Parande hydropower dam in Panjshir fully completed

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Saturday that, as a result of the efforts and effective negotiations by the ministry’s Policy Deputy Office, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has fully expressed its readiness to establish a 100-bed standard hospital for the treatment of heart diseases in Kabul, at a cost of $24 million.

The statement added this is the first major and infrastructural project in the health sector since the return of the Islamic Emirate to power, which will be implemented in practice by the IsDB following the ministry’s effective engagement.

After the initial coordination and agreement between the Ministry of Finance and IsDB, the project has been shared with the relevant departments of the Islamic Emirate.

At present, preliminary work on the survey, mapping, and design is being carried out by a joint committee consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Finance, IsDB, the contracting company, and the relevant departments of IEA.

The design and planning of this hospital are expected to be completed within six months.

With the construction of this standard hospital, the treatment of cardiac and chest patients will be carried out domestically at lower cost, and the hospital will also provide facilities for specialized medical training.