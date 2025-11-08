Latest News
Parande hydropower dam in Panjshir fully completed
Panjshir’s Parande hydropower dam has been fully completed and is now approaching the operational phase, officials announced on Saturday.
The spokesperson for the governor of Panjshir, Saifuddin Laton, said that for the first time, the province will benefit from electricity generated from its own water resources.
Laton added that the project was designed and implemented by Ukrainian electrical engineers in collaboration with the company Inter Global Middle East, at a cost of $7.6 million.
The dam is expected to have a generation capacity of four megawatts.
Latest News
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Latest News
Afghan borders minister calls Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif a ‘mentally ill’ person
Noorullah Noori, the Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, has called Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif a “mentally ill” person for threatening Afghanistan with attacks.
Speaking at a gathering, Noori asked Khawaja Asif to study history before making a decision.
He said: “Your history against Bangladesh and India is clear. Our history against Russia, America and Britain is clear. You judge.”
Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants in Afghanistan, a claim that the Islamic Emirate denies.
Pakistan carried out attacks in Kabul and Paktika about a month ago, which led to deadly clashes between the two sides.
The two sides have held three rounds of talks, but the talks have been inconclusive.
Latest News
Afghanistan-Pakistan issues should be resolved bilaterally, India has no role: Rajnath Singh
India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reaffirmed New Delhi’s policy of non-interference amid rising tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan over security issues.
In an interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Singh dismissed Pakistan’s allegations of Indian involvement in recent clashes, calling them “completely baseless and unsubstantiated.”
Singh emphasized that India’s foreign policy is rooted in peace and mutual respect. “We do not seek or encourage any kind of confrontation. We want peace in the world. We are in favour of peace. We will not provoke anyone or encourage conflict with anyone,” he said.
At the same time, he stressed India’s right to self-defense: “But if someone teases or provokes us, we will not spare them. We do not use crutches to defend our self-respect. We do it ourselves. We take decisions on our own and take required actions on our own.”
On the dispute between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Singh reiterated that the matter should be settled bilaterally through dialogue. “Whatever the issue, all the countries involved should sit down and settle it by negotiation,” he said.
Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that attacks in the country are organized by militants in Afghanistan, a claim that the Islamic Emirate denies.
Pakistan carried out attacks in Kabul and Paktika about a month ago, which led to deadly clashes between the two sides.
The two sides have held three rounds of talks, but the talks have been inconclusive.
Tahawol: Kabul warning amid Afghan-Pakistan talks deadlock
Saar: Why third Kabul-Islamabad talks hit deadlock
Parande hydropower dam in Panjshir fully completed
Islamic Development Bank to build standard cardiac hospital in Kabul
Morocco defeats Afghanistan 4–0 in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal tournament
Gazans trek to ruined homes as Israeli forces pull back under ceasefire
Seven Israeli hostages freed in ceasefire deal after more than two years
Season 3 of Amir Hajizada Kabul Premier League kicks off with opening ceremony in Kabul
Trump arrives in Israel as hostage release begins
Islamic Emirate warns Pakistan over border incursions; Cancels Kabul visit
Tahawol: Kabul warning amid Afghan-Pakistan talks deadlock
Saar: Why third Kabul-Islamabad talks hit deadlock
Tawsia: Afghanistan’s self-sufficiency and transit problems discussed
Tahawol: Third round of Kabul-Islamabad talks in Turkey discussed
Saar: Russia’s positive remarks on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Sport3 days ago
Rasooli to lead Afghanistan in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Defense
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan futsal team thrashes Tajikistan 9–5 in ISG opener
-
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan to face Iran in Islamic Solidarity Games futsal clash
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan foreign ministry rejects Pakistan’s claim of multiple calls from Muttaqi
-
Business3 days ago
Ariana Airlines slashes cargo fees to boost Afghanistan’s trade
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s supreme leader issues ultimatum to Trump amid rising tensions
-
Sport1 day ago
Afghanistan crush Nepal, South Africa in Hong Kong Sixes
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan delegation finalized for key Istanbul talks with Pakistan