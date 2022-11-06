Raisi says Iran thwarted US destabilisation

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2022)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran’s cities were “safe and sound” after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.

The protests continued for the 50th day yesterday, but by contrast to other ongoing conflicts in the Arab world, Iran’s cities were “safe and sound,” local media reported the president as saying.

Iran’s clerical leadership has struggled to suppress demonstrations which erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who had been detained by morality police for flouting strict laws on women’s dress, read the report.

Hundreds of people, mostly protesters, have been killed according to activists in one of the most serious waves of unrest to sweep the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution which overthrew the US-backed Shah, read the report.

As Iranian authorities marked the anniversary this week of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by radical students, President Joe Biden backed the protesters, saying: “We’re gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.”

“The Americans and other enemies sought to destabilise Iran by implementing the same plans as in Libya and Syria, but they failed,” Raisi was quoted by Iranian news agencies as telling a group of students on Friday.

According to Reuters a popular uprising in Libya led to a NATO intervention in 2011 and the overthrow and killing of the country’s leader Muammar Gaddafi by rebel fighters. In Syria, mass demonstrations against Iran’s ally President Bashar al-Assad were confronted with force and the country spiralled into a conflict which continues 11 years on.

By contrast, Iranian cities were now “safe and sound”, Raisi said, promising retribution for the unrest the country had seen.