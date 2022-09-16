Climate Change
Pakistani prime minister promises compensation to flood victims
Pakistan’s prime minister on Wednesday promised the country’s homeless people that the government will ensure they are paid to rebuild and return to their lives after the country’s worst-ever floods, AP reported.
With winter just weeks away, half a million people are living in camps after being displaced by the flood, which destroyed 1.7 million homes.
So far, the government’s priority has been to deliver food, tents and cash to the victims. The floods have killed 1,481 people since mid-June and affected 33 million.
“We will do our best to financially help you so that you can rebuild homes” and return to a normal life, prime minister Shahbaz Sharif told several families living in tents and makeshift homes in the town of Suhbatpur in Baluchistan.
“Those who lost homes and crops will get compensation from the government,” he said in his televised comments.
Sharif also told dozens of school children, who were studying in a tent with help from the UN children’s agency Unicef in the town of Suhbatpur, that they will get a new school in the next two months.
“Pakistan never witnessed such huge climate-induced devastation,” Sharif told a gathering of lawyers in Islamabad on Wednesday. “It was painful to see inundated villages, towns and cities.”
Sharif said the winter season will start in Pakistan after 15 days, and “then another challenge for the flood victims will be how to survive in the harsh cold” as currently they were living in tents in summer, AP reported.
Even providing clean drinking water to flood-affected people has become a challenge, he said.
The floods have destroyed 70% of wheat, cotton and other crops in Pakistan. Initially, Pakistan estimated that the floods caused $10 billion in damages, but now the government says the economic toll is far greater. The United Nations has urged the international community, especially those responsible for climate change, to send more help to Pakistan.
The monsoon rains have swept away entire villages, bridges and roads, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. At one point, a third of the country’s territory was inundated with water.
Multiple experts have blamed climate change for unprecedented rain-related damages in Pakistan.
Also Wednesday, Pakistan’s minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman, told a gathering of lawmakers from the Asia Pacific in the capital, Islamabad that right now the entire world is facing a threat from climate change which, she said, “knows no border”.
She called for reducing emissions to save other countries from the damage that her country is facing now.
Meanwhile, the first planeload of aid from Saudi Arabia arrived in Pakistan overnight.
So far, UN agencies and various countries, including the United States, have sent about 90 planeloads of aid.
Melting Swiss glaciers reveal ancient hiking path not seen for over 2,000 years
Following the hottest summer in Europe on record, a path usually covered by ice and snow has been uncovered for the first time in at least 2,000 years, Euronews reported.
The ski resort, Glacier 3000, in the Les Diablerets area of western Switzerland said this year’s ice melt was around three times the 10-year average.
“Ten years ago I measured about 15 meters of ice. So more than 15 meters of ice and snow have melted,” says Mauro Fischer, a glaciologist at the University of Bern’s Institute of Geography.
Bare rock can now be seen between the Scex Rouge and the Zanfleuron glaciers at an altitude of 2,800 meters, and the pass is expected to be completely exposed by the end of this month.
Since last winter, which brought relatively little snowfall, the Alps have sweltered through two big early summer heatwaves. Not only did a hot, dry summer melt snow and ice but the lack of rain means there’s very little to replenish it.
“What we saw this year and this summer is just extraordinary and it’s really beyond everything we have ever measured so far,” Fischer adds, referring to the speed at which the ice has melted.
The Alps’ glaciers are now on track for their biggest mass losses in at least 60 years of record-keeping, data shows.
African nations call for more climate financing before start of Cop27 summit
African ministers who met in Cairo two months before the start of the Cop27 climate summit have called for a sharp expansion of climate financing for their continent while pushing back against an abrupt move away from fossil fuels.
Egypt, an oil and gas producer considered highly vulnerable to climate change, has positioned itself as a champion for African interests as it prepares to host the summit in Sharm El Sheikh in November, Reuters reported.
A communique released on Friday — after a three-day forum for finance, economy and environment ministers — said Africa benefited from less than 5.5 percent of global climate financing despite having a low carbon footprint and suffering disproportionately from climate change.
It urged rich countries to meet and expand climate pledges, and said poor countries should be able to develop economically while receiving more funds to adapt to the impact of climate change.
The document stressed “the need to avoid approaches that encourage abrupt disinvestments from fossil fuels, as this will … threaten Africa’s development”.
The role of gas in the transition to cleaner energy is set to be a key point of contention at Cop27. Climate activists want it to be quickly phased out and replaced with renewables, Reuters reported.
Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed told the Cairo forum that gas was a matter of survival for her country.
“If we are not getting reasonably priced finance to develop gas, we are denying the citizens in our countries the opportunities to attain basic development,” she said.
The communique also called for efforts to focus on climate change in a review of multilateral development banks and international financial institutions.
It suggested the creation of a sustainable sovereign debt center that could reduce the cost of capital for developing states and support debt-for-nature swaps.
Experts have said there is private and public sector appetite for financing and investing in climate projects in Africa, but funding is affected by reasons such as risk perception, underdeveloped green finance markets and local technical and policy constraints, Reuters reported.
Kevin Chika Urama, chief economist at the African Development Bank, said Africa faced a climate financing gap of about $108 billion each year.
“Climate finance structure today is actually biased against climate-vulnerable countries. The more vulnerable you are, the less climate finance you receive,” he said.
UN chief has ‘never seen climate carnage’ like the Pakistan floods
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that he has “never seen climate carnage” on such a scale as he toured parts of Pakistan hit by floods, blaming wealthier countries for the devastation.
Nearly 1,400 people have died in flooding that covers an area the size of the United Kingdom and has wiped out crops and destroyed homes, businesses, roads and bridges.
Guterres has said he hopes his visit will galvanize support for Pakistan, which has put the provisional cost of the catastrophe at more than $30 billion, according to the government’s flood relief center, AFP reported.
“I have seen many humanitarian disasters in the world, but I have never seen climate carnage on this scale,” he said at a press conference in the port city of Karachi after witnessing the worst of the damage in southern Pakistan.
“I have simply no words to describe what I have seen today.”
Pakistan receives heavy — often destructive — rains during its annual monsoon season, which is crucial for agriculture and water supplies.
But downpours as intense as this year’s have not been seen for decades, while rapidly melting glaciers in the north have for months heaped pressure on waterways.
“Wealthier countries are morally responsible for helping developing countries like Pakistan to recover from disasters like this, and to adapt to build resilience to climate impacts that unfortunately will be repeated in the future,” Guterres said, adding that G20 nations cause 80 percent of today’s emissions, AFP reported.
Pakistan is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but is eighth on a list compiled by the NGO Germanwatch of countries most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.
Around 33 million people have been affected by the floods, which have destroyed around two million homes and business premises, washed away 7 000 kilometers of roads and collapsed 500 bridges.
Guterres has lamented the lack of attention the world has given to climate change — particularly industrialized nations.
“This is insanity, this is collective suicide,” he said after arriving in Pakistan on Friday, AFP reported.
The effect of the torrential rain has been twofold — destructive flash floods in rivers in the mountainous north, and a slow accumulation of water in the southern plains.
The meteorological office said Pakistan has received five times more rain than normal in 2022. Padidan, a small town in Sindh province, has been drenched by more than 1.8 meters since the monsoon began in June.
Water levels have reached far higher in areas where rivers and lakes have burst their banks, creating dramatic inland seas.
