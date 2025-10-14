World
Kremlin says it welcomes Trump’s desire to focus on search for peace in Ukraine after Gaza ceasefire
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia remained open to peace talks.
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire to focus on the search for a peace deal to end the fighting in Ukraine after achieving a ceasefire in Gaza and hoped he’d be able to push Kyiv towards a settlement, Reuters reported.
Addressing the Israeli Knesset a day earlier after brokering a deal between Israel and Hamas, Trump spoke of wanting to get a deal done with Iran over its nuclear programme, but said he’d turn his attention to trying to end the war in Ukraine first.
“…first we have to get Russia done. We gotta get that one done. If you don’t mind, Steve, let’s focus on Russia first,” Trump said, addressing Steve Witkoff, his special envoy who has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past.
“We certainly welcome such intentions and we welcome the confirmation of the political will to do everything possible to promote the search for peaceful solutions,” Peskov said, when asked about Trump’s comments.
“We are already well acquainted with Mr Witkoff; he is effective, has proven his effectiveness now in the Middle East, and we hope that his talents will continue to contribute to the work already underway in Ukraine.”
Russia accuses Ukraine of stalling negotiations and of not making good on an idea of setting up working groups to consider potential aspects of a deal. Ukraine accuses Moscow of not being serious about a deal and of putting forward conditions that are tantamount to asking for it to surrender, Reuters reported.
“The Russian side remains open and ready for peaceful dialogue, and we hope that the influence of the United States and the diplomatic skills of President Trump’s envoys will help encourage the Ukrainian side to be more active and more willing to engage in the peace process,” Peskov said.
Peskov has said that dialogue with the U.S. around Ukraine has stalled, while Trump has spoken of possibly supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles, something Moscow has made clear it would regard as a dangerous escalation.
World
North Korea unveils new intercontinental missile at military parade
Experts believe the new missile may be designed to carry multiple warheads — a development that could complicate U.S. missile defense capabilities and enhance Pyongyang’s deterrence strategy.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a major military parade in Pyongyang on Saturday, showcasing the country’s newest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasong-20, in front of foreign dignitaries from China, Russia and Vietnam.
The late-night parade on Friday marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party and came a day after large-scale national celebrations.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnam’s Communist Party chief To Lam stood alongside Kim during the event, underscoring North Korea’s growing engagement with its allies amid global tensions.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the Hwasong-20 is the country’s “strongest nuclear strategic weapon system” to date. Analysts say the missile could potentially reach anywhere in the U.S. mainland, though questions remain about its guidance precision and the ability of its warhead to survive re-entry.
“The Hwasong-20 represents, for now, the peak of North Korea’s long-range nuclear ambitions. We should expect to see it tested before the end of this year,” Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace told Reuters.
Other weapons displayed included hypersonic ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, new multiple rocket launchers, and suicide drone launchers, according to Hong Min of South Korea’s Korea Institute for National Unification.
During the parade, Kim praised North Korea’s armed forces, saying their “heroism will not only be seen in defense of the homeland but also in outposts of socialist construction.”
“Our army should continue to grow into an invincible entity that destroys all threats,” Kim said, according to KCNA.
Earlier on Friday, Kim held talks with Medvedev, who praised the “sacrifice of North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia” in Ukraine, describing it as proof of deep trust between the two countries. Kim expressed his intention to strengthen ties with Moscow and pursue broader cooperation to achieve “common strategic goals.”
KCNA also reported that Vietnam and North Korea signed new agreements on cooperation across several sectors, including defense, foreign affairs, and health — further signaling Pyongyang’s efforts to reinforce its international partnerships.
World
Israel and Hamas agree to Gaza ceasefire and return of hostages
Israel and Hamas said they had agreed to a long-awaited ceasefire and hostage deal, the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end a war in Gaza that has killed more than 67,000 people and reshaped the Middle East.
Just a day after the second anniversary of Hamas militants’ cross-border attack that triggered Israel’s devastating assault on Gaza, indirect talks in Egypt yielded an agreement on the initial stage of Trump’s 20-point framework to bring peace to the Palestinian enclave, Reuters reported.
The accord, if fully implemented, would bring the two sides closer than any previous effort to halt a war that had evolved into a regional conflict, drawing in countries such as Iran, Yemen and Lebanon, deepened Israel’s international isolation and reshaped the Middle East.
But the agreement announced by Trump late on Wednesday was short on detail and left many unresolved questions that could still lead to its collapse, as has happened with previous peace efforts.
“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump said on Truth Social.
“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump added.
Successful completion of the deal would mark a significant foreign policy achievement for the Republican president, who had campaigned on bringing peace to major world conflicts but has struggled to swiftly deliver, both in Gaza and on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would convene his government on Thursday to approve the agreement.
“With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home,” he said in a statement. “This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.”
Hamas confirmed it had reached an agreement to end the war, saying the deal includes an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a hostage-prisoner exchange.
“We affirm that the sacrifices of our people will not be in vain, and that we will remain true to our pledge – never abandoning our people’s national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved,” Hamas said.
Gaza authorities say more than 67,000 people have been killed and much of the enclave has been flattened since Israel began its military response to the Hamas cross-border attack on October 7, 2023. Around 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage back to Gaza, according to Israeli officials, with 20 of the 48 hostages still held believed to be alive.
Despite the hopes raised for ending the war, crucial details are yet to be spelled out, including the timing, a post-war administration for the Gaza Strip and the fate of Hamas.
HOSTAGE RELEASE EXPECTED IN DAYS
Celebrations broke out in Gaza and in Israel after the announcement.
“Thank God for the ceasefire, the end of bloodshed and killing,” said Abdul Majeed abd Rabbo, a man in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
“I am not the only one happy, all of the Gaza Strip is happy, all the Arab people, all of the world is happy with the ceasefire and the end of bloodshed.”
Families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza gathered in what has come to be known as Hostages Square in Tel Aviv after the announcement.
“President Trump, thank you very much. We thank him, our children will not have returned home without him,” said Hatan Angrest, whose son Matan is among the hostages.
A Hamas source said the living hostages would be handed over
within 72 hours of the Israeli government approving the deal. Hamas officials have insisted it will take longer to recover the bodies of dead hostages, believed to number about 28, from Gaza’s rubble.
Trump told Fox News’ ‘Hannity’ program on Wednesday that the hostages will probably be released on Monday.
The Israeli military warned residents in Gaza that some areas there are still dangerous combat zones. Forces continue to encircle Gaza City, and returning there remains “extremely dangerous,” a military spokesperson said on Thursday in a statement following the ceasefire announcement.
Netanyahu and Trump spoke by phone and congratulated each other on an “historic achievement,” and the Israeli prime minister invited the U.S president to address Israel’s parliament, according to Netanyahu’s office.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for all sides to abide fully by the terms on the hostage agreement. “Immediate and unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies and essential commercial materials into Gaza must be ensured. The suffering must end,” he said in a statement.
Hamas said earlier on Wednesday it had handed over its lists of the hostages it held and the Palestinian prisoners held by Israel that it wanted to be exchanged.
Hamas has so far refused to discuss Israel’s demand that Hamas give up its arms, which the Palestinian source said Hamas would reject as long as Israeli troops occupy Palestinian land.
ARAB COUNTRIES SAY PLAN MUST LEAD TO PALESTINIAN STATE
The next phase of Trump’s plan calls for an international body led by Trump and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to play a role in Gaza’s post-war administration. Arab countries which back the plan say it must lead to eventual independence for a Palestinian state, which Netanyahu says will never happen.
There is no clear indication who will rule Gaza when the war ends. Netanyahu, Trump, Western and Arab states have ruled out a role for Hamas, which has run Gaza since driving out Palestinian rivals in 2007.
Hamas has said it would relinquish Gaza governance only to a Palestinian technocrat government supervised by the Palestinian Authority and backed by Arab and Muslim countries. It rejects any role for Blair or foreign rule of Gaza.
Global outrage has mounted against Israel’s assault. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a U.N. inquiry say it amounts to genocide. Israel calls its actions self-defence after the 2023 Hamas attack.
World
US warned about possible attack on its embassy in Caracas, Venezuela says
Maduro said two reliable sources, one domestic and one international, had informed the government of the possible attack and security forces were sent to reinforce the embassy.
Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday his government had warned Washington of a “false flag operation” by “extremist sectors of the local Venezuelan right” to plant explosives at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, Reuters reported.
A false flag operation is when an act is carried out in such a way that a different party appears responsible.
The White House and State Department did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez originally reported the plot on Sunday in a message on his Telegram account, saying that the alleged plans had been reported to the United States through three different channels.
He added that a European embassy was also alerted about the plans but did not specify which one. Venezuela severed relations with the United States in 2019, and U.S. diplomatic personnel left the headquarters that year.
Maduro added the government was looking to capture those involved in the plot and knew who had orchestrated it.
“This was backed by a person who will be known soon and asked for by a person who will be known soon, but this is all ongoing,” Maduro said, adding that the goal of the plot was to blame his government “and begin an escalation of conflict.”
The United States has struck at least four vessels allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks. President Donald Trump has also said the U.S. would look into attacking drug cartels “coming by land” in Venezuela, Reuters reported.
On Monday, the New York Times reported that Trump told his special envoy Richard Grenell to stop all outreach to Venezuela and called off efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement.
