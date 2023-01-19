World
Pakistan Army claims Iran-based ‘terrorists’ kill 4 soldiers in cross-border attack
Pakistani officials said Wednesday that a militant attack from across the Iranian side of the border between the two countries had killed four soldiers while they were patrolling along the border.
The attack took place in the remote Panjgur district in southwestern Baluchistan province, the military said in a statement.
According to the statement: “Terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border.” The statement added that the “Iranian side has been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side” of the more than 900-kilometer border.
No group immediately claimed responsibility. The Iranian embassy in Islamabad said on Twitter that Iran “strongly condemns (the) terrorist attack” on Pakistani troops. “Terrorism is the common pain of Iran and Pakistan. Both sides are victims of the ominous phenomenon,” the embassy said.
For its part, Tehran alleges that anti-Iran Sunni militants use hideouts in the Pakistani province to orchestrate “terrorist” violence in the Iranian border region known as Sistan-Baluchistan, VOA reported.
Separately, the Pakistani military Wednesday raided a suspected “terrorist” hideout in Baluchistan’s Hoshab district. The ensuing “heavy exchange of fire” killed four militants, according to a military statement.
Ethnic Baluch separatists routinely carry out attacks on security forces and say they are fighting for the independence of the province, which is rich in natural resources.
Baluchistan also shares a major chunk of the country’s nearly 2,600-kilometer border with Afghanistan. The province is at the center of a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure development project China is funding in Pakistan under Beijing’s global Belt and Road Initiative.
World
Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday made a shock announcement she had “no more in the tank” to continue leading the country and would step down no later than early February and not seek re-election, Reuters reported.
Ardern, holding back tears, said that it had been a tough five and a half years as prime minister and that she was only human and needed to step aside.
“This summer, I had hoped to find a way to prepare for not just another year, but another term – because that is what this year requires. I have not been able to do that,” Ardern, 42, told a news conference.
“I know there will be much discussion in the aftermath of this decision as to what the so called ‘real’ reason was… The only interesting angle you will find is that after going on six years of some big challenges, that I am human,” she continued.
“Politicians are human. We give all that we can, for as long as we can, and then it’s time. And for me, it’s time.”
A ruling New Zealand Labour Party vote for a new leader will take place on Sunday; the party leader will be prime minister until the next general election. Ardern’s term as leader will conclude no later than Feb. 7 and a general election will be held on Oct. 14.
Ardern said she believed Labour would win the upcoming election.
New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, who also serves as finance minister, said in a statement he would not seek to stand as the next Labour leader, read the report.
Political commentator Ben Thomas said Ardern’s announcement was a huge surprise as polls still ranked her as the country’s preferred prime minister even though support for her party had fallen from the stratospheric heights seen during the 2020 election, Reuters reported.
Thomas said that there was not a clear successor.
Ardern said she was not stepping down because the job was hard, but because she believed others could do a better job.
She made a point of telling her daughter Neve that she was looking forward to being there when she started school this year and told her longtime partner Clarke Gayford that it was time they married.
Ardern’s initial election made a big splash on the global stage because of her gender and youth, coining the phrase “Jacinda-mania”.
Her empathetic leadership style was cemented by her response to the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch in 2019 that killed 51 people injured 40.
Ardern swiftly labelled the attacks “terrorism” and wore a hijab as she met with the Muslim community a day after the attack, telling them the whole country was “united in grief”. She promised and delivered major gun law reform within a month.
“Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength. She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday.
Ardern won plaudits across the political spectrum for her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the country face some of the strictest measures globally but also resulted in one of the lowest death tolls.
But her popularity has waned over the past year as inflation has risen to nearly three-decade highs, the central bank has aggressively increased the cash rate and crime has risen.
The country has become increasingly politically divided over issues such as a government overhaul of water infrastructure and the introduction of an agricultural emissions programme, Reuters reported.
World
Ukraine says 16 killed in helicopter crash, including interior minister
Sixteen people including Ukraine’s interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv in the town of Brovary, Reuters quoting the national police chief said.
The governor of the Kyiv region said earlier on Wednesday that a helicopter crashed near a nursery and a residential building earlier on Wednesday, read the report.
Two children were among the dead and 10 of them were in hospital, officials said.
World
Pakistan PM Sharif makes conditional talks offer to arch-rival India
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made a conditional offer to his Indian counterpart to open talks on all outstanding issues between them, including disputed Kashmir, which he believes could be facilitated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Reuters reported.
“My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is let’s sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues, like Kashmir,” Sharif said in an interview with Al Arabiya news channel, telecast by Pakistan’s state run TV on Tuesday.
However, a statement issued by Sharif’s office after the interview aired added that such talks would only be possible if India restored the autonomous status in the part of Kashmir it rules that was revoked in 2019.
“Without India’s revocation of this step, negotiations are not possible,” it said.
The Indian foreign affairs ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. New Delhi has ignored such calls from Pakistan on Kashmir’s status in the past, read the report.
In the interview, Sharif said he had taken up the issue with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on his recent visit to the Emirates.
“He’s a brother of Pakistan. He also has good relations with India. He can play a very important role to bring the two countries on the talking table,” Sharif said.
The two arch-rival nuclear powers have fought three wars since independence from British rule in 1947. Two of the wars were over Kashmir, a disputed Himalayan region, which both the nations claim. Each controls half of the region, Reuters reported.
The two neighbours came close to war again in 2019, when India launched an air strike inside Pakistan to target what New Delhi said was a militant training facility.
Tensions were again inflamed when India unilaterally revoked the autonomous status of its part of Kashmir later in 2019, which Sharif said resulted in “flagrant” human rights violations.
India has faced a decades-long insurgency in its part of Kashmir which is accuses Pakistan of stoking – an accusation Islamabad denies.
According to Reuters official talks between the two countries have been suspended since then, although there have been some backdoor diplomacy attempts to resume negotiations – one brokered by the UAE in 2021.
Sharif said the wars between the two countries brought nothing except misery, poverty and unemployment.
“We want to alleviate poverty, achieve prosperity and provide education, health facilities and employment to our people, and not waste our resources on bombs and ammunition, that’s the message I want to give to PM Modi,” he said.
Pakistan Army claims Iran-based ‘terrorists’ kill 4 soldiers in cross-border attack
IEA confirms over 70 dead in extreme cold across Afghanistan
Jacinda Ardern shocks New Zealand, says she is stepping down as prime minister
Bayat Foundation launches its winter aid program in Kabul
Saar: TAPI project’s importance for Afghanistan discussed
Vocational training provided to 800 women in Nangarhar: officials
IEA bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts
Real Madrid preparing a 1 billion euro deal to sign Kylian Mbappe
Thousands welcome Messi, Argentina team after World Cup victory
Fans disappointed as Argentina World Cup victory parade ends abruptly
Saar: TAPI project’s importance for Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Media situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s demand from international community discussed
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan-India relations discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
MI Emirates begin ILT20 campaign with clinical win against Warriors
-
Latest News4 days ago
Former female MP killed in Kabul
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan hurt the prestige of America: Pompeo
-
World4 days ago
At least 16 killed in Nepal plane crash
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA says IEA’s announcement about receiving UN cash aid is “misleading”
-
Nangarhar4 days ago
IEA thwarts sale of 9-year-old girl in Nangarhar province
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: UNSC’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
-
Business5 days ago
150 foreign investors received licenses since IEA takeover: officials