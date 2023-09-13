Latest News
Moscow format members confirm attendance at Kazan meeting
Moscow format member countries have confirmed they will attend the next meeting on Afghanistan, which is scheduled to take place on September 29 in Kazan, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko confirmed.
“Basically, all participants in the Moscow format confirmed their desire to be there and discuss the problems of Afghanistan. We hope that representatives of the current Afghan authorities will also participate there,” the deputy minister said.
Rudenko noted that this meeting is a necessary step in the ongoing exchange of views on what is happening in Afghanistan. “And what the international community, in particular the countries of this format, could do to stabilize the general situation there,” he added.
The members of the Moscow format on Afghanistan includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
The last format meeting was held in November 2022.
AFDA urges doctors to start using locally manufactured pharmaceuticals
The head of Afghanistan’s Food and Drug Authority (AFDA), Dr Abdulbari Omar, had a meeting with doctors and urged them to use locally produced medicines, instead of imported pharmaceuticals.
AFDA press office said on X, formerly Twitter: “During this meeting, they discussed the import of medicines to the country, the use of medicines produced in Afghanistan, and also the problems and suggestions of the Authority.”
Filipe Ribeiro, MSF Country Representative in Afghanistan, who also attended the meeting said: “The issue of using medicines produced in Afghanistan is important.” He also said MSF will inform their officials about the request.
This comes amid a move to establish more pharmaceutical companies in the country in order to produce drugs that meet international standards.
IEA accepts credentials from new Chinese envoy
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Prime Minister, Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, accepted the credentials of Zhao Xing.
In a ceremony held at ARG, in which Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs was also present, the Prime Minister welcomed the new Chinese ambassador.
Bilal Karimi, Deputy Spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said Zhao said that China, as a good neighbor of Afghanistan, respects the independence, territorial integrity and independence of decisions and will not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, and in the same way, it does not want to make Afghanistan its sphere of influence.
Karimi added that politics, economy and some other areas were also discussed in this ceremony.
The Chinese ambassador expressed his satisfaction with his new mission in Afghanistan and said: “It is a matter of honor for me to start my duty as the Chinese ambassador in Afghanistan.”
He also offered the greetings and good wishes of the Chinese leadership to the leader of the Islamic Emirate, and Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the Prime Minister.
“We are happy that in the last two years, along with the growth of the economy and providing security, there has been a lot of progress in the fight against corruption, crimes and drugs. I will try to strengthen the relations and cooperation between Afghanistan and China in the political, economic and other sectors,” said Zhao Xing.
At the same time, the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate appreciated the leadership of China for appointing Mr. Zhao Xing as ambassador and expressed hope that his appointment will lead to the promotion of diplomatic relations to a high level and the beginning of a new chapter between the two countries.
This is the first diplomatic step at this level in Afghanistan in the past two years.
The newly appointed Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Afghanistan also presented a copy of his credentials to Muttaqi.
Besides congratulating the new Chinese ambassador, the acting minister wished him success in his new mission.
Muttaqi assured the new Chinese ambassador of cooperation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
West says IEA needs to change policies in order to ‘normalize relations’
Washington’s special representative for Afghanistan said on Tuesday night that the Islamic Emirate’s quest for normalization of relations with the international community faces significant obstacles due to their policies.
Speaking at the Stimson Center, a nonpartisan think-tank in Washington, Thomas West said: “Steps toward normalization, I think, are not going to be possible. And I think there will remain remarkable unity among the international community until and unless we see a significant change in their (IEA) treatment of the population.”
West said the United States was not leading the global consensus for nonrecognition but has a set of conditions that are unfulfilled by the IEA.
“First, the Taliban (IEA) need to fundamentally fulfill their security obligations,” West said, adding that while al-Qaeda had been reduced to a “historic nadir” since it moved to Afghanistan from Sudan in 1996, concerns persist about other terror groups still operating in the country.
West also highlighted the necessity for the IEA to establish a more inclusive political system and guarantee women’s rights to education and work.
He also said meaningful reforms and changes in the country should originate from within Afghanistan rather than being imposed through external pressure.
“If a change has to occur on allowing women to return to secondary schools, girls’ secondary schools, and then to university, it’s going to come from inside the country. It is not going to come because I asked for it. … It will be an internal matter,” he said.
West meanwhile acknowledged the active role played by several majority Muslim countries, such as Qatar and Indonesia, as well as the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in engaging the IEA on women’s rights issues.
Last month, an OIC delegation of Islamic scholars from some Muslim-majority countries visited Afghanistan to try to persuade Islamic Emirate officials to lift the ban on women’s secondary education and work.
