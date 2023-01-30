Latest News
Peshawar mosque bombing death toll rises to at least 44
Monday’s massive explosion at a mosque in Peshawar has left at least 44 worshipers dead and over 150 injured.
Police said most of the worshipers were police, army and bomb disposal unit members and that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives while inside the mosque.
Hours after the explosion, rescue workers were still digging through rubble in search of survivors after a large section of the double-story building collapsed.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility.
A senior police officer told local media that the entire roof of the mosque had caved in, and the mosque was likely full as it was the first day of the working week.
While some say the mosque can take a couple of hundred people, Peshawar police said it was likely that about 260 people had been inside the mosque when the suicide bomber detonated his explosives.
Latest News
Turkey deports 139 Afghan migrants
A total of 139 Afghan migrants, who entered Turkey illegally, were deported on Saturday, said the head of Turkey’s Migration Management Directorate.
Anadolu Agency reported that in accordance with the country’s Irregular Migration Strategy Document and the National Action Plan, migrants, who do not have valid documents to be in Turkey, are being sent to their home countries by charter flights.
After going through all necessary procedures, including health checks and security-related steps, the migrants were deported to Afghanistan on Saturday, Savas Unlu told reporters in Ankara.
He said Turkey has so far arranged nine charter flights this year. “We have deported 8,571 irregular migrants from our country so far this year. This does not include these 139 migrants.”
Unlu added that as a result of Turkey’s efforts to combat irregular migration, the number of irregular migrants arriving at the country’s borders for illegal entry in 2022 decreased by 38% compared to 2021.
“Since 2016, 2.7 million irregular migrants have been prevented from entering our country illegally,” he said.
Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.
Latest News
Pakistan, Russia to ‘assess’ IEA’s performance
Pakistan and Russia would review progress of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in terms of fulfilling its commitments made to the international community on forming an inclusive government, and to deny terrorist groups a haven to operate from its soil, official sources told Pakistani media on Sunday.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is in Moscow, is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart, Sargey Lavrov on Monday and one of the key issues on their agenda is Afghanistan, The Tribune reported.
This is Zardari’s first visit to Moscow as the foreign minister and comes amid rising concerns on the part of Pakistan over the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group, which Islamabad says is being provided sanctuary in Afghanistan.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a tweet that the two ministers would discuss the fight against terrorism and a number of regional topics, including the situation in Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine.
Latest News
OIC calls on IEA to allow females to get an education
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities to strive towards reopening schools and universities for girls and enable them to enroll in all levels of education.
In a series of tweets the OIC General Secretariat expressed its disappointment over the decision announced on Saturday by the IEA’s ministry of higher education, banning female students from taking university entrance exams this year in all public and private universities across the country.
“This latest decree further tightens the sweeping restrictions proclaimed by the Kabul de facto authorities on girls’ and women’s access to education and public work,” OIC tweeted.
The ban comes shortly after the OIC Executive Committee convened on 11 January 2023 an Extraordinary Meeting on the “Recent Developments and the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan”.
The Final Communique of the meeting called on the IEA to “…strive towards reopening schools and universities for girls and enable them to enroll in all levels of education and all specializations required by the Afghan people.”
The organization urged IEA to reconsider this latest decision and earlier edicts especially for its far-reaching social and economic ramifications.
Peshawar mosque bombing death toll rises to at least 44
Turkey deports 139 Afghan migrants
Metal robot can melt its way out of tight spaces to escape
Blast kills at least 19 worshippers at mosque in Pakistan
Pakistan, Russia to ‘assess’ IEA’s performance
Islamic-era archeological site discovered in Afghanistan’s Logar province
Another perfect delivery! This time Ariana Television brings you the UAE’s ILT20
IEA’s supreme leader meets with Ulema Council members
Qosh Tepa Canal in Balkh to be rerouted to protect heritage sites
Umar Gul’s coaching stint with Afghan cricket team comes to an end
Tahawol: Criticism over US exit from Afghanistan discussed
Saar: UN’s call for lifting bans on women’s education discussed
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Russia not to seize US weapons from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Criticisms over West’s policy on IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Deputy UN chief says IEA only concerned about ‘recognition’
-
World4 days ago
At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to practical engagement with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
314 Afghan prisoners released from Saudi prisons
-
Business3 days ago
World Bank report finds Afghan revenue collection strong
-
Health4 days ago
Malawi cholera outbreak death toll rises above 1,000
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Asteroid coming exceedingly close to Earth, but will miss us
-
Latest News3 days ago
Thousands of Afghans protest against desecration of Quran in Sweden, Netherlands