Iran and Pakistan discuss regional developments, emphasize stability in Afghanistan
Araghchi called for sustained dialogue between the two sides, supported by key regional actors, to help reduce differences.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar have held a phone call to discuss recent regional developments, bilateral relations, and the situation in Afghanistan, according to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the conversation, Araghchi highlighted the deep-rooted and friendly ties between the two neighboring Muslim countries and reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in various fields.
Expressing concern over escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Araghchi called for sustained dialogue between the two sides, supported by key regional actors, to help reduce differences. He reiterated Iran’s willingness to assist in mediation efforts aimed at fostering mutual understanding and promoting regional stability.
For his part, Dar briefed Araghchi on Islamabad’s recent talks with Kabul and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region.
Both ministers agreed to continue close consultations and coordination on regional issues, particularly regarding developments in Afghanistan.
Turkish ministers to visit Pakistan amid fragile truce with Afghanistan: Erdogan
The visit aims to help secure a lasting truce and promote peace between Islamabad and Kabul.
A high-level Turkish delegation comprising the foreign and defense ministers as well as the intelligence chief will travel to Pakistan this week to discuss ongoing efforts toward a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday.
According to an official readout of Erdogan’s remarks made aboard his return flight from Baku — where he met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — the visit aims to help secure a lasting truce and promote peace between Islamabad and Kabul.
Erdogan said Türkiye is “closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” expressing hope that the talks mediated by Ankara would lead to “lasting stability” in the region.
He added that Türkiye and Pakistan are also seeking to deepen cooperation in multiple sectors, particularly trade, energy, and defense industries.
Afghan and Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional issues in phone call
Muttaqi also noted that during the third round of discussions, the Pakistani side had been unwilling to take responsibility for certain issues, which hindered progress and prevented concrete outcomes.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a telephone conversation on Sunday with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, focusing on bilateral relations and key regional developments.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers exchanged views on the recent Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Istanbul, as well as broader efforts to strengthen cooperation and stability in the region.
Araghchi underscored the importance of resolving differences between Kabul and Islamabad through diplomatic dialogue and reiterated Iran’s readiness to assist in facilitating constructive engagement between the two neighboring countries.
In turn, Muttaqi said that the Afghan delegation had taken part in the Istanbul talks under the guidance of the Islamic Emirate’s leadership, with a focus on achieving a peaceful and negotiated settlement to ongoing tensions. He emphasized that Afghanistan remains committed to resolving disputes through diplomacy and mutual understanding.
Muttaqi also noted that during the third round of discussions, the Pakistani side had been unwilling to take responsibility for certain issues, which hindered progress and prevented concrete outcomes.
The conversation highlighted both countries’ shared interest in promoting regional stability and expanding cooperation across political and economic fronts.
Erdogan meets Sharif, urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to uphold ceasefire
During a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Baku on Saturday, Erdogan said Türkiye is "closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasized the need to maintain the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
During a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Baku on Saturday, Erdogan said Türkiye is “closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”
He expressed hope that the talks being held under Türkiye’s mediation would lead to lasting stability in the region and affirmed Ankara’s continued support for the process.
Erdogan noted that Türkiye and Pakistan are deepening cooperation across various sectors, including trade, energy, and defense. He also stressed the importance of sustaining the ceasefire in Gaza and called for ongoing engagement through the United Nations framework.
Both leaders were in Baku to attend Azerbaijan’s Victory Day ceremony on November 8, where they observed a military parade marking the occasion.
