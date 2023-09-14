Panjshir’s emeralds mined and sold legally for the first time: officials

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2023)

Local authorities in Panjshir announced that 1,244 carats of emeralds mined in the province were sold legally, for the first time, and fetched 24 million afghanis at an auction.

Panjshir governor’s media office said in a statement that 150 businessmen from Panjshir and other provinces attended the auction.

Mohammad Agha Hakim, the governor of Panjshir, said that this was the first time emeralds were mined and sold legally and transparently with no corruption involved.

Hakim said in the past, Panjshir emeralds were sold off as having been mined in other countries in the region. This time was different, and the stones fetched good prices on auction.

Gemstone dealers attending the auction expressed their satisfaction with the process and said they hope dealings in future will continue to be legitimate.

“Before this, our business was like smuggling and our emeralds were sold at low prices in other countries, and the previous government did not have good intentions towards its people in this matter. Corruption, bullying and other things created problems for us,” Mohammad Naeem, one dealer said.