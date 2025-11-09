Iran and Pakistan discuss regional developments, emphasize stability in Afghanistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar have held a phone call to discuss recent regional developments, bilateral relations, and the situation in Afghanistan, according to Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, Araghchi highlighted the deep-rooted and friendly ties between the two neighboring Muslim countries and reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in various fields.

Expressing concern over escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Araghchi called for sustained dialogue between the two sides, supported by key regional actors, to help reduce differences. He reiterated Iran’s willingness to assist in mediation efforts aimed at fostering mutual understanding and promoting regional stability.

For his part, Dar briefed Araghchi on Islamabad’s recent talks with Kabul and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Afghanistan and the wider region.

Both ministers agreed to continue close consultations and coordination on regional issues, particularly regarding developments in Afghanistan.