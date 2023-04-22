US says purpose of Doha meeting is not recognition of IEA

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2023)

The United States has reiterated that the purpose of a UN-convened meeting on Afghanistan next month in Doha will not be international recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

This comes after comments by the deputy UN-chief sparked concern and confusion. Amina Mohammed suggested on Monday the gathering “could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition.”

A UN spokesperson, however, said on Thursday that the Doha conference on the 1st and 2nd of May is not focusing on recognition.

US State Department deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, also said that the purpose of the meeting “was never to discuss recognition” of IEA.

“Any discussion at this meeting about recognition would be unacceptable to us,” Patel said.

The IEA seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war.

In December, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly approved postponing, for the second time, a decision on whether to recognize the IEA administration by allowing them to send a United Nations ambassador to New York.