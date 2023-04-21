Latest News
Qatar sends school supplies and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Qatar sent nearly 60 tons of educational materials and food aid to Afghanistan on Tuesday as part of its ongoing efforts to promote education in the crisis-hit country.
Doha’s foreign ministry said in a statement the aid is provided by Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society.
“This assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s endeavors and its firm commitment to provide support and stand by the brotherly Afghan people and to provide them with the urgent necessary needs,” the statement read.
The batch was sent following talks on the future of education in Afghanistan, which took place in Doha last month.
Qatar has been at the forefront of discussions with the IEA-led government since it seized power in 2021, and has warned the world that isolating Afghanistan puts its population at risk.
Latest News
Neglect of duty will cause the downfall of system: IEA
Defense minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid warns new recruits to be mindful of their duties in order to protect the current system and the country.
At an event on Thursday, Mujahid warned the new commandos that “laziness and neglect of duty” will cause the downfall of the ruling system.
He made these statements during a parade of the commando forces of the defense ministry.
Yaqoob Mujahid said that armed forces have received military training to not attack, oppress, cause enmity or imprison people, but to protect and guard the people and the country.
“If this system becomes weak or lost due to your and our negligence, we and you will be responsible in front of all the martyrs,” said Mujahid.
However, emphasizing the need to protect the borders and the ruling system in the country, Mujahid said that one should not be deceived by negative propaganda.
“On the borders and inside Afghanistan, we are working day and night to protect this country and this system,” he added.
Defense ministry, which in the past year has restored and provided around 4,000 military vehicles to the security and defense forces, still plans to increase the army’s strength from 150,000 to 170,000 in the current solar year.
Latest News
Afghans celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr across the country
Afghans celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday, across all provinces of Afghanistan, including Kabul, after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government declared the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday night.
Hundreds of Kabul residents poured into mosques, and attended Eid prayers in large groups, with some residents saying they felt happier and safer.
Eid ul-Fitr signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal, which is the 10th month in the Islamic calendar.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities deployed extra security check posts in the major cities.
According to IEA police officials, the extra security measures were to ensure a safe and peaceful Eid celebration for city residents.
Latest News
IEA recognition not a focus of Afghanistan meeting: UN
A U.N.-convened meeting on Afghanistan next month will not focus on the possible international recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration, a U.N. spokesperson stressed on Thursday after comments by the deputy U.N. chief sparked concern and confusion.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to host a closed-door gathering in Doha on May 1-2 of special envoys on Afghanistan from various countries. His deputy, Amina Mohammed, suggested on Monday the gathering “could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition.”
“The Doha conference on the 1st and 2nd of May is not focusing on recognition and we don’t want there to be any confusion about that,” said deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq. “The point of discussion … is to build a more unified consensus on the challenges at hand.”
The IEA seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war.
In December, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly approved postponing, for the second time, a decision on whether to recognize the IEA administration by allowing them to send a United Nations ambassador to New York, Reuters reported.
Earlier this month the IEA began enforcing a ban on Afghan women working for the United Nations after stopping most women working for humanitarian aid groups in December. Since toppling the Western-backed government, they have also tightened controls over women’s access to public life, including barring women from university and closing most girls’ high schools, read the report.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its strict interpretation of Islamic law.
