IEA leader vows to keep ‘laws of infidels’ from Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 22, 2023)

Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA,) said on Friday that he would not allow foreign interference in the Islamic governance system in Afghanistan.

Akhundzada, speaking on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, hailed the establishment of a “Sharia-based” government in Afghanistan after the IEA reclaimed power in August 2021.

“It is the success and good fortune of the Afghan nation that Allah has blessed them with an Islamic Sharia system,” he said. “I have promised Allah that so long as I am alive, not a single law of infidelity will find a place in Afghanistan.”

Akhundzada said that he would forbid “any action that threatens or negates Islam and is against Islamic principles.”

He maintained that people indeed observe Sharia by obeying his decrees.

“My order is valid if it is in accordance with Sharia. If it is against Sharia, no one is obliged to obey,” Akhundzada.

He called on people to support the government, saying it does not have “bad intentions.”

“We will endure hardships. Allah will make easy everything for us. Allah will improve our economy. Allah will provide us livelihood. Allah will protect us,” Akhundzada said.