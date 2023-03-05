Two Afghans arrested by Iranian border forces for drug smuggling

(Last Updated On: March 4, 2023)

Afghanistan Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AWCCI) said on Saturday that a one-day expo was held for women entrepreneurs in Kabul.

According to AWCCI officials, almost 200 female entrepreneurs, businesswomen, owners of small businesses and handicrafts enterprises from all over the country participated in the event and showcased their products.

Nearly 7,000 women have been granted business permits, and hundreds of women have commercial businesses, officials said.

However, the lack of suitable business spaces and financial problems are among the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

“We have invited women from 34 provinces of Afghanistan in order to address their business problems,” said Salima Yousafzai, head of the Chamber of Businesswomen and Entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ministry of Economy said they know women need to participate in the economy and that they are trying to provide more opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

“Business women can play a positive role in the country’s economic development and growth, and the effort is to provide a field for women’s activities based on Islamic values,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy minister of economy.

In the meantime, women entrepreneurs at the expo complained about the lack of markets for their products, saying that the government should provide extensive support to domestic production.

“The sales are very low compared to the past because in the past when the expos were held, many people came and the people’s economy was also good, but currently the situation has become difficult,” said Zuhra Kohistani, a female entrepreneur.

“We hope that better facilities will be provided for us next [solar] year,” said another entrepreneur.

According to AWCCI, women are currently working in seven sectors, including food production, handicrafts, social services, agriculture, livestock, health and education.