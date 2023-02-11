Latest News
Russia and Afghanistan have room for cooperation, says Moscow’s envoy
Russia and Afghanistan have room for cooperation but the priorities of Afghanistan’s authorities and local businesses are still in question, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov has said.
“There is room for cooperation, the question is what are the priorities of the Afghan side itself, what are the authorities and Afghan business ready to invest in in the first place,” Zhirnov said on Rossiya 24 TV channel, TASS news agency reported.
According to the diplomat, cooperation between the countries “should be mutually beneficial, and projects should be profitable.”
“Our business is still testing those Islamic financial norms that the Talibs (Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan officials) are introducing,” the ambassador said.
Zhirnov recalled that Russia and Afghanistan signed an agreement on the construction of a thermal power plant in northern Afghanistan. Russian pipe manufacturers are ready to join the construction of the Afghan section of the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to Pakistan and India. It is possible that Russia will participate in the upgrade of the Salang tunnel, which cannot cope with the increased traffic flow, he said.
Pakistan provides explanation over skipping Moscow security meeting on Afghanistan
Explaining reasons behind skipping recent regional security meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow, Pakistan said on Thursday it could contribute more at forums that “contribute constructively” to peace in Afghanistan,
“We will continue to participate in all these mechanisms to their full potential and will continue to engage with our partners to contribute to peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson, said in a press conference.
The fifth multilateral meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils on Afghanistan held in Moscow on Wednesday was attended by senior security officials from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.
Russian envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, had during his visit to Islamabad on January 25 extended the invitation to Pakistan. Pakistan’s foreign ministry had on that occasion emphasised the need for promoting “regional solutions through Moscow Format & neighbouring countries of Afghanistan”.
Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reported on Friday that Islamabad skipped the recent meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow to protest India’s participation.
Work on Kabul New City project ongoing: Minister
The Minister of Urban Development and Housing says that work on Kabul New City project is underway, and with the implementation of this project, the housing needs of Kabul residents will be fulfilled.
Hamdullah Nemani, in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, said that the government is distributing land in Peroozi Township.
“During the Republic, the Kabul New City project was in words, but now it is in action. We are practically working there… There are two projects there, one of which is Peroozi Township, which is owned by the government. We have started work there. If someone approaches us, we will give him land there immediately,” Nemani said.
The minister also emphasized that the obstacles that prevented the implementation of projects in the past have been removed. Regarding the issue of Shirpur lands in Kabul, he explained that the former government has solved this problem.
“At that time, this problem was solved. The government set a price for the lands that were usurped. It had set a high price in the beginning, but reduced it later. Money has been collected from some people and from others it is collected in installments. Work is ongoing with the municipality. The remaining money will be paid and title deed will be collected,” Nemani said.
The minister also said that they have plans for the implementation of improvement and standardization projects in big cities, including Qatar Township in Khushal Khan and Nila Bagh.
He also said that the Chinese housing scheme Kabul will begin early next year.
Effort underway to expand investment in agriculture sector: officials
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said on Friday efforts are underway to develop investment in the agriculture sector.
According to the officials, the investment capacity in the agriculture sector in Afghanistan is more and they are trying to encourage the private sector to invest in different sectors of agriculture and livestock next year.
The officials have stated they would provide new incentive packages in the agriculture, horticulture and livestock sectors.
Misbahuddin Mustain, the spokesman of MAIL, said that efforts had been made to provide better facilities to the farmers.
The private sector members, however, have also asked the ministry to increase their cooperation in agricultural activities for the private sector so that interest to invest in this sector increase.
“Our agriculture is still organic and we have a good market outside of Afghanistan, however, many incentive and support programs are adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture, which will have a good effect on the agriculture sector, farmers and the economy of Afghanistan,” said Sakhi Ahmad Payman, a member of the private sector.
“Our suggestion to the Islamic Emirate is that they should encourage farmers in every sector of horticulture,” said Mirwais Hajizada, another member of the private sector.
According to experts meanwhile, if the investments in the agriculture sector in the country increase, the economic growth of Afghanistan will be faster and the unemployment rate among the country’s citizens will decrease.
