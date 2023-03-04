Latest News
One-day expo held for female entrepreneurs in Kabul
Afghanistan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI) said on Saturday that a one-day expo was held for women entrepreneurs in Kabul.
According to AWCCI officials, almost 200 female entrepreneurs, businesswomen, owners of small businesses and handicrafts enterprises from all over the country participated in the event and showcased their products.
Nearly 7,000 women have been granted business permits, and hundreds of women have commercial businesses, officials said.
However, the lack of suitable business spaces and financial problems are among the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.
“We have invited women from 34 provinces of Afghanistan in order to address their business problems,” said Salima Yousafzai, head of the Chamber of Businesswomen and Entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Economy said they know women need to participate in the economy and that they are trying to provide more opportunities for female entrepreneurs.
“Business women can play a positive role in the country’s economic development and growth, and the effort is to provide a field for women’s activities based on Islamic values,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy.
In the meantime, women entrepreneurs at the expo complained about the lack of markets for their products, saying that the government should provide extensive support to domestic production.
“The sales are very low compared to the past because in the past when the expos were held, many people came and the people’s economy was also good, but currently the situation has become difficult,” said Zuhra Kohistani, a female entrepreneur.
“We hope that better facilities will be provided for us next [solar] year,” said another entrepreneur.
According to AWCCI, women are currently working in seven sectors, including food production, handicrafts, social services, agriculture, livestock, health and education.
Latest News
Over 5,000 drug traffickers arrested in past year: officials
A total of 5,051 individuals have been arrested on drug trafficking charges in the past year, Interior Ministry officials said on Saturday.
Mohammadullah Ahmadi, the operational director of the counter-narcotics department of the Interior Ministry, told a conference that those arrested also included four foreign nationals.
In addition, more than 500 tons of various drugs and drug utensils as well as alcoholic drinks were seized and 170 drug and alcohol production and processing factories were destroyed.
Thousands of drug addicts have also been rounded up, the official said.
Meanwhile, Hayatullah Mohajer Farahi, deputy minister of information and culture, emphasized that jobs should be created for drug addicts who have recovered.
Deputy Minister of Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice Abdul Rahman Munir said that it is necessary for the relevant institutions in the country to prevent the cultivation of poppies and stop the production of narcotics. He added that the fight against drugs is a “Sharia” matter.
Latest News
Identities of 32 Afghans killed in Italy shipwreck confirmed: embassy
The Afghan Embassy in Italy has announced that the identities of 32 Afghan citizens who lost their lives in last week’s shipwreck have been confirmed.
Afghan ambassador under the former government met with a representative of the Italian Ministry of Interior during his trip to the site of the accident and demanded that the needs of the victims’ families be addressed.
A statement from the Afghan Embassy in Italy cited the Italian official as saying that there had been about 180 people on the boat, adding that 67 bodies including 32 Afghans had been recovered.
According to the statement, relatives of almost all the victims allowed the Italian authorities to bury the bodies in the cemetery in Crotone, Italy, and other cemeteries near the city.
The embassy added that five Afghan citizens were transferred to Croton hospital for treatment and 72 others were transferred to the immigration center in the city.
Latest News
Six killed in anti-Daesh operation in Herat
Security forces carried out an operation against a Daesh hideout in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Friday night, killing six individuals, officials said Saturday.
Abdullah Insaf, a spokesman for Herat police, said that the operation began at 10:00 p.m. in District 14 of the city.
He said that Daesh members had been inside a building when the operation started.
Six individuals who were killed in the operation also included a woman.
The operation comes five days after security forces killed a top Daesh commander in capital Kabul.
One-day expo held for female entrepreneurs in Kabul
Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Iran discovers large lithium deposit
Over 5,000 drug traffickers arrested in past year: officials
Identities of 32 Afghans killed in Italy shipwreck confirmed: embassy
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
IEA tightens currency controls after dollar smuggling report
Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
Death toll from Syria-Turkey quake nears 10,000
Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Akbari, head of Islamic Protective Party
Tahawol: US’s call for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Saar: World’s relations with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Celebration of 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
AWCC expands telecom services to Kandahar’s Registan district
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan turns back 24 tankers carrying low-grade fuel from Iran
-
Business5 days ago
Finance ministry scraps ‘permit form’ for imports of perishable goods
-
Sport4 days ago
Messi named FIFA player of 2022, England women rewarded for Euro campaign
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan consulate in Istanbul handed over to IEA
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Handing over Afghan embassy in Tehran to IEA discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
US and Ghani government ‘set the stage’ for the collapse of republic: SIGAR
-
Latest News3 days ago
80 Afghan citizens dead in Italian shipwreck: IEA foreign ministry