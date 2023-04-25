New chicken abattoir valued at $1 million opens in Balkh

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2023)

A private company has set up a chicken abattoir at a cost of $1 million in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province.

According to local officials, the new facility will ensure chickens slaughtered at the facility will be Halaal and that they will be slaughtered in a hygienic environment.

“We opened this chicken abattoir, it is much better in terms of the environment, the health of the people, and the cleanliness of the city,” said Shamsuddin Khalid, head of the agriculture department in Balkh.

“It is beneficial for the whole nation and for all our businessmen.”

Meanwhile, Balkh officials suggested that other business owners trading in fresh meat should also establish such facilities in keeping with health standards.

This comes amid an ongoing clamp down of traders slaughtering animals in the streets of Balkh, where officials are attempting to increase the number of abattoirs.