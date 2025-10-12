Pakistan threatens further action after border clashes with Afghanistan

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday that Islamabad has carried out “befitting defensive strikes” against Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) targets along the border following what he described as “unprovoked firing and raids” by Afghan forces.

In a statement posted on X, Dar said Pakistan was “deeply concerned over the developments on the Pak–Afghan border”, accusing the IEA of serious provocation and cross-border aggression.

“Unprovoked firing and raids along the Pak-Afghan border by the Taliban (IEA) Government is a serious provocation,” Dar wrote. “Pakistan’s befitting response and strikes are against Taliban (IEA) infrastructure and to neutralize Fitna-e-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil.”

He added that Pakistan’s actions were defensive in nature and not directed toward civilians.

“Our defensive response is not targeted towards peace-loving Afghan civilians. Unlike Taliban (IEA) forces, we are exercising extreme caution to avoid loss of civilian lives,” he said.

Dar urged Kabul to “take concrete measures against terrorist elements and their perpetrators that wish to derail Pak–Afghan relations”, warning that Pakistan would continue to defend its sovereignty and citizens.

“Pakistan will take all possible measures to defend its own territory, sovereignty and its people,” he said.

The statement came amid escalating clashes between Pakistani and Afghan forces along the Durand Line, particularly near Spin Boldak–Chaman and Kurram, where both sides have exchanged heavy fire since late Saturday night. Officials from Islamabad and Kabul have accused each other of initiating the hostilities.

Earlier Sunday, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed, 30 wounded, and more than 20 security posts captured in a “revenge operation.” He said the IEA had cancelled a planned visit by a Pakistani delegation following what it called violations of Afghan airspace. Pakistan has not confirmed those figures.

The flare-up marks one of the most serious border escalations since the IEA took power in 2021, threatening already strained relations between the two neighbours. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the IEA of harbouring Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fighters responsible for deadly attacks inside Pakistan — an allegation Kabul denies.

Regional powers, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, have urged both sides to exercise restraint and settle disputes through dialogue to prevent a wider conflict.

Analysts warn that sustained clashes could disrupt trade routes, trigger refugee flows, and further destabilize the region, especially as both governments grapple with internal security and economic pressures.