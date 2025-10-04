Regional
Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian sea port, FT reports
Advisers to Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir have approached U.S. officials with an offer to build and run a port on the Arabian Sea, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a plan seen by the newspaper.
The plan envisages American investors building and operating a terminal to access Pakistan’s critical minerals in the town of Pasni, according to the FT, Reuters reported. Pasni is a port town in Gwadar District in the province of Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.
The move comes after Munir, along with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, held a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in September. In that meeting, Sharif sought investment from U.S. companies in the agriculture, technology, mining and energy sectors.
According to the FT, the offer was floated with some U.S. officials, and was shared with Munir ahead of a meeting with Trump in the White House late last month.
The blueprint excludes the use of the port for U.S. military bases, and instead aims to attract development finance for a rail network linking the port to mineral-rich western provinces, the FT report added.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The U.S. State Department, White House, and Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Pakistani Army could not immediately be reached.
Israeli military stops nearly all boats in aid flotilla, sparking global protests
Israel faced international condemnation and protests on Thursday after its military intercepted almost all of about 40 boats in a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza and took captive more than 450 foreign activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg.
Cameras broadcasting live feeds from the boats showed armed Israeli soldiers in helmets and night vision goggles boarding the ships, while passengers huddled in life vests with their hands up, Reuters reported.
A video from the Israeli foreign ministry showed Thunberg, the most prominent of the passengers, sitting on a deck surrounded by soldiers.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in cities across Europe as well as in Karachi, Buenos Aires and Mexico City to protest Israel’s capturing of the activists two years into its assault on Gaza. Italian unions called a general strike for Friday.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, the organiser of the voyage, said on X that more than 450 volunteers had been detained. Earlier it said some of them were transferred to one large cargo vessel before being taken ashore.
One boat, the Marinette, was “still sailing strong,” flotilla organizers said on a live video stream that showed the crew piloting the boat. Organizers said the Marinette was about 80 nautical miles from Gaza on Thursday night, and about 10 nautical miles from where Israel began intercepting other boats in the flotilla.
Iranian commander points to potential missile range increase
Iranian missiles have a self-imposed range of 2,000 km, which officials in the past said was enough to protect the country as this range can cover the distance to Israel.
The range of Iran’s missiles will be increased to any point deemed necessary, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander told the semi-official Fars news agency on Wednesday, in response to what he said were Western demands to curb Tehran’s missiles, Reuters reported.
Demands by the U.S. and some European countries to impose restrictions on Iran’s missile capabilities have been one of the issues blocking the path to a nuclear deal, according to Iranian officials.
Western countries fear Iran’s uranium enrichment programme could yield material for an atomic warhead and that it seeks to develop a ballistic missile to carry one. Tehran denies pursuing nuclear weapons.
Iranian missiles have a self-imposed range of 2,000 km, which officials in the past said was enough to protect the country as this range can cover the distance to Israel, read the report.
However, as launchers based in Iran’s western provinces were targeted by Israeli fighter jets in June, Tehran gradually launched missiles from further east in its territory – which require longer range.
“Our missiles will reach the range that they need to,” deputy inspector of the Khatam al-Anbiya central military headquarters Mohammadjafar Asadi told Fars news agency.
He added the power and range of Iranian missiles had limited the war initiated by Israel in June to 12 days. Tehran retaliated with hundreds of missile launches on Israeli territory.
After bombing Iranian nuclear sites which led Iran to target the U.S. Al Udeid base in Qatar, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire to end the conflict, which saw both Iran and Israel claiming victory, Reuters reported.
Indonesia School Collapse: 91 missing and three dead as rescue efforts continue
The Al Khoziny school building collapsed while students were performing late afternoon prayers in a mosque on the lower floor.
Rescue teams and frantic families continued searching rubble for the second day after a building at an Islamic boarding school in East Java collapsed, leaving three dead and 91 students missing, officials said.
The Al Khoziny school building in Sidoarjo, around 780 km east of Jakarta, collapsed while students were performing late afternoon prayers in a mosque on the lower floor. Upper floors of the building were under construction at the time.
By Tuesday evening, authorities had recovered three bodies, while dozens of teenagers remained trapped beneath heavy concrete slabs. Ninety-nine students and staff had been accounted for, with 26 of the injured receiving treatment at local hospitals.
Rescuers detected signs of life under the debris. “We used a camera and saw six victims moving their legs when they saw the light,” said Nanang Sigit, head of the local rescue agency.
Relatives described harrowing attempts to reach their children. Holy Abdullah Arif, 49, wept as he held up a photo of his nephew, Rosi, still missing. “I ran around screaming, ‘Rosi! If you can hear me, get out!’ A child answered, stuck in the rubble. I asked if it was Rosi. The child cried, ‘God, no, help me!’”
Families gathered around a list of known survivors, anxiously scanning for their loved ones’ names. Authorities deployed an excavator and crane to remove rubble but cautioned against heavy machinery directly on the structure, fearing further collapse.
“The rescuers are still searching for 91 people,” said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNBP).
The collapse reportedly occurred after foundation pillars failed to support the added weight of new construction on the fourth floor. “Stricter safety standards and careful oversight of building projects are urgently needed to prevent tragedies like this,” Muhari said.
Local media reported that construction had been ongoing for nine months. Concerns about lax building standards are widespread in Indonesia, where incomplete structures are often left to allow owners to add floors later.
This is the latest in a series of deadly building collapses in Indonesia. Earlier this month, three people died when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java.
In 2018, seven teenagers were killed in Cirebon when a rehearsal venue collapsed, and at least 75 were injured when the mezzanine floor at Jakarta’s stock exchange collapsed.
Rescue teams continue the painstaking search, working against the clock to save any remaining survivors while authorities investigate the causes and enforce safety measures.
