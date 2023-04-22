Connect with us

US says purpose of Doha meeting is not recognition of IEA

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 22, 2023)

The United States has reiterated that the purpose of a UN-convened meeting on Afghanistan next month in Doha will not be international recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

This comes after comments by the deputy UN-chief sparked concern and confusion. Amina Mohammed suggested on Monday the gathering “could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition.”

A UN spokesperson, however, said on Thursday that the Doha conference on the 1st and 2nd of May is not focusing on recognition.

US State Department deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, also said that the purpose of the meeting “was never to discuss recognition” of IEA.

“Any discussion at this meeting about recognition would be unacceptable to us,” Patel said.

The IEA seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war.

In December, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly approved postponing, for the second time, a decision on whether to recognize the IEA administration by allowing them to send a United Nations ambassador to New York.

IEA leader vows to keep ‘laws of infidels’ from Afghanistan

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 22, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2023)

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA,) said on Friday that he would not allow foreign interference in the Islamic governance system in Afghanistan.

Akhundzada, speaking on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, hailed the establishment of a “Sharia-based” government in Afghanistan after the IEA reclaimed power in August 2021.

“It is the success and good fortune of the Afghan nation that Allah has blessed them with an Islamic Sharia system,” he said. “I have promised Allah that so long as I am alive, not a single law of infidelity will find a place in Afghanistan.”

Akhundzada said that he would forbid “any action that threatens or negates Islam and is against Islamic principles.”

He maintained that people indeed observe Sharia by obeying his decrees.

“My order is valid if it is in accordance with Sharia. If it is against Sharia, no one is obliged to obey,” Akhundzada.

He called on people to support the government, saying it does not have “bad intentions.”

“We will endure hardships. Allah will make easy everything for us. Allah will improve our economy. Allah will provide us livelihood. Allah will protect us,” Akhundzada said.

Qatar sends school supplies and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Published

15 hours ago

on

April 21, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2023)

Qatar sent nearly 60 tons of educational materials and food aid to Afghanistan on Tuesday as part of its ongoing efforts to promote education in the crisis-hit country.

Doha’s foreign ministry said in a statement the aid is provided by Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society.

“This assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s endeavors and its firm commitment to provide support and stand by the brotherly Afghan people and to provide them with the urgent necessary needs,” the statement read.

The batch was sent following talks on the future of education in Afghanistan, which took place in Doha last month.

Qatar has been at the forefront of discussions with the IEA-led government since it seized power in 2021, and has warned the world that isolating Afghanistan puts its population at risk.

Neglect of duty will cause the downfall of system: IEA

Published

22 hours ago

on

April 21, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2023)

Defense minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid warns new recruits to be mindful of their duties in order to protect the current system and the country.

At an event on Thursday, Mujahid warned the new commandos that “laziness and neglect of duty” will cause the downfall of the ruling system.

He made these statements during a parade of the commando forces of the defense ministry.

Yaqoob Mujahid said that armed forces have received military training to not attack, oppress, cause enmity or imprison people, but to protect and guard the people and the country.

“If this system becomes weak or lost due to your and our negligence, we and you will be responsible in front of all the martyrs,” said Mujahid.

However, emphasizing the need to protect the borders and the ruling system in the country, Mujahid said that one should not be deceived by negative propaganda.

“On the borders and inside Afghanistan, we are working day and night to protect this country and this system,” he added.

Defense ministry, which in the past year has restored and provided around 4,000 military vehicles to the security and defense forces, still plans to increase the army’s strength from 150,000 to 170,000 in the current solar year.

