OIC and UN special envoys discuss joint cooperation to support Afghanistan
The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Afghanistan, Tarig Ali Bakhit, held discussions on Monday, with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, at the OIC office in Kabul.
The meeting focused on the efforts of both sides in disseminating the Jeddah Document on Women’s Rights in Islam, which was adopted during the International Conference on Women in Islam held on 6 – 8 November 2023, the OIC said in a statement.
This initiative is being advanced through a workshop that commenced Monday at the OIC Office in Kabul.
Both sides exchanged views on how the OIC and the UN can continue their joint cooperation to support the Afghan people and address the political, humanitarian, and security challenges facing Afghanistan.
In a post on X on Tuesday Otunbayeva said she held “important and constructive discussions with the OIC on the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, where restrictions on education, work and access to health are causing long-term damage.”
She said “more engagement, and practical action, is urgently needed.”
World Bank reports Afghanistan’s economic recovery remains ‘fragile’
The World Bank report revealed that Afghanistan’s trade deficit surged by 54 percent in 2024, reaching $9 billion, which represents 45 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).
In their January Economic Monitor report, the World Bank noted Monday that while Afghanistan’s economic growth in 2023-24 was a positive development, growth remained insufficient to significantly improve social indicators.
“High poverty, unemployment, limited resources, and weak purchasing power continue to leave millions vulnerable,” the report stated adding that the outlook remains fragile due to policy uncertainty, financial isolation, and inadequate human and
physical capital.
“A rapid decline in foreign aid could further weaken aggregate demand, exacerbating economic pressures,” the World Bank stated.
The report attributes this decline to a five percent drop in exports, totaling $1.8 billion, primarily due to a reduction in coal and textile exports.
“Coal exports saw the steepest decline, plunging 64 percent to $92 million as Pakistan shifted to its traditional suppliers,” stated the World Bank.
The report highlighted an 11.5 percent increase in Afghanistan’s revenue collection, primarily driven by non-tax revenue and taxes levied at the country’s borders.
“Revenue collection remained strong in the first ten months of FY2024-25 (March 22, 2024 – January 21, 2025), totaling AFN 190.5 billion ($2.5 billion), or 12 percent of annual GDP,” stated the report.
The report also noted the country’s central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank, suspended US dollar auctions from September 4 to December 9 last year, which contributed to the depreciation of the afghani (AFN). The auctions resumed in January 2025, with the bank injecting more than $100 million.
The World Bank noted that fragile trade relations with Pakistan pushed Afghanistan to diversify its export markets, with Iran, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan each contributing around three percent of total exports.
However, Pakistan remains the largest export destination, accounting for 45 percent, followed by India at 34 percent.
“Afghanistan’s export base remains heavily dependent on food and coal, which made up 60 percent of total exports in 2024, down from 80 percent in 2023,” the report read adding that “this
highlights the urgent need for Afghanistan to expand its export portfolio and reduce reliance on a few commodities and markets”.
The World Bank stated that domestic tax revenue meanwhile grew 11 percent to AFN 72.1 billion, contributing 2.8 percentage points to overall revenue growth.
Non-tax revenue increased by 22 percent to AFN 66 billion. This growth was driven by higher income from mining, tolls, vehicle registrations, passport issuance, transport services, railways, and telecommunications, the report read.
“Ministries responsible for non-tax revenue exceeded targets by eight percent, contributing 45 percent to inland revenue collection,” the World Bank stated.
Customs duties and fees grew 20 percent year-on-year to AFN 51.5 billion, contributing 4.5 percentage points to total revenue growth. This increase was fueled by higher imports, stronger trade ties with Iran and Central Asia, improved border management, and recent tariff adjustments.
Senior IEA officials make first known visit to Japan since takeover
A delegation of high-level Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have arrived in Japan, their host Japanese grant-making organization Nippon Foundation said Monday.
This is the first known visit by the IEA since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.
Japan however has been a substantial donor nation over the past few years and has maintained a diplomatic mission in Kabul.
Nippon Foundation meanwhile told Japanese media that the visiting delegation is expected to seek insights for future nation building.
The Japanese government said its Foreign Ministry’s special representative for Afghanistan, Toshihide Ando, also plans to meet with the delegation.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the visit is “meaningful”.
Ministry says morality police may not violate citizens’ right to privacy
The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice said on Sunday that no muhtasib (morality police) is allowed to violate citizens’ right to privacy, warning that violators will face serious action.
Speaking on Ariana News’ Saar program, Saif-ul-Islam Khaibar, the ministry’s spokesman, said that public complaints regarding the behavior of muhtasibs have decreased, which indicates that they are behaving well.
“Breaching the privacy of individuals is spying. It is spying on what the individual does or does not do. Muhtasib does not have this right, and Islam has forbidden this, and Allah Almighty has also forbidden spying. Muhtasib is only responsible when he directly sees a wrongdoing and prevents it,” Khaibar said.
He also emphasized that the ministry has handled thousands of complaints in different sectors over the past three years and, in the area of protecting women’s rights alone, has prevented more than 5,500 cases of forced marriage and Baad practice in different regions of the country. Baad is a method of settlement and compensation whereby a female from a criminal’s family is given to the victim’s family as a servant or a bride.
“We cannot say that currently this is not happening in Afghanistan because it is a large country and the ministry has just started working. It is something that has existed for decades, but now it is not something that people can freely do,” Khaibar said.
He also claimed that some foreign media outlets and intelligence circles spread propaganda against the ministry in order to turn people against the ministry and muhtasibs.
