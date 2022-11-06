World
Raisi says Iran thwarted US destabilisation
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran’s cities were “safe and sound” after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.
The protests continued for the 50th day yesterday, but by contrast to other ongoing conflicts in the Arab world, Iran’s cities were “safe and sound,” local media reported the president as saying.
Iran’s clerical leadership has struggled to suppress demonstrations which erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who had been detained by morality police for flouting strict laws on women’s dress, read the report.
Hundreds of people, mostly protesters, have been killed according to activists in one of the most serious waves of unrest to sweep the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution which overthrew the US-backed Shah, read the report.
As Iranian authorities marked the anniversary this week of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by radical students, President Joe Biden backed the protesters, saying: “We’re gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.”
“The Americans and other enemies sought to destabilise Iran by implementing the same plans as in Libya and Syria, but they failed,” Raisi was quoted by Iranian news agencies as telling a group of students on Friday.
According to Reuters a popular uprising in Libya led to a NATO intervention in 2011 and the overthrow and killing of the country’s leader Muammar Gaddafi by rebel fighters. In Syria, mass demonstrations against Iran’s ally President Bashar al-Assad were confronted with force and the country spiralled into a conflict which continues 11 years on.
By contrast, Iranian cities were now “safe and sound”, Raisi said, promising retribution for the unrest the country had seen.
World
Imran Khan to resume his protest when he is ‘more mobile’
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in a stable condition on Friday after being shot and wounded during a protest march the day before, a senior leader from his party said.
Khan spoke to reporters late on Friday – his first public remarks since the shooting – and pledged that he will resume his protest once he has recovered from the bullet wound, AP reported.
The bullet hit him in the right leg, above the ankle.
Khan’s protest march and rallies, which started last Friday, were peaceful until Thursday’s attack in Wazirabad, a district in eastern Punjab province.
Sitting in a wheelchair, his right leg bandaged and elevated on a stool, Khan spoke from the Shaukat Khanum hospital, where he had surgery on Thursday night.
“(The protest) will have to wait until I am little bit more mobile but our protest will continue,” he told reporters.
Khan accused Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and army Gen. Faisal Naseer working for the Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency of orchestrating the shooting.
Khan offered no evidence for his allegations, which were rejected by Sharif’s government and dismissed as a “pack of lies” by Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.
The spy agency said there was absolutely no truth to Khan’s allegations.
The government says it has ordered a high-level probe.
The shooter, who was arrested at the scene of the attack, was still being questioned Friday, police said.
On Thursday, local police officials released a video showing the man who says in the footage that he carried out the shooting and acted alone.
Khan, a former cricket star-turned-politician, was traveling in a large protest convoy of trucks and cars toward Islamabad when the attack happened.
Video footage from Thursday shows him and his team ducking for cover on top of a vehicle as gunfire rings out.
World
Protests break out across Pakistan following Imran Khan attack
Within hours of the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters embarked on protests and took to the streets across the country burning tyres and blocking roads.
Local media reported that PTI supporters took to the streets in different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.
In Rawalpindi, the protesters set fire to tyres and blocked the road from Faizabad to Islamabad while chanting anti-government slogans. Similar scenes played out in Multan.
During a protest outside the house of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad, angry PTI supporters pelted stones at his house and shouted slogans against him.
The shooting took place on Day 7 of Imran Khan’s long march to Islamabad. At the time of the shooting, the former prime minister had been waving to supporters from the roof of a container truck.
As shots rang out, videos footage showed how Imran Khan fell to the floor. Khan was taken to hospital where he reportedly underwent surgery.
PTI senior leader Asad Umar said that Imran Khan has named three people – the incumbent prime minister, interior minister and a military official – who he believes were behind the assassination attempt.
“A short while ago, Imran Khan called Mian Aslam and me and asked us to issue a statement on his behalf because he already had some information [about the attack],” Umar said in a short video statement.
The PTI leader also said that the former prime minister is convinced that three people were involved in the attack including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
He said that Imran Khan has demanded that all three should be removed from their positions and if they are not removed then the PTI will stage protests across the country.
“All political workers and supporters are waiting for Imran Khan’s call and as soon as it comes, protests will be staged across the country if the demand is not met,” he added.
Many including PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident. He said that the federal government will extend all support necessary to the Punjab government for security and investigation.
“Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” Shehbaz further said.
World
Zelenskiy says 4.5 million Ukrainians are temporarily without power
Some 4.5 million Ukrainians, more than 10% of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power on Thursday evening due to Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.
Zelenskiy said those affected were Kyiv and 10 other regions. He urged local authorities to save power, saying this was not the time for bright shop windows or signs, Reuters reported.
According to reports Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed around a third of the country’s power stations. The government has urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity as much as possible.
Ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the Group of Seven industrialised powers, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the G7 will help Ukraine with items including generators and heaters to survive the winter.
