WFP deputy director in Brussels to drum up urgent funding for Afghanistan
The UN World Food Program (WFP) deputy executive director, Carl Skau, will call for urgent funding at a meeting on Afghanistan in Brussels on Thursday, in a bid to avoid a catastrophe this winter.
Ahead of the meeting, which is being hosted by the EU Commission, Skau said: “I am here in Brussels to participate in a senior officials meeting on Afghanistan with partners and with donors, hosted by one of our most generous donors, the European Commission.
The purpose of the meeting is to come up with a plan and an approach on how to assist the Afghan people through the winter, he said.
WFP runs a critical aid program in Afghanistan but has been forced to cut assistance over the past few months due to funding shortfalls.
“The operating environment is of course extremely difficult, but we are able to deliver in a principled and effective way.
“So my message to donors today is that we need more assistance, we need more money in order to assist Afghanistan through the winter.
“But we also need to work in a new way. We need to work with Nexus. We need to have sustainable solutions and to bring in the development actors working with communities,” he said.
Panjshir’s emeralds mined and sold legally for the first time: officials
Local authorities in Panjshir announced that 1,244 carats of emeralds mined in the province were sold legally, for the first time, and fetched 24 million afghanis at an auction.
Panjshir governor’s media office said in a statement that 150 businessmen from Panjshir and other provinces attended the auction.
Mohammad Agha Hakim, the governor of Panjshir, said that this was the first time emeralds were mined and sold legally and transparently with no corruption involved.
Hakim said in the past, Panjshir emeralds were sold off as having been mined in other countries in the region. This time was different, and the stones fetched good prices on auction.
Gemstone dealers attending the auction expressed their satisfaction with the process and said they hope dealings in future will continue to be legitimate.
“Before this, our business was like smuggling and our emeralds were sold at low prices in other countries, and the previous government did not have good intentions towards its people in this matter. Corruption, bullying and other things created problems for us,” Mohammad Naeem, one dealer said.
Moscow format members confirm attendance at Kazan meeting
Moscow format member countries have confirmed they will attend the next meeting on Afghanistan, which is scheduled to take place on September 29 in Kazan, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko confirmed.
“Basically, all participants in the Moscow format confirmed their desire to be there and discuss the problems of Afghanistan. We hope that representatives of the current Afghan authorities will also participate there,” the deputy minister said.
Rudenko noted that this meeting is a necessary step in the ongoing exchange of views on what is happening in Afghanistan. “And what the international community, in particular the countries of this format, could do to stabilize the general situation there,” he added.
The members of the Moscow format on Afghanistan includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
The last format meeting was held in November 2022.
AFDA urges doctors to start using locally manufactured pharmaceuticals
The head of Afghanistan’s Food and Drug Authority (AFDA), Dr Abdulbari Omar, had a meeting with doctors and urged them to use locally produced medicines, instead of imported pharmaceuticals.
AFDA press office said on X, formerly Twitter: “During this meeting, they discussed the import of medicines to the country, the use of medicines produced in Afghanistan, and also the problems and suggestions of the Authority.”
Filipe Ribeiro, MSF Country Representative in Afghanistan, who also attended the meeting said: “The issue of using medicines produced in Afghanistan is important.” He also said MSF will inform their officials about the request.
This comes amid a move to establish more pharmaceutical companies in the country in order to produce drugs that meet international standards.
