies, but they highlighted the destabilizing impact of North Korea’s weapons program, Reuters reported.
The launches came a day after South Korea’s defense ministry announced it had successfully conducted a test flight of a solid-propellant space launch vehicle.
On Monday, five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea, prompting the South’s military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters to try to shoot them down, in the first such intrusion since 2017.
Relations between North Korea and US-ally South Korea have grown more tense since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s conservative government took over in May, promising a tougher stance toward the North.
Not counting Saturday’s launches, North Korea has fired around 70 ballistic missiles this year, Yonhap news agency said, including about eight intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).
North Korean state media KCNA had yet to mention the launches, but said on Saturday that leader Kim Jong Un had presided over a party meeting on Friday to decide policy and strategy for 2023.
World
Death toll from US winter storm rises to 61
The death toll from a fierce winter storm that gripped much of the United States over Christmas rose to at least 61 on Thursday, AFP quoting officials said.
Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz said two more deaths had been reported in the western New York region that bore the brunt of the historic storm, bringing the total to 39.
Erie County includes the snow-battered city of Buffalo, where most of the deaths occurred, read the report.
Poloncarz said 17 of the 39 victims were found outside, 11 were in homes, four were in cars, four died while shoveling or snowblowing and three were the result of an inability of emergency responders to reach them in time.
Nine deaths were reported in storm-related car crashes in the midwestern state of Ohio with scattered fatalities in at least half-a-dozen other states, AFP reported.
With temperatures rising and snow melting, officials in New York had expressed concerns about flooding but the county executive said “it does not appear like it will be bad.”
“Thankfully, it appears that flooding will be minimal,” Poloncarz said.
He said that electricity had been restored to all county residents.
As Buffalo dug itself out of the once-in-a-generation storm, there has been mounting criticism of the response of the authorities with Poloncarz calling the city’s handling “embarrassing.”
A travel ban, for example, was not issued in Buffalo until 9:30 am on Friday morning when many people were already on their way to work, read the report.
The storm also brought unseasonably cold temperatures to states such as Texas and Florida and caused chaos at airports, with thousands of flights delayed or canceled.
Southwest Airlines, which canceled more than 15,000 flights in eight days after what it said was a breakdown in its scheduling systems, said it expected its operations to gradually return to normal Friday.
World
Russian oligarch dies ‘suddenly’ as list of Putin’s wealthy critics dying keeps growing
So far, at least 23 wealthy Russians, critical of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, have died in suspicious circumstances since the start of the invasion.
A former Russian army chief, Alexei Maslov, with longstanding ties to Ukraine is the latest to die “suddenly”. He worked for the Uralvagonzavod machine-building company, the largest tank manufacturer in the world.
Maslov, who was commander-in-chief of the Russian Ground Forces from 2004 to 2008, passed away on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital, the company said.
The former military leader, originally from a Russian region bordering Ukraine, had close ties to the country that Russia invaded in February. Maslov’s military career began in Soviet Ukraine, where he studied at a high school for military commanders in Kharkiv, the UK’s Express reported.
Meanwhile, to keep track of all suspicious deaths in Putin’s circles since the start of the war, Wikipedia has created a specific page – 2022 Russian businessmen mystery deaths – where the name, date of death, place, circumstances and role are written.
In some instances the families, including wives and children, of the businessmen have also died.
On Sunday, another wealthy Russian businessman and United Russia MP, Pavel Antonov, who criticized the war in Ukraine, was found dead after a fall from the third floor of a hotel in Rayagada, in India.
Tass news agency reported that Antov “committed suicide because he was depressed by the death two days earlier, apparently of a heart attack, of a Russian friend, Vladimir Budanov, who was part of a group of four tourists who arrived in the hotel a few days before.”
According to the New Indian Express, Antov was “visibly upset” after attending Budanov’s funeral.
On June 3, 2022, the Dutch news network NOS described the phenomenon as “a grim series of Russian billionaires, many from the oil and gas industries, who have been found dead in unusual circumstances since the beginning of this year”.
The first was on January 30, when 60-year-old Leonid Shulman, head of transport at Russian energy giant Gazprom, was found dead in the bathroom of his country house in the Leningrad region.
On July 6, 2022, CNN described the group as “millionaires with direct or indirect ties to the Kremlin found dead in mysterious scenarios since the beginning of the year”.
Between January 30 and September 21 this year, 12 wealthy businessmen died.
On September 12, Ivan Pechorin, a top manager of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, was found dead in Vladivostok after falling off his luxury yacht and drowning near Cape Ignatyev in the Sea of Japan.
So far this month, December 2022, there have been six suspicious deaths, as listed by Wikipedia.
China ready to invest in water dam and energy projects in Afghanistan: officials
Umar Gul’s coaching stint with Afghan cricket team comes to an end
Officials report rise in legal medicines imports
Several killed, wounded in blast outside Kabul military airport
IEA welcomes Russia’s plan to export gas to Afghanistan
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Afghanistan exports goods worth $1.2 billion
US whistleblower Edward Snowden gets a Russian passport
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Saar: Afghan refugees situation in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: World’s demand from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Flow of US dollars into Afghanistan ‘weakens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves’
-
Business4 days ago
Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak
-
Climate Change4 days ago
The 10 most expensive climate-related disasters of 2022
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN urges IEA to end restrictions on women
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chance of snowfall and heavy rains forecast across 13 provinces
-
Latest News4 days ago
Increase in humanitarian aid prevented famine in Afghanistan: UN
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan, Saudi’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
-
World3 days ago
S.Korea must respond to N.Korea despite its nuclear arms: President Yoon