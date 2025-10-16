World
Syria’s Sharaa tells Putin he will respect past deals with Moscow
Two Syrian sources told Reuters that Sharaa would use the talks to formally request that Moscow hand over Assad to face trial over alleged crimes against Syrians.
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday he would honour all past deals struck between his country and Moscow, a pledge suggesting Moscow’s two main military bases in Syria are safe, Reuters reported.
Sharaa, who once headed the Syrian branch of al Qaeda and who toppled predecessor Bashar al-Assad, a close Russian ally, late last year, was speaking at the start of Kremlin talks with Putin on his first visit to Russia since coming to power.
“There are bilateral relations and shared interests that bind us with Russia, and we respect all agreements made with it. We are working on redefining the nature of relations with Russia,” Sharaa, who was speaking in Arabic, told Putin.
Putin told him that Moscow was ready to do all it could to act on what he called “many interesting and useful beginnings” that had already been discussed between the two sides when it came to renewing relations.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters after the talks that Moscow was willing to work on oil projects in Syria and help it to restore energy, rail and other infrastructure destroyed during years of civil war. The two leaders had discussed this at length, he said.
“Russian companies have been working in Syria for a long time, at oil fields. There are fields that require development, those that are mothballed, and new fields. We are ready to participate,” Novak said.
The Kremlin said before the talks that the fate of Russia’s two main bases in Syria – the Hmeimim air base in Syria’s Latakia province, and its naval facility at Tartous on the coast – would be discussed, read the report.
Russia has a military presence at Qamishli airport – in the northeast near the borders of Turkey and Iraq – as well.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow believed Damascus wanted the military bases to stay and spoke about using them as logistics hubs to get aid to Africa.
Syrian officials are seeking guarantees that Russia will not help rearm remnants of Assad’s forces, a Syrian source said before the talks. Sharaa is hoping that Russia might also help rebuild the Syrian army, the same source said.
Sharaa’s visit was sensitive. Russia used its military muscle to back Assad for years against Syrian rebels who came to power in December last year led by Sharaa. Moscow then granted asylum to Assad and his family when they fled the country.
The Assads now live discreetly in Moscow, according to Russian media.
Two Syrian sources told Reuters that Sharaa would use the talks to formally request that Moscow hand over Assad to face trial over alleged crimes against Syrians.
Russia prides itself on being able to protect its foreign allies and was not likely to agree to hand over Assad to Damascus. Lavrov said on Monday that Russia had given Assad refuge because his life had been under threat, Reuters reported.
Sharaa, who is hoping to secure economic concessions from Russia, including the resumption of wheat supplies on favourable terms and compensation for war damage, was also expected to press for Moscow’s backing to resist Israeli demands for a wider demilitarised zone in southern Syria.
One of the two sources said he might also raise the issue of redeploying Russian military police as a guarantor against further Israeli encroachments.
World
Kremlin says it welcomes Trump’s desire to focus on search for peace in Ukraine after Gaza ceasefire
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained open to peace talks.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire to focus on the search for a peace deal to end the fighting in Ukraine after achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and hoped he’d be able to push Kyiv towards a settlement, Reuters reported.
Addressing the Israeli Knesset a day earlier after brokering a deal between Israel and Hamas, Trump spoke of wanting to get a deal done with Iran over its nuclear programme, but said he’d turn his attention to trying to end the war in Ukraine first.
“…first we have to get Russia done. We gotta get that one done. If you don’t mind, Steve, let’s focus on Russia first,” Trump said, addressing Steve Witkoff, his special envoy who has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained open to peace talks, read the report.
“We certainly welcome such intentions and we welcome the confirmation of the political will to do everything possible to promote the search for peaceful solutions,” Peskov said, when asked about Trump’s comments.
“We are already well acquainted with Mr Witkoff; he is effective, has proven his effectiveness now in the Middle East, and we hope that his talents will continue to contribute to the work already underway in Ukraine.”
Russia accuses Ukraine of stalling negotiations and of not making good on an idea of setting up working groups to consider potential aspects of a deal. Ukraine accuses Moscow of not being serious about a deal and of putting forward conditions that are tantamount to asking for it to surrender, Reuters reported.
“The Russian side remains open and ready for peaceful dialogue, and we hope that the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skills of President Trump’s envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more active and more willing to engage in the peace process,” Peskov said.
Peskov has said that dialogue with the U.S. around Ukraine has stalled, while Trump has spoken of possibly supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles, something Moscow has made clear it would regard as a dangerous escalation.
World
North Korea unveils new intercontinental missile at military parade
Experts believe the new missile may be designed to carry multiple warheads — a development that could complicate U.S. missile defense capabilities and enhance Pyongyang’s deterrence strategy.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a major military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday, showcasing the country’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-20, in front of foreign dignitaries from China, Russia and Vietnam.
The late-night parade on Friday marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party and came a day after large-scale national celebrations.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnam’s Communist Party chief To Lam stood alongside Kim during the event, underscoring North Korea’s growing engagement with its allies amid global tensions.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Hwasong-20 is the country’s “strongest nuclear strategic weapon system” to date. Analysts say the missile could potentially reach anywhere in the U.S. mainland, though questions remain about its guidance precision and the ability of its warhead to survive re-entry.
“The Hwasong-20 represents, for now, the peak of North Korea’s long-range nuclear ambitions. We should expect to see it tested before the end of this year,” Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told Reuters.
Experts believe the new missile may be designed to carry multiple warheads — a development that could complicate U.S. missile defense capabilities and enhance Pyongyang’s deterrence strategy.
Other weapons displayed included hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, new multiple rocket launchers, and suicide drone launchers, according to Hong Min of South Korea’s Korea Institute for National Unification.
During the parade, Kim praised North Korea’s armed forces, saying their “heroism will not only be seen in defense of the homeland but also in outposts of socialist construction.”
“Our army should continue to grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats,” Kim said, according to KCNA.
Earlier on Friday, Kim held talks with Medvedev, who praised the “sacrifice of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia” in Ukraine, describing it as proof of deep trust between the two countries. Kim expressed his intention to strengthen ties with Moscow and pursue broader cooperation to achieve “common strategic goals.”
KCNA also reported that Vietnam and North Korea signed new agreements on cooperation across several sectors, including defense, foreign affairs, and health — further signaling Pyongyang’s efforts to reinforce its international partnerships.
World
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages
Israel and Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal, the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end a war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 people and reshaped the Middle East.
Just a day after the second anniversary of Hamas militants’ cross-border attack that triggered Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza, indirect talks in Egypt yielded an agreement on the initial stage of Trump’s 20-point framework to bring peace to the Palestinian enclave, Reuters reported.
The accord, if fully implemented, would bring the two sides closer than any previous effort to halt a war that had evolved into a regional conflict, drawing in countries such as Iran, Yemen and Lebanon, deepened Israel’s international isolation and reshaped the Middle East.
But the agreement announced by Trump late on Wednesday was short on detail and left many unresolved questions that could still lead to its collapse, as has happened with previous peace efforts.
“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump said on Truth Social.
“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump added.
Successful completion of the deal would mark a significant foreign policy achievement for the Republican president, who had campaigned on bringing peace to major world conflicts but has struggled to swiftly deliver, both in Gaza and on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the agreement.
“With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home,” he said in a statement. “This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.”
Hamas confirmed it had reached an agreement to end the war, saying the deal includes an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a hostage-prisoner exchange.
“We affirm that the sacrifices of our people will not be in vain, and that we will remain true to our pledge – never abandoning our people’s national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved,” Hamas said.
Gaza authorities say more than 67,000 people have been killed and much of the enclave has been flattened since Israel began its military response to the Hamas cross-border attack on October 7, 2023. Around 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage back to Gaza, according to Israeli officials, with 20 of the 48 hostages still held believed to be alive.
Despite the hopes raised for ending the war, crucial details are yet to be spelled out, including the timing, a post-war administration for the Gaza Strip and the fate of Hamas.
HOSTAGE RELEASE EXPECTED IN DAYS
Celebrations broke out in Gaza and in Israel after the announcement.
“Thank God for the ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing,” said Abdul Majeed abd Rabbo, a man in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
“I am not the only one happy, all of the Gaza Strip is happy, all the Arab people, all of the world is happy with the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed.”
Families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza gathered in what has come to be known as Hostages Square in Tel Aviv after the announcement.
“President Trump, thank you very much. We thank him, our children will not have returned home without him,” said Hatan Angrest, whose son Matan is among the hostages.
A Hamas source said the living hostages would be handed over
within 72 hours of the Israeli government approving the deal. Hamas officials have insisted it will take longer to recover the bodies of dead hostages, believed to number about 28, from Gaza’s rubble.
Trump told Fox News’ ‘Hannity’ program on Wednesday that the hostages will probably be released on Monday.
The Israeli military warned residents in Gaza that some areas there are still dangerous combat zones. Forces continue to encircle Gaza City, and returning there remains “extremely dangerous,” a military spokesperson said on Thursday in a statement following the ceasefire announcement.
Netanyahu and Trump spoke by phone and congratulated each other on an “historic achievement,” and the Israeli prime minister invited the U.S president to address Israel’s parliament, according to Netanyahu’s office.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for all sides to abide fully by the terms on the hostage agreement. “Immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies and essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end,” he said in a statement.
Hamas said earlier on Wednesday it had handed over its lists of the hostages it held and the Palestinian prisoners held by Israel that it wanted to be exchanged.
Hamas has so far refused to discuss Israel’s demand that Hamas give up its arms, which the Palestinian source said Hamas would reject as long as Israeli troops occupy Palestinian land.
ARAB COUNTRIES SAY PLAN MUST LEAD TO PALESTINIAN STATE
The next phase of Trump’s plan calls for an international body led by Trump and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to play a role in Gaza’s post-war administration. Arab countries which back the plan say it must lead to eventual independence for a Palestinian state, which Netanyahu says will never happen.
There is no clear indication who will rule Gaza when the war ends. Netanyahu, Trump, Western and Arab states have ruled out a role for Hamas, which has run Gaza since driving out Palestinian rivals in 2007.
Hamas has said it would relinquish Gaza governance only to a Palestinian technocrat government supervised by the Palestinian Authority and backed by Arab and Muslim countries. It rejects any role for Blair or foreign rule of Gaza.
Global outrage has mounted against Israel’s assault. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a U.N. inquiry say it amounts to genocide. Israel calls its actions self-defence after the 2023 Hamas attack.
Manzoor Pashteen accuses Pakistan of war crimes in Afghanistan after airstrikes kill civilians
Syria’s Sharaa tells Putin he will respect past deals with Moscow
62 civilians injured, 7 killed in Pakistani airstrike on Spin Boldak
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s response to Pakistani attacks discussed
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan face Bangladesh in crucial Group B clash in Abu Dhabi
KPL Season 3 draft finalizes team squads
Nepal holds state funeral for Gen Z martyrs as nation mourns protest casualties
US revokes sanctions waiver on Iran’s Chabahar Port
Over 300 new cancer patients registered in Balkh this year
Tahawol: Afghan forces’ decisive response to Pakistan discussed
Saar: Islamic Emirate’s response to Pakistani attacks discussed
Tahawol: Discussion on Pakistan’s role in border tensions
Saar: Ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Trump wanting to solve Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
-
Latest News3 days ago
China is very concerned about Pakistan-Afghanistan clashes, foreign ministry says
-
Regional3 days ago
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghan FM Muttaqi calls future of Afghanistan–India relations ‘very bright’
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan bodybuilding star claims second consecutive Mr Olympia runner-up title
-
Regional3 days ago
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to dialogue with Afghanistan, urges action against TTP
-
Latest News3 days ago
Islamic Emirate condemns Pakistani army for opening fire on TLP protesters