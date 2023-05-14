Latest News
Over 2,000 acres of poppy fields destroyed in ongoing campaign
The Ministry of Interior said on Sunday that so far 2,183 acres of poppy fields across nine provinces have been destroyed in the ongoing campaign to rid the country of poppies.
According to the ministry, 777 acres of land in Pashtun Kot, Bilchiragh, Almar, Kohistan and Khyber districts of Faryab province have been destroyed along with 520 acres of land in Badakhshan province, 400 acres of land in Paktika province, 292 acres of land in Nangarhar province, 127 acres of land in Takhar, 38 acres of land in Kunar province, 13 acres of land in Baghlan province, 11 acres of land in Balkh province and 5 acres of land in Pasaband district of Ghor province were cleared from poppy cultivation.
Poppy fields in Kabul province have also been destroyed.
Last week the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that anti-narcotics police destroyed 800 acres of poppy fields in several operations across six provinces.
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, said that there is a serious fight underway against the cultivation and trafficking of drugs in an attempt to eradicate all traces of narcotics in the country.
Mujahid emphasized that efforts are being made to prevent drug trafficking, and that since the IEA’s takeover in August 2021, a large number of drug traffickers have been arrested and imprisoned.
He also assured neighboring countries and the region that they need not be concerned about drug smuggling from Afghanistan but to cooperate with the government and people in the fight against drugs and help find alternative crops to poppies.
Latest News
Trans-Afghan railway project gets coordination office in Tashkent
The coordination office for the trans-Afghan railway project was inaugurated in the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent on Friday.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mullah Bakht-ur-Rahman Sharafat, head of Afghanistan Railway Authority, and the ambassadors of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
In a statement, the Afghanistan Railway Authority said that at the office, the representatives of the three countries will jointly coordinate the affairs of the trans-Afghan railway project. There are also plans to establish such offices in Kabul and Islamabad.
Meanwhile, the 11th Trilateral Meeting of the Joint Working Group on trans-Afghan Railways Project was held in Tashkent.
During the meeting, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting of high-ranking railway officials in Islamabad next month.
Additionally, the strengthening of railway cooperation and increasing movement of goods via the Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif railway were also discussed.
The trans-Afghan railway project connects Central Asian countries with South Asian countries through Afghanistan.
Latest News
Turkmenistan sends 125 tons of aid to Afghanistan
Turkmenistan’s government has dispatched 125 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.
The consignment includes medicines and medical supplies, food and textile products, Turkmen foreign ministry said in a statement.
As part of this humanitarian action, a group of medical workers of the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan has been sent to provide medical and advisory assistance at the maternity hospital built by Turkmenistan in 2016 in the village of Turgundi in Herat province, the statement said.
“This comprehensive humanitarian action, based on the primordially humanistic traditions and principles of the Turkmen people, is a continuation of the consistent activities of the Turkmen state to support Afghanistan for many years, and also serves to further develop traditionally friendly, fraternal and good neighborly relations between the Turkmen and Afghan peoples,” the statement added.
Latest News
Qatari delegation arrives in Kandahar, meets officials
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani arrived in Kandahar on Friday and met with officials of IEA, including Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.
According to Mujahid, they discussed cooperation in strengthening relations and trust, and working together in the education, health and economic sectors.
The Qatari delegation also included the head of the Qatari State Security (Intelligence Service) Abdullah Al-Khulaifi, Mujahid said.
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Punjab, Lucknow boost IPL play-off hopes, Delhi out
Over 2,000 acres of poppy fields destroyed in ongoing campaign
Minister of mines to call for tenders to extract oil and gas ‘soon’
Pakistan PM orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrested
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at event
Chinese firm offers IEA $10 billion investment in lithium reserves
Sudan: Panic grips country as clashes escalate between army and paramilitaries
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
Tahawol: Qatari delegation trip to Kandahar reviewed
Saar: Conflict between Pakistan’s ex-PM and Army discussed
Exclusive interview with Tomas Niklasson, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan
Tahawol: China’s call for engagement of world with IEA discussed
Saar: Political instability in Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
First freight from Iran arrives in Herat by rail
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan signs memo of cooperation with Turkish firm to generate power locally
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA orders all taxis to be resprayed blue and white
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL: Injured England’s Archer ruled out of Mumbai Indians
-
Business4 days ago
Turkmenistan delegation meets with DABS to discuss issues around electricity
-
Sport5 days ago
Sri Lanka announce schedule for Afghanistan series
-
World4 days ago
AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine
-
Regional5 days ago
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court