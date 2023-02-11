Latest News
Qatar and US foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan situation
Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani met on Friday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, where they discussed regional issues including the situation in Afghanistan.
Al-Thani, who is in Washington DC, discussed the political, security, economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Qatar’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
They also discussed the joint fight against terrorism, the statement added.
“Qatar appreciates the partnership and close consultation it has with the United States, and I am sure that there will be very close cooperation and coordination between Washington and Doha to solve these challenges,” Qatar’s foreign minister said.
Blinken in turn said the US considers Qatar as a strategic and important partner in solving regional issues and challenges, including Afghanistan.
“Qatar is an important partner when it comes to diplomatic efforts to solve challenges from Lebanon to Libya to Israel and the Palestinian territories and other parts of the region,” said Blinken.
“It’s an excellent example of how Qatar constantly steps up when it comes to meeting some of the most urgent challenges we face.”
In a separate development, Amina Mohammad, the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, is expected to share the details of her recent trip to Afghanistan with American officials.
“One of the basic goals of the United Nations is sustainable peace and stability, coexistence and convergence of countries, for this purpose, efforts are being pursued and lasting contacts continue to reach this goal,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the Secretary-General, in a press conference Friday.
“In Afghanistan, the results of Amina Mohammad and Martin’s (Martin Griffiths) trips are supposed to be shared with the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Finance. If the results of this trip have already been shared with the members of the Security Council, this is for the purpose of the consultations that the United Nations conducts to resolve regional tensions,” he added.
After her trip to Kabul and Kandahar last month, Mohammad expressed concern over the situation of girls and women in Afghanistan and emphasized the need for their immediate return to education and work.
Based on the statements of Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid, the officials of the Islamic Emirate are consulting and looking for a solution to reopen schools and universities and provide work for Afghan women.
