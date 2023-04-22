Latest News
IEA leader vows to keep ‘laws of infidels’ from Afghanistan
Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA,) said on Friday that he would not allow foreign interference in the Islamic governance system in Afghanistan.
Akhundzada, speaking on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, hailed the establishment of a “Sharia-based” government in Afghanistan after the IEA reclaimed power in August 2021.
“It is the success and good fortune of the Afghan nation that Allah has blessed them with an Islamic Sharia system,” he said. “I have promised Allah that so long as I am alive, not a single law of infidelity will find a place in Afghanistan.”
Akhundzada said that he would forbid “any action that threatens or negates Islam and is against Islamic principles.”
He maintained that people indeed observe Sharia by obeying his decrees.
“My order is valid if it is in accordance with Sharia. If it is against Sharia, no one is obliged to obey,” Akhundzada.
He called on people to support the government, saying it does not have “bad intentions.”
“We will endure hardships. Allah will make easy everything for us. Allah will improve our economy. Allah will provide us livelihood. Allah will protect us,” Akhundzada said.
Death toll rises to eight after landslide at Afghanistan-Pakistan border crossing
The death toll from a massive landslide earlier this week that buried a convoy of trucks waiting to cross from Pakistan into Afghanistan has risen to eight, AFP reported on Saturday.
Tuesday’s pre-dawn landslide hit the Torkham border post, the busiest trade and transit point between the two countries, as more than 100 trucks were waiting to cross.
“So far we have recovered seven dead bodies,” said Pakistani rescue services spokesperson Bilal Faizi, adding that “an operation is ongoing to recover an eighth body” from the debris.
A total of 20 trucks were buried in the accident in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, with rescue services initially reporting two deaths.
The brunt of the slide hit around 120 meters from the main border crossing, causing fires as drivers were cooking meals on gas hobs ahead of daylight fasting during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
“Our workers are close to the eighth dead body, they can see it,” said Faizi. “We had removed 60 percent of the debris, but yesterday another landslide occurred in the same area so the rescue operation was delayed.”
District deputy commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan confirmed the death toll and said road traffic had resumed on Thursday.
The cause of the landslide was not clear in the immediate aftermath, but one official said Tuesday that heavy machinery had been in use for months on an expansion project in the hills surrounding the border post.
Torrential overnight rain may also have contributed, the official said.
US says purpose of Doha meeting is not recognition of IEA
The United States has reiterated that the purpose of a UN-convened meeting on Afghanistan next month in Doha will not be international recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
This comes after comments by the deputy UN-chief sparked concern and confusion. Amina Mohammed suggested on Monday the gathering “could find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition.”
A UN spokesperson, however, said on Thursday that the Doha conference on the 1st and 2nd of May is not focusing on recognition.
US State Department deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, also said that the purpose of the meeting “was never to discuss recognition” of IEA.
“Any discussion at this meeting about recognition would be unacceptable to us,” Patel said.
The IEA seized power in August 2021 as US-led forces withdrew following 20 years of war.
In December, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly approved postponing, for the second time, a decision on whether to recognize the IEA administration by allowing them to send a United Nations ambassador to New York.
Qatar sends school supplies and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Qatar sent nearly 60 tons of educational materials and food aid to Afghanistan on Tuesday as part of its ongoing efforts to promote education in the crisis-hit country.
Doha’s foreign ministry said in a statement the aid is provided by Qatar Charity and the Qatar Red Crescent Society.
“This assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar’s endeavors and its firm commitment to provide support and stand by the brotherly Afghan people and to provide them with the urgent necessary needs,” the statement read.
The batch was sent following talks on the future of education in Afghanistan, which took place in Doha last month.
Qatar has been at the forefront of discussions with the IEA-led government since it seized power in 2021, and has warned the world that isolating Afghanistan puts its population at risk.
