Climate Change
Pakistan seeking $16 billion to help rebuild after floods
Pakistan and the United Nations are holding a major conference in Geneva on Monday aimed at marshaling support to rebuild the country after devastating floods in what is expected to be a major test case for who pays for climate disasters.
Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in September displaced some 8 million people and killed at least 1,700 in a catastrophe blamed on climate change, Reuters reported.
Most of the waters have now receded but the reconstruction work, estimated at around $16.3 billion, to rebuild millions of homes and thousands of kilometers of roads and railway is just beginning and millions more people may slide into poverty.
Islamabad, whose delegation is led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will present a recovery “framework” at the conference where United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron are also due to speak.
Guterres, who visited Pakistan in September, has previously described the destruction in the country as “climate carnage.”
“This is a pivotal moment for the global community to stand with Pakistan and to commit to a resilient and inclusive recovery from these devastating floods,” said Knut Ostby, United Nations’ Development Program’s Pakistan representative.
Additional funding is crucial to Pakistan amid growing concerns about its ability to pay for imports such as energy and food and to meet sovereign debt obligations abroad.
However, it is far from clear where the reconstruction money will come from, especially given difficulties raising funds for the emergency humanitarian phase of the response, which is around half funded, according to U.N. data.
At the COP27 meeting in Egypt in November, Pakistan was at the forefront of efforts that led to the establishment of a “loss and damage” fund to cover climate-related destruction for countries that have contributed less to global warming than wealthy ones, Reuters reported.
However, it is not yet known if Pakistan, with a $350 billion economy, will be eligible to tap into that future funding.
Organizers say around 250 people are expected at the event including high-level government officials, private donors and international financial institutions.
Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi, said Islamabad was willing to pay for about half of the bill but hoped for support from donors for the rest. “We will be mobilizing international support through various means,” he said. “We look forward to working with our partners.”
An International Monetary Fund delegation will meet Pakistan’s finance minister on the sidelines of the conference, a spokesperson of the lender said Sunday, as Pakistan struggles to restart its bailout program.
The IMF is yet to approve the release of $1.1 billion originally due to be disbursed in November last year, leaving Pakistan with only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month’s imports.
Western Australia in grip of ‘devastating’ flood emergency: Australia PM
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday his government was ready to provide whatever support was needed to residents of Western Australia state as record-breaking floods isolated far-flung communities there.
The crisis in the Kimberley — an area almost three times the size of the United Kingdom — was sparked this week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain to the vast region.
Among the worst-hit locations was Fitzroy Crossing, a town of around 1,300 people where supplies were being airlifted in due to the flooding, which authorities have said is the state’s worst on record.
Albanese said his Labour government was “working constructively” with the Western Australia government on the crisis in the sparsely populated region that also includes the resort town of Broome.
“These floods are having a devastating impact, many of these communities … are communities that do it tough, and the resources simply aren’t there on the ground,” Albanese told reporters in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state.
“My government stands ready to provide whatever support is requested.”
Western Australia emergency authorities said Australian Defence Force aircraft were being used to assist flood-hit communities, and Chinook helicopters were en-route to help relocate impacted residents, Reuters reported.
The nation’s weather forecaster said severe weather was no longer occurring in the state but that “the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary”.
The emergency in the country’s far northwest comes after frequent flooding in Australia’s east over the last two years due to a multi-year La Nina weather event, typically associated with increased rainfall. Some regions have endured four major flood crises since last year.
The 10 most expensive climate-related disasters of 2022
The 10 most expensive storms, floods and droughts in 2022 each cost at least three billion US dollars in a ‘devastating’ year on the frontline of climate change.
A report from UK-based aid agency, Christian Aid, has highlighted the worst climate-related disasters of the year, as the world sees more intense storms, heavy downpours and droughts driven by rising global temperatures as a result of human activity.
Hurricane Ian had the biggest financial impact, of $100 billion, when it hit the US and Cuba in September.
The hurricane led to 130 deaths and displaced more than 40,000 people, the aid agency said.
The biggest impact in terms of human costs were the Pakistan floods in June to September, which scientists found were significantly more likely because of climate change, causing 1,739 deaths and displacing seven million people.
The floods cost $5.6 billion – though that is only insured losses, and the true cost of the devastating floods is estimated to be more than $30 billion, Christian Aid said.
In addition to the 10 most costly events, the report highlights other noteworthy climate-related incidents which also caused deaths, displacement, devastation and environmental damage.
These include floods in Malaysia, Brazil and West Africa, long-running drought in the Horn of Africa, heatwaves in India and Pakistan, the Arctic and Antarctica, wildfire in Chile, storms in south-east Africa and Philippines and a tropical cyclone in Bangladesh.
The 10 events which each cost at least $3 billion include February’s Storm Eunice, which hit the UK and Ireland along with other parts of Europe, causing 16 deaths and costing $4.3 billion.
Europe’s drought this summer – made several times more likely because of climate change – racked up costs of $20 billion dollars, hitting crop yields, driving up prices, affecting energy plants and disrupting shipping.
Droughts in China this year cost $8.4 billion and in Brazil cost $4 billion.
Floods in Australia in February to March led to 27 deaths and in South Africa in April, 459 people died in flooding, while both events displaced tens of thousands of people and cost billions.
Hugely expensive floods also hit China this year.
NASA launches satellite to survey Earth’s water
A satellite built for NASA and the French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES) to observe nearly all the water on our planet’s surface lifted off on its way to low-Earth orbit on Friday.
Jointly developed by NASA and Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), with contributions from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and United Kingdom Space Agency, SWOT is the first satellite mission that will observe nearly all water on Earth’s surface, measuring the height of water in the planet’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and the ocean.
The satellite will measure the height of water in freshwater bodies and the ocean on more than 90% of Earth’s surface. This information will provide insights into how the ocean influences climate change; how a warming world affects lakes, rivers, and reservoirs; and how communities can better prepare for disasters, such as floods.
“Warming seas, extreme weather, more severe wildfires – these are only some of the consequences humanity is facing due to climate change,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “The climate crisis requires an all-hands-on-deck approach, and SWOT is the realization of a long-standing international partnership that will ultimately better equip communities so that they can face these challenges.”
Among the many benefits the SWOT mission will provide is a significantly clearer picture of Earth’s freshwater bodies. It will provide data on more than 95% of the world’s lakes larger than 15 acres (62,500 square meters) and rivers wider than 100 meters across. Currently, freshwater researchers have reliable measurements for only a few thousand lakes around the world. SWOT will push that number into the millions.
Along the coast, SWOT will provide information on sea level, filling in observational gaps in areas that don’t have tide gauges or other instruments that measure sea surface height. Over time, that data can help researchers better track sea level rise, which will directly impact communities and coastal ecosystems.
