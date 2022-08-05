COVID-19
North Korea marks end of first COVID wave, but risks persist
North Korea on Friday said all of its fever patients have recovered, marking the end of its first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, but challenges linger with economic hardships deepening and an unvaccinated population exposed to future resurgences, Reuters reported Friday.
While state media said the “anti-epidemic situation has entered a definite phase of stability”, rather than boasting of victory, North Korea said it would “redouble efforts to maintain perfection in the execution of state anti-epidemic policies”.
The reclusive country has never confirmed how many people caught COVID-19, apparently lacking testing supplies. But it said around 4.77 million fever patients have fully recovered and 74 died since late April. It has reported no new fever cases since July 30.
South Korean officials and medical experts have cast doubts on those figures, especially the number of deaths.
Shin Young-jeon, a professor at Hanyang University’s medical school in Seoul, said while the peak of the first COVID wave may have passed, the stated fatalities were nearly “impossible” and there could be up to 50,000 deaths.
“Their success, if any, should lie in the fact that the outbreak didn’t lead to a political or social chaos. Whether their COVID response was successful was another problem.”
South Korea’s Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, responsible for inter-Korean affairs, said this week there were “credibility issues” with the North’s data but the COVID situation seemed “somewhat under control.”
Experts said the pandemic and a nationwide lockdown would deepen the North’s already dire food situation, and the World Health Organization said in June the COVID situation there could be getting worse.
COVID-19
Latest count of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide
As of 5am GMT (8.3am Kabul time) the COVID-19 global confirmed cases stood at just over 580 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University in the US.
Country’s with the highest confirmed cases are as follows:
U.S. 91,794,811
India 44,087,037
France 34,172,819
Brazil 33,924,061
Germany 31,119,199
Britain 23,581,287
Italy 21,170,600
South Korea 20,160,154
Russia 18,365,348
COVID-19
Researchers find 3 different types of long COVID, each with different symptoms
There are three different “types” of long COVID, researchers from King’s College London found adding each one has its own set of symptoms.
Researchers examined 1,459 people living with long COVID – defined by the study authors as suffering symptoms for at least 84 days after infection – who were taking part in the Zoe Health study.
The study, published on medRxiv, claims that people with long COVID appear to be split into three main groups, including:
Those with neurological symptoms including fatigue, brain fog and headache – most commonly found among those who became infected when the most dominant strains were alpha and delta.
A second group experienced respiratory symptoms including chest pain and shortness of breath. This was found more commonly among those infected during the first wave of the virus.
A final group are experiencing a diverse range of symptoms including heart palpitations, muscle ache and pain, and changes in skin and hair, King’s College said.
But researchers said these three subtypes were evident in all variants. Clinical lead author Dr Claire Steves, from King’s College London, said: “These data show clearly that post-COVID syndrome is not just one condition, but appears to have several subtypes.
First author Dr Liane Canas, from King’s College London, added: “These insights could aid in the development of personalized diagnosis and treatment for these individuals.”
COVID-19
Study finds millions could suffer long-term smell or taste problems after COVID
A new study has found that around one in 20 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide have long-term smell or taste problems for at least 6 months.
The survey was put together by a team of international experts and analyzed data from 18 studies comprising 3,699 patients, Sky News reported.
The study found that an estimated 5.6 percent of patients suffer smell dysfunction for at least six months, while 4.4 percent have a change in taste.
By this month there had been around 550 million COVID infections globally, meaning 15 million may have had smell problems and 12 million had taste issues, the study estimated.
It added that women are less likely to recover their sense of smell and taste and patients who suffered the most at the initial infection were more likely to have long-term issues.
