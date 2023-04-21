Qatar sends school supplies and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2023)

Qatar sent nearly 60 tons of educational materials and food aid to Afghanistan on Tuesday as part of its ongoing efforts to promote education in the crisis-hit country.

Doha’s foreign ministry said in a statement the aid is provided by Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society.

“This assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s endeavors and its firm commitment to provide support and stand by the brotherly Afghan people and to provide them with the urgent necessary needs,” the statement read.

The batch was sent following talks on the future of education in Afghanistan, which took place in Doha last month.

Qatar has been at the forefront of discussions with the IEA-led government since it seized power in 2021, and has warned the world that isolating Afghanistan puts its population at risk.