Latest News
NRC’s chief says Afghanistan needs urgent development aid
The Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council says emergency aid alone will not solve Afghanistan’s problems and that development aid is urgently needed.
Jan Egeland said in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, that currently the people of Afghanistan need the help of the international community more than ever.
Egeland also said that Norwegian Refugee Council employees, including women, were able to deliver emergency aid directly to men and women in Afghanistan. He did not however provide further details.
Egeland also said that senior officials of aid organizations held a meeting on Wednesday about Afghanistan, as the humanitarian situation in this country has become extremely worrying.
Latest News
More than 100 Afghan refugees freed from Pakistani prisons
Over the past five days, 120 Afghan refugees have been released from Pakistani prisons due to the efforts of the Ministry of Refugee Affairs in Quetta, the ministry of Refugees said.
According to a statement, more than 500 documented and undocumented Afghan refugees have been arrested and imprisoned by Pakistan’s security agencies in the past seven days.
The source added that as a result of continuous efforts, 120 people who had legal documents were freed.
The ministry said that efforts are being made to free the rest of the prisoners.
Latest News
Herat welcomes increase in foreign tourists to the province
Herat residents have welcomed the increase in foreign tourists visiting their province over the past few months and say that the improved security situation has led to an increase in visitors.
Recently a group of 11 tourists from Thailand visited historical sites in the province and were able to experience Afghan culture and local cuisine.
This group was just one of many as residents report they have had many foreigners from across the world visit their city and province.
But one Thai visitor expressed delight at being able to visit the country.
“Actually, I like to see people and visit historical places, especially Bamiyan Buddha. I really like the people here. Afghanistan is a very beautiful country and has good people,” he said.
“I came from Bangkok, Thailand, and we have been in Afghanistan for fourteen days, and this is the first time I have come here. I am very happy to be here, and these people are really beautiful,” another Thai visitor said.
The Department of Information and Culture of Herat says that the number of foreign tourists visiting the province continues to increase.
“So far we have had 300 foreign tourists who have come here from 30 different countries, and they are mostly interested in visiting Akhtaruddin Fort, Herat Mosque, Grand Mosque, and the minarets of Herat; fortunately, the necessary facilities are available and security measures have been taken by the relevant organizations,” said Rahmatullah Mohammadi, the head of tourism of Herat’s Department of Information and Culture.
Afghanistan, which is steeped in history, is fast becoming a destination of choice for foreign tourists, who are specifically interested in historical sites, many of which date back hundreds of years.
Seyyed Ruhollah Bahunar, a guide for foreign tourists, says that: “Most of our history, the different culture of our people, local foods, they attract the attention of foreign tourists, especially Band-e-Amir in Bamiyan, which is one of the most visited areas for foreigners, and the majority of tourists visit this lake.”
Officials say that they have seen a marked increase in foreign tourists visiting Herat in the past six months.
Latest News
WFP deputy director in Brussels to drum up urgent funding for Afghanistan
The UN World Food Program (WFP) deputy executive director, Carl Skau, will call for urgent funding at a meeting on Afghanistan in Brussels on Thursday, in a bid to avoid a catastrophe this winter.
Ahead of the meeting, which is being hosted by the EU Commission, Skau said: “I am here in Brussels to participate in a senior officials meeting on Afghanistan with partners and with donors, hosted by one of our most generous donors, the European Commission.
The purpose of the meeting is to come up with a plan and an approach on how to assist the Afghan people through the winter, he said.
WFP runs a critical aid program in Afghanistan but has been forced to cut assistance over the past few months due to funding shortfalls.
“The operating environment is of course extremely difficult, but we are able to deliver in a principled and effective way.
“So my message to donors today is that we need more assistance, we need more money in order to assist Afghanistan through the winter.
“But we also need to work in a new way. We need to work with Nexus. We need to have sustainable solutions and to bring in the development actors working with communities,” he said.
More than 100 Afghan refugees freed from Pakistani prisons
World Cup cricket fever grows, as teams shore up squads
Herat welcomes increase in foreign tourists to the province
NRC’s chief says Afghanistan needs urgent development aid
Catastrophic Libya flood kills thousands, desperate relatives search for survivors
Construction gets underway on New Kabul housing project
Private jet crashes into motorbike and car in Malaysia, kills 10
Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as 4 key players possibly out with injuries, COVID
Tropical Storm Hilary releases fury on Southern California
Grape, Honey and Fig Festival held in Herat
Tahawol: US’s concern over Daesh in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Moscow format meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan’s ongoing accusation against Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol: 22nd anniversary of 9/11 attacks reviewed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan loses millions as Torkham crossing remains closed for 3rd day
-
Sport5 days ago
Asia Cup: Pakistan pace star Shaheen says ‘best yet to come’
-
World4 days ago
Morocco earthquake kills more than 2,000 people, survivors sleep rough
-
Health4 days ago
Bayat Foundation officially opens new Maternity & Neonatal Hospital in Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
Samarawickrama helps Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan diplomat given demarche over Chitral attack
-
Regional4 days ago
Family of Swede detained in Iran calls for international support
-
Latest News4 days ago
Electronic test held for 186 jobs at Technical and Vocational Training Authority