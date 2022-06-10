Business
Price hike adds to humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Grain prices in Afghanistan have kept soaring due to the sanctions imposed by the United States and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, adding to the aggravated humanitarian crisis suffered by the Afghan people, Reuters reported.
Abdul Shukoor is a vegetable vendor who has been living at a hillside settlement named Demazang north of downtown Kabul for 20 years with his family.
Resulting from the poor living conditions on the hill, the local residents are suffering severe water shortage and therefore are forced to carry drinking water uphill with donkeys each day, read the report.
Frequent power outage is another issue upsetting the locals.
A China Central Television (CCTV) reporting crew has recently paid a visit to Abdul Shukoor’s home — a room measuring less than 10 square meters which houses 10 family members.
“I have two sons and six daughters. One of my sons died from illness. I can only make 5,000 to 6,000 Afghanis (around 56 to 67 U.S. dollars) each month, which is far from being enough to support the livelihood and subsistence of my family and to taking good care of my kids,” said Shukoor.
His late son passed away one month ago from cancer as a result of lacking money.
“My son who died was 18 years old this year. He was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and I don’t have enough money to take him to Pakistan or India for treatment. I lost my son because I don’t have money,” said Shukoor.
He said he borrowed a total of 300,000 Afghani (around 3,375 U.S. dollars) to take his son to doctors and now he has not paid the house rent for months. And the food price hike has added to the family’s hardship.
Some 19.7 million people, almost half of Afghanistan’s population, are facing acute hunger, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in January and February 2022 by Food Security and Agriculture Cluster partners, including the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) and many NGOs.
The analysis also pointed out that the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to put pressure on Afghanistan’s wheat supply, food commodities, agricultural inputs, and fuel prices.
According to a grain ship owner named Shafi, the prices of rice and flour have more than doubled compared with six months ago.
“The rice price was some 70 to 100 Afghanis (around 0.8 to 1.1 U.S. dollars) per kg and it has now surged to about 150 to 200 Afghanis (around 1.7 to 2.2 U.S. dollars) per kg. The best quality rice is now sold at 180 to 200 Afghanis (about two to 2.2 U.S. dollars) per kg,” Shafi told the CCTV.
Following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August last year, the U.S seized seven billion U.S. dollars worth of frozen assets of the Afghan central bank, which has aggravated the humanitarian crisis in the country.
“The money frozen by the U.S. government belongs to the Afghan people. They should not have done that because the money is property of our people. What the U.S. cares about is only to maximize interests for itself, and it has done nothing conducive to the Afghan people. If they were here to help us, then why have we still been living in shabby houses like this and seeing nothing improved in our lives. The U.S. came here to pursue their own interests instead of helping the poor here,” said Shukoor.
Oxygen and cotton production factories worth $4 million open in Herat
An oxygen producing company and a cotton manufacturing facility, totaling $4 million, have opened in Herat’s Industrial City.
This comes after Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials called for investors to open businesses in the country.
Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines say in the past four months, 20% of the factories have resumed operations and the necessary facilities have been provided to them to deal with customs and transportation. Currently there are about 200 factories in the city.
Officials from the new oxygen plant say they can produce 1,000 cylinders of gas a day.
“The conditions are ready for all investors inside and outside the country. Whenever they want to invest, now is the best time. Herat is ready and a very good platform for investment,” said Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Trade and Industry.
Hamidullah Khadem, head of the Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines, said: “Approximately $1.5 million is the value of the cotton factory and about $2.5 million has been invested by the oxygen production company, of which about four million dollars we are witnessing in the opening of these companies.”
However, factory owners have raised concerns about the amount of goods, similar to domestic products, that are imported into the country.
Herat factory owners say this is a problem for them and that they are manufacturing goods which are still being imported.
“We have a special program with neighboring countries on importing similar goods, but we will support our domestic production at any time,” said Azizi.
“Our production has improved and sales in the market have improved. At the moment, what has been done is that similar goods are being imported from neighboring countries,” said Ismail Sakhawat, a factory owner.
Meanwhile, a new industrial town covering an area of 5,000 acres is expected to be developed. The Ministry of Industry and Trade said the process of distributing lands to industrialists will begin next month.
Practical work of TAPI project will begin in the next six months
Noor Ahmad Islamjar, the governor of Herat, met with Turkmen Ambassador to Afghanistan Hoja Ovezov and Mohammad Murad Amanov, chief executive of the project in the province.
During the meeting, the CEO of the TAPI project said that the practical work of the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan will start in the next six months.
In this meeting, Hoja Ovezov, Turkmen Ambassador to Kabul and Mohammad Murad Amanov, the executive director of the TAPI project was present.
“We are waiting for the acquisition of the lands by Afghan government,” Mr Amanov announced the start of work on a gas transfer project from Turkmenistan to India in the next six months.
The Turkmen ambassador to Afghanistan also said that the acquisition of land should be in line with international standards.
Herat Governor Noor Ahmad Islamjar also said that the people of Herat look at the TAPI project as a window of hope and we consider this project to be historic.
“The officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), in Kandahar have a special interest in this project and will appoint a special representative in this area as soon as possible,” said Islamjar.
Islamjar promised that the Herat local government would make the land acquisition map available to the TAPI project as soon as possible.
The idea for the project was discovered in 1997 during the previous term of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, but its practical work in Afghanistan has not yet begun due to security problems and land acquisition.
Balkh businesswomen hold expo to promote their products
Balkh businesswomen, in collaboration with an educational institution, on Tuesday hosted an expo in Mazar-e-Sharif city to showcase their products and encourage other women to start small businesses.
One exhibitor, Shukria, said she is a student of literature at Jawzjan University and does embroidery in her spare time to support herself and her family.
“I am a student of Dari literature at Jawzjan University. I study at the university for half a day and after finishing my studies I work at home. Not only have I been able to provide for myself but also I help my family,” Shukria said.
The exhibitors said that such expos are key to them being able to provide for their families.
“In general, women have an important role in the family. When a woman is self-sufficient, she can be a great help to her family,” said Dunya, a businesswoman from Samangan province.
Officials at the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development’s (ACTED) northern office, said these women produce a wide variety of goods including handicrafts, food items and clothing. According to them, the women all received training over a period of nine months.
“These women were trained for 9 months in various centers by the ACTED office and after training, they work in the production sectors that they have learned. Our statistics show that about 90% of women are now engaged in work and business after training,” said Abdul Sami Aria, head of ACTED in the northern zone.
ACTED officials also said that in the past four years, nearly 1,600 women in the four northern provinces of the country have received vocational training in the fields of tailoring, handicrafts and food production.
