Iranian, Dutch officials hold talks over Afghan refugees

Iranian and Dutch officials have held discussions in Tehran on ways to strengthen international support for Iran’s efforts to host Afghan refugees, Iranian media reported.

Nader Yar-Ahmadi, head of Iran’s National Organization for Migration, met on Friday with Guusje Korthals Altes, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Department at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Dutch Ambassador to Iran Emiel de Bont also attended the meeting, according to Tasnim news agency.

Talks focused on attracting infrastructure and financial assistance from other countries to help Iran provide essential services to Afghan refugees. Korthals praised Iran’s generosity and commitment to supporting refugees despite economic challenges, noting the country’s active cooperation with international organizations, particularly the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“We are aware of the heavy burden of hosting refugees and are ready to help address these challenges, regardless of political differences,” Korthals said, emphasizing the need for greater global support to ease the pressure on host nations.

Yar-Ahmadi highlighted Iran’s ongoing efforts to boost cooperation with international organizations, enhance efficiency, and share experiences to overcome migration-related challenges. He noted that tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, along with limited international assistance, have slowed the voluntary return of Afghan refugees. Strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation, he added, would help manage the situation more effectively.

Following the talks, De Bont and a UNHCR representative visited migrant service centers in Tehran, where Iranian officials outlined human-centered policies focused on employment, dignity, and empowerment for refugees. They expressed optimism that the visit would pave the way for expanded international cooperation in refugee support.

IOM praises Iran’s role in hosting refugees

In a related development, Kim Eling, Senior Advisor to the Director-General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), commended Iran for its extensive efforts in hosting and supporting Afghan refugees.

Eling made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Bathaei on the sidelines of the 76th annual session of the UNHCR Executive Committee, held October 6–10 in Geneva.

He noted that reduced financial contributions from donor countries have posed challenges for the UN in implementing refugee assistance programs. Bathaei, for his part, stressed that “despite unilateral sanctions, Iran continues to provide substantial services to foreign nationals” and called on donor countries to fulfill their responsibilities by increasing aid allocations.

During the Geneva session, the Iranian delegation also held talks with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and the UN Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction, Kamal Kishore, and delivered a lecture on Iran’s refugee policies.