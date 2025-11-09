Latest News
Iranian, Dutch officials hold talks over Afghan refugees
Iranian and Dutch officials have held discussions in Tehran on ways to strengthen international support for Iran’s efforts to host Afghan refugees, Iranian media reported.
Nader Yar-Ahmadi, head of Iran’s National Organization for Migration, met on Friday with Guusje Korthals Altes, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Dutch Ambassador to Iran Emiel de Bont also attended the meeting, according to Tasnim news agency.
Talks focused on attracting infrastructure and financial assistance from other countries to help Iran provide essential services to Afghan refugees. Korthals praised Iran’s generosity and commitment to supporting refugees despite economic challenges, noting the country’s active cooperation with international organizations, particularly the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
“We are aware of the heavy burden of hosting refugees and are ready to help address these challenges, regardless of political differences,” Korthals said, emphasizing the need for greater global support to ease the pressure on host nations.
Yar-Ahmadi highlighted Iran’s ongoing efforts to boost cooperation with international organizations, enhance efficiency, and share experiences to overcome migration-related challenges. He noted that tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, along with limited international assistance, have slowed the voluntary return of Afghan refugees. Strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, he added, would help manage the situation more effectively.
Following the talks, De Bont and a UNHCR representative visited migrant service centers in Tehran, where Iranian officials outlined human-centered policies focused on employment, dignity, and empowerment for refugees. They expressed optimism that the visit would pave the way for expanded international cooperation in refugee support.
IOM praises Iran’s role in hosting refugees
In a related development, Kim Eling, Senior Advisor to the Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), commended Iran for its extensive efforts in hosting and supporting Afghan refugees.
Eling made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Bathaei on the sidelines of the 76th annual session of the UNHCR Executive Committee, held October 6–10 in Geneva.
He noted that reduced financial contributions from donor countries have posed challenges for the UN in implementing refugee assistance programs. Bathaei, for his part, stressed that “despite unilateral sanctions, Iran continues to provide substantial services to foreign nationals” and called on donor countries to fulfill their responsibilities by increasing aid allocations.
During the Geneva session, the Iranian delegation also held talks with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and the UN Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction, Kamal Kishore, and delivered a lecture on Iran’s refugee policies.
Turkish ministers to visit Pakistan amid fragile truce with Afghanistan: Erdogan
The visit aims to help secure a lasting truce and promote peace between Islamabad and Kabul.
A high-level Turkish delegation comprising the foreign and defense ministers as well as the intelligence chief will travel to Pakistan this week to discuss ongoing efforts toward a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday.
According to an official readout of Erdogan’s remarks made aboard his return flight from Baku — where he met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — the visit aims to help secure a lasting truce and promote peace between Islamabad and Kabul.
Erdogan said Türkiye is “closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” expressing hope that the talks mediated by Ankara would lead to “lasting stability” in the region.
He added that Türkiye and Pakistan are also seeking to deepen cooperation in multiple sectors, particularly trade, energy, and defense industries.
Afghan and Iranian foreign ministers discuss regional issues in phone call
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held a telephone conversation on Sunday with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, focusing on bilateral relations and key regional developments.
According to a statement from Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers exchanged views on the recent Afghanistan-Pakistan talks in Istanbul, as well as broader efforts to strengthen cooperation and stability in the region.
Araghchi underscored the importance of resolving differences between Kabul and Islamabad through diplomatic dialogue and reiterated Iran’s readiness to assist in facilitating constructive engagement between the two neighboring countries.
In turn, Muttaqi said that the Afghan delegation had taken part in the Istanbul talks under the guidance of the Islamic Emirate’s leadership, with a focus on achieving a peaceful and negotiated settlement to ongoing tensions. He emphasized that Afghanistan remains committed to resolving disputes through diplomacy and mutual understanding.
Muttaqi also noted that during the third round of discussions, the Pakistani side had been unwilling to take responsibility for certain issues, which hindered progress and prevented concrete outcomes.
The conversation highlighted both countries’ shared interest in promoting regional stability and expanding cooperation across political and economic fronts.
Erdogan meets Sharif, urges Pakistan, Afghanistan to uphold ceasefire
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emphasized the need to maintain the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
During a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Baku on Saturday, Erdogan said Türkiye is “closely following the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and the tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”
He expressed hope that the talks being held under Türkiye’s mediation would lead to lasting stability in the region and affirmed Ankara’s continued support for the process.
Erdogan noted that Türkiye and Pakistan are deepening cooperation across various sectors, including trade, energy, and defense. He also stressed the importance of sustaining the ceasefire in Gaza and called for ongoing engagement through the United Nations framework.
Both leaders were in Baku to attend Azerbaijan’s Victory Day ceremony on November 8, where they observed a military parade marking the occasion.
