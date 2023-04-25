Connect with us

Telecom towers go up in remote areas of Paktia: IEA

5 hours ago

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2023)

Paktia Telecommunications Department officials say that they have started the process of setting up new telecommunication towers in remote areas of the eastern province.

Speaking during the inauguration of the project, which is being rolled out by Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) in Zurmat district, officials said additional land in other areas has been earmarked for the new towers.

“We have included in our plan all areas of Paktia districts where there are no telecommunications services, such as Zurmat and other districts,” Nasratullah Hijrat, director of telecommunications and IT in Paktia, said.

Salam Sharifi, head of AWCC in the southeast zone, meanwhile said: “Today, we inaugurated the AWCC site in Sahak area of Zurmat district. With this, the people of Sahak will benefit from better quality telephone services and fast internet services.”

Hazrat Mohammad Watanpal, the provincial director of the Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA), said: “We will make more efforts. ATRA also plans to cover the under-serviced areas.”

Residents of Paktia province have meanwhile called on the private and state-run telecommunication sector to expand their services across the district, given its size.

“Zurmat has been facing telecommunication problems for 20 years. Many thanks to AWCC for solving our problems,” Abdul Hamid Faizan, a resident of Paktia’s Zurmat district, said.

According to local officials, about 10 new telecommunication sites have been activated in Paktia since the takeover of the country by the Islamic Emirate.

IEA says Vienna diaspora meeting not beneficial to Afghanistan

4 hours ago

April 25, 2023

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2023)

In response to a meeting of a number of Afghans in exile in Vienna on Monday, the Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that such meetings are not in the interests of Afghanistan and that people who attend such events abroad have lost their “prestige” inside the country.

Mujahid said political figures should not seek to destroy the current system.

He added that participants of the Vienna meeting do not have public support inside Afghanistan.

“The people of Afghanistan will not be deceived by them again, they are few people who are looking for personal interests and to protect their personal property,” said Mujahid.

He has asked political figures living outside Afghanistan not to involve the country in war and said the IEA will not allow anyone to disrupt security in the country.

“The Islamic Emirate, as a government and system in Afghanistan, condemns those who are ill-wishers of Afghanistan that gather in one place or another with bad intentions,” he stressed.

Some experts meanwhile said that such meetings cannot solve the problems of Afghanistan because the issue of Afghanistan should be resolved through a dialogue between Afghans.

This is the second meeting of political figures in exile in Vienna, where the participants discussed Afghanistan.

This meeting was organized by the Austrian Institute of International Affairs.

Nangarhar factory exporting agricultural machinery to Central Asia

5 hours ago

April 25, 2023

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2023)

The head of the Javed Afghan factory in Nangarhar province said this week the company is increasing foreign exports of agricultural machines produced at their facility.

According to factory officials, they recently exported a total of 67 wheat and corn threshers to Central Asian countries – of which 16 went to Tajikistan.

“Javed Afghan factory was able to export 16 thresher bases to Tajikistan,” said Toor Malang, head of the company.

“It is hoped that we export to Uzbekistan this week too.”

Malang also asked the Islamic Emirate to support the development of domestic products so as to increase export volumes.

He said his exports have increased and that dozens of people are employed at the factory.

Under the IEA, efforts have been made to increase trade ties with regional countries, including Kazakhstan, which recently opened a trade office in the country.

New chicken abattoir valued at $1 million opens in Balkh

5 hours ago

April 25, 2023

(Last Updated On: April 25, 2023)

A private company has set up a chicken abattoir at a cost of $1 million in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province.

According to local officials, the new facility will ensure chickens slaughtered at the facility will be Halaal and that they will be slaughtered in a hygienic environment.

“We opened this chicken abattoir, it is much better in terms of the environment, the health of the people, and the cleanliness of the city,” said Shamsuddin Khalid, head of the agriculture department in Balkh.

“It is beneficial for the whole nation and for all our businessmen.”

Meanwhile, Balkh officials suggested that other business owners trading in fresh meat should also establish such facilities in keeping with health standards.

This comes amid an ongoing clamp down of traders slaughtering animals in the streets of Balkh, where officials are attempting to increase the number of abattoirs.

