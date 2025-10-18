World
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
More than 2,600 “No Kings” protest events are scheduled to take place on Saturday in all 50 U.S. states, a mass mobilization against President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration, education and security that organizers say are pushing the country toward autocracy.
The protests — big and little, in cities, suburbs and small towns across the U.S. — follow similar demonstrations in June and will gauge the frustration level of opponents of a conservative agenda that has rolled out quickly, Reuters reported.
Since Trump took office 10 months ago, his administration has ramped up immigration enforcement, moved to slash the federal workforce and cut funding to elite universities over issues including pro-Palestinian protests against Israel’s war in Gaza, campus diversity and transgender policies.
Residents in some major cities have seen National Guard troops sent in by the president, who argues they are needed to protect immigration agents and to help combat crime.
“There is nothing more American than saying ‘we don’t have kings’ and exercising our right to peacefully protest,” said Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible, a progressive organization that is the main organizer of the No Kings marches.
Trump has said very little about Saturday’s protests. But in an interview with Fox Business aired on Friday he said that “they’re referring to me as a king — I’m not a king.”
More than 300 grassroots groups helped organize Saturday’s marches, Greenberg said. The American Civil Liberties Union said it has given legal training to tens of thousands of people who will act as marshals at the various marches, and those people were also trained in de-escalation. No Kings ads and information have blanketed social media to drive turnout.
Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive independent, and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive Democrat, have backed the marches along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump. An array of celebrities also has backed the movement.
In June, over 2,000 No Kings protests took place, mostly peacefully, on the same day that Trump celebrated his 79th birthday and held a military parade in Washington.
REPUBLICANS CLAIM PROTESTS ARE ANTI-AMERICAN
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, on Friday echoed a common refrain among the GOP on the No Kings protests.
“Tomorrow the Democrat leaders are going to join for a big party out on the National Mall,” Johnson said at a press conference on Friday. “They’re going to descend on our Capitol for their much anticipated, so-called No Kings rally. We refer to it by its more accurate description: The hate America rally.”
Other Republicans have blasted Democrats and marches like No Kings as motivating people to carry out political violence, especially in the wake of the September assassination of political activist Charlie Kirk, a close confidant of Trump and key members of his administration.
Dana Fisher, a professor at American University in Washington, D.C., and the author of several books on American activism, forecast that Saturday could see the largest protest turnout in modern U.S. history – she expected that over 3 million people would participate, based on registrations and participation in the June events.
“The main point of this day of action is to create a sense of collective identity amongst all the people who are feeling like they are being persecuted or are anxious due to the Trump administration and its policies,” Fisher said. “It’s not going to change Trump’s policies. But it might embolden elected officials at all levels who are in opposition to Trump.”
World
Syria’s Sharaa tells Putin he will respect past deals with Moscow
Two Syrian sources told Reuters that Sharaa would use the talks to formally request that Moscow hand over Assad to face trial over alleged crimes against Syrians.
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday he would honour all past deals struck between his country and Moscow, a pledge suggesting Moscow’s two main military bases in Syria are safe, Reuters reported.
Sharaa, who once headed the Syrian branch of al Qaeda and who toppled predecessor Bashar al-Assad, a close Russian ally, late last year, was speaking at the start of Kremlin talks with Putin on his first visit to Russia since coming to power.
“There are bilateral relations and shared interests that bind us with Russia, and we respect all agreements made with it. We are working on redefining the nature of relations with Russia,” Sharaa, who was speaking in Arabic, told Putin.
Putin told him that Moscow was ready to do all it could to act on what he called “many interesting and useful beginnings” that had already been discussed between the two sides when it came to renewing relations.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters after the talks that Moscow was willing to work on oil projects in Syria and help it to restore energy, rail and other infrastructure destroyed during years of civil war. The two leaders had discussed this at length, he said.
“Russian companies have been working in Syria for a long time, at oil fields. There are fields that require development, those that are mothballed, and new fields. We are ready to participate,” Novak said.
The Kremlin said before the talks that the fate of Russia’s two main bases in Syria – the Hmeimim air base in Syria’s Latakia province, and its naval facility at Tartous on the coast – would be discussed, read the report.
Russia has a military presence at Qamishli airport – in the northeast near the borders of Turkey and Iraq – as well.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow believed Damascus wanted the military bases to stay and spoke about using them as logistics hubs to get aid to Africa.
Syrian officials are seeking guarantees that Russia will not help rearm remnants of Assad’s forces, a Syrian source said before the talks. Sharaa is hoping that Russia might also help rebuild the Syrian army, the same source said.
Sharaa’s visit was sensitive. Russia used its military muscle to back Assad for years against Syrian rebels who came to power in December last year led by Sharaa. Moscow then granted asylum to Assad and his family when they fled the country.
The Assads now live discreetly in Moscow, according to Russian media.
Two Syrian sources told Reuters that Sharaa would use the talks to formally request that Moscow hand over Assad to face trial over alleged crimes against Syrians.
Russia prides itself on being able to protect its foreign allies and was not likely to agree to hand over Assad to Damascus. Lavrov said on Monday that Russia had given Assad refuge because his life had been under threat, Reuters reported.
Sharaa, who is hoping to secure economic concessions from Russia, including the resumption of wheat supplies on favourable terms and compensation for war damage, was also expected to press for Moscow’s backing to resist Israeli demands for a wider demilitarised zone in southern Syria.
One of the two sources said he might also raise the issue of redeploying Russian military police as a guarantor against further Israeli encroachments.
World
Kremlin says it welcomes Trump’s desire to focus on search for peace in Ukraine after Gaza ceasefire
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained open to peace talks.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire to focus on the search for a peace deal to end the fighting in Ukraine after achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and hoped he’d be able to push Kyiv towards a settlement, Reuters reported.
Addressing the Israeli Knesset a day earlier after brokering a deal between Israel and Hamas, Trump spoke of wanting to get a deal done with Iran over its nuclear programme, but said he’d turn his attention to trying to end the war in Ukraine first.
“…first we have to get Russia done. We gotta get that one done. If you don’t mind, Steve, let’s focus on Russia first,” Trump said, addressing Steve Witkoff, his special envoy who has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained open to peace talks, read the report.
“We certainly welcome such intentions and we welcome the confirmation of the political will to do everything possible to promote the search for peaceful solutions,” Peskov said, when asked about Trump’s comments.
“We are already well acquainted with Mr Witkoff; he is effective, has proven his effectiveness now in the Middle East, and we hope that his talents will continue to contribute to the work already underway in Ukraine.”
Russia accuses Ukraine of stalling negotiations and of not making good on an idea of setting up working groups to consider potential aspects of a deal. Ukraine accuses Moscow of not being serious about a deal and of putting forward conditions that are tantamount to asking for it to surrender, Reuters reported.
“The Russian side remains open and ready for peaceful dialogue, and we hope that the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skills of President Trump’s envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more active and more willing to engage in the peace process,” Peskov said.
Peskov has said that dialogue with the U.S. around Ukraine has stalled, while Trump has spoken of possibly supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles, something Moscow has made clear it would regard as a dangerous escalation.
World
North Korea unveils new intercontinental missile at military parade
Experts believe the new missile may be designed to carry multiple warheads — a development that could complicate U.S. missile defense capabilities and enhance Pyongyang’s deterrence strategy.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a major military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday, showcasing the country’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-20, in front of foreign dignitaries from China, Russia and Vietnam.
The late-night parade on Friday marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party and came a day after large-scale national celebrations.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnam’s Communist Party chief To Lam stood alongside Kim during the event, underscoring North Korea’s growing engagement with its allies amid global tensions.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Hwasong-20 is the country’s “strongest nuclear strategic weapon system” to date. Analysts say the missile could potentially reach anywhere in the U.S. mainland, though questions remain about its guidance precision and the ability of its warhead to survive re-entry.
“The Hwasong-20 represents, for now, the peak of North Korea’s long-range nuclear ambitions. We should expect to see it tested before the end of this year,” Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told Reuters.
Experts believe the new missile may be designed to carry multiple warheads — a development that could complicate U.S. missile defense capabilities and enhance Pyongyang’s deterrence strategy.
Other weapons displayed included hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, new multiple rocket launchers, and suicide drone launchers, according to Hong Min of South Korea’s Korea Institute for National Unification.
During the parade, Kim praised North Korea’s armed forces, saying their “heroism will not only be seen in defense of the homeland but also in outposts of socialist construction.”
“Our army should continue to grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats,” Kim said, according to KCNA.
Earlier on Friday, Kim held talks with Medvedev, who praised the “sacrifice of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia” in Ukraine, describing it as proof of deep trust between the two countries. Kim expressed his intention to strengthen ties with Moscow and pursue broader cooperation to achieve “common strategic goals.”
KCNA also reported that Vietnam and North Korea signed new agreements on cooperation across several sectors, including defense, foreign affairs, and health — further signaling Pyongyang’s efforts to reinforce its international partnerships.
AHKPL: Kabul Zalmi triumph by 49 runs, Abaseen Defenders clinch victory by 5 wickets
Trump says he could ‘easily’ solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
Iranian FM stresses diplomacy to resolve tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Pakistani military’s fresh airstrikes in Afghanistan an attempt to prolong conflict: Mujahid
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
Afghanistan thrashes Maldives 10–1 in Futsal Asian Cup
Afghanistan, Bangladesh set for high-stakes series in UAE
ACB names squad for white-ball series against Bangladesh
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, IEA’s former ambassador to Islamabad
Saar: Pakistan’s attack on Afghan civilian targets discussed
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s response to Pakistani attacks discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
China is very concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, foreign ministry says
-
Latest News5 days ago
Islamic Emirate condemns Pakistani army for opening fire on TLP protesters
-
Sport4 days ago
ATN to bring Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games to Afghan viewers
-
Regional4 days ago
Trump declares end of Gaza war as final Israeli hostages freed and Palestinians released
-
Business4 days ago
Direct Kabul–Amritsar flights mark new phase in Afghanistan–India trade relations
-
Sport4 days ago
AHKPL: Pamir Stars edge past Kabul Zalmi by 11 runs, Knight Riders dominate in earlier clash
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA FM Muttaqi says all neighbours except Pakistan on good terms with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Haqqani calls for unity, urges Afghans to put national interests above personal gain