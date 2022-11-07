World
North Korea: Missile tests were practice to attack South, US
North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests were practices to “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets such as air bases and operation command systems with a variety of missiles that likely included nuclear-capable weapons.
The North’s announcement underscored leader Kim Jong Un’s determination not to back down in the face of his rivals’ push to expand their military exercises. But some experts say Kim also used their drills as an excuse to modernize his nuclear arsenal and increase his leverage in future dealings with Washington and Seoul, the Associated Press reported.
North Korea fired dozens of missiles and flew warplanes toward the sea last week — triggering evacuation alerts in some South Korean and Japanese areas — in protest of massive U.S.-South Korean air force drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
U.S. and South Korean officials responded they would further enhance their joint training events and warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons would result in the end of Kim’s regime.
“The recent corresponding military operations by the Korean People’s Army are a clear answer of (North Korea) that the more persistently the enemies’ provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA will counter them,” the General Staff of North Korea’s military said in a statement carried by state media.
It said the weapons tests involved ballistic missiles loaded with dispersion warheads and underground infiltration warheads meant to launch strikes on enemy air bases; ground-to-air missiles designed to “annihilate” enemy aircraft at different altitudes and distances; and strategic cruise missiles that fell in international waters about 80 kilometers off South Korea’s southeastern coastal city of Ulsan.
The North’s military said it also carried out an important test of a ballistic missile with a special functional warhead missioned with “paralyzing the operation command system of the enemy.” This could mean a simulation of electromagnetic pulse attacks, but some observers doubt whether North Korea has mastered key technologies to obtain such an attack capability.
The North’s military statement didn’t explicitly mention a reported launch Thursday of an intercontinental ballistic missile aimed at hitting the U.S. mainland, though its main newspaper published a photo of an ICBM-like weapon as one that was used during last week’s testing activities.
Some experts say many other North Korean missiles launched last week were short-range nuclear-capable weapons that place key military targets in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there, within striking range.
Later Monday, South Korea’s military disputed some of the North’s accounts of its missile tests. Spokesperson Kim Jun-rak said South Korea didn’t detect the North’s cruise missile launches and that it’s also notable that North Korea didn’t mention what Seoul assessed as an abnormal flight by an ICBM.
This year’s “Vigilant Storm” air force drills between the United States and South Korea were the largest-ever for the annual fall maneuvers. The drills involved 240 warplanes including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries. The allies were initially supposed to run the drills for five days ending on Friday, but extended the training by another day in reaction to the North’s missile tests.
On Saturday, the final day of the air force exercises, the United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers over South Korea in a display of strength against North Korea, the aircraft’s first such flyover since December 2017.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the participation of the B-1Bs in the joint drills demonstrated the allies’ readiness to sternly respond to North Korean provocations and the U.S. commitment to defend its ally with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear.
After their annual meeting Thursday in Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-Sup issued a joint statement strongly condemning the North’s recent launches and carrying Austin’s warning that any nuclear attacks against the United States or its allies and partners “is unacceptable and will result in the end of the Kim regime.” South Korea’s military has previously warned the North that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction.”
Both defense chiefs also agreed on the need to enhance combined exercises and training events to strengthen readiness against North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
World
Raisi says Iran thwarted US destabilisation
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran’s cities were “safe and sound” after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.
The protests continued for the 50th day yesterday, but by contrast to other ongoing conflicts in the Arab world, Iran’s cities were “safe and sound,” local media reported the president as saying.
Iran’s clerical leadership has struggled to suppress demonstrations which erupted in September after the death of young Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini who had been detained by morality police for flouting strict laws on women’s dress, read the report.
Hundreds of people, mostly protesters, have been killed according to activists in one of the most serious waves of unrest to sweep the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution which overthrew the US-backed Shah, read the report.
As Iranian authorities marked the anniversary this week of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran by radical students, President Joe Biden backed the protesters, saying: “We’re gonna free Iran. They’re gonna free themselves pretty soon.”
“The Americans and other enemies sought to destabilise Iran by implementing the same plans as in Libya and Syria, but they failed,” Raisi was quoted by Iranian news agencies as telling a group of students on Friday.
According to Reuters a popular uprising in Libya led to a NATO intervention in 2011 and the overthrow and killing of the country’s leader Muammar Gaddafi by rebel fighters. In Syria, mass demonstrations against Iran’s ally President Bashar al-Assad were confronted with force and the country spiralled into a conflict which continues 11 years on.
By contrast, Iranian cities were now “safe and sound”, Raisi said, promising retribution for the unrest the country had seen.
World
Imran Khan to resume his protest when he is ‘more mobile’
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in a stable condition on Friday after being shot and wounded during a protest march the day before, a senior leader from his party said.
Khan spoke to reporters late on Friday – his first public remarks since the shooting – and pledged that he will resume his protest once he has recovered from the bullet wound, AP reported.
The bullet hit him in the right leg, above the ankle.
Khan’s protest march and rallies, which started last Friday, were peaceful until Thursday’s attack in Wazirabad, a district in eastern Punjab province.
Sitting in a wheelchair, his right leg bandaged and elevated on a stool, Khan spoke from the Shaukat Khanum hospital, where he had surgery on Thursday night.
“(The protest) will have to wait until I am little bit more mobile but our protest will continue,” he told reporters.
Khan accused Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and army Gen. Faisal Naseer working for the Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency of orchestrating the shooting.
Khan offered no evidence for his allegations, which were rejected by Sharif’s government and dismissed as a “pack of lies” by Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.
The spy agency said there was absolutely no truth to Khan’s allegations.
The government says it has ordered a high-level probe.
The shooter, who was arrested at the scene of the attack, was still being questioned Friday, police said.
On Thursday, local police officials released a video showing the man who says in the footage that he carried out the shooting and acted alone.
Khan, a former cricket star-turned-politician, was traveling in a large protest convoy of trucks and cars toward Islamabad when the attack happened.
Video footage from Thursday shows him and his team ducking for cover on top of a vehicle as gunfire rings out.
World
Protests break out across Pakistan following Imran Khan attack
Within hours of the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters embarked on protests and took to the streets across the country burning tyres and blocking roads.
Local media reported that PTI supporters took to the streets in different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.
In Rawalpindi, the protesters set fire to tyres and blocked the road from Faizabad to Islamabad while chanting anti-government slogans. Similar scenes played out in Multan.
During a protest outside the house of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad, angry PTI supporters pelted stones at his house and shouted slogans against him.
The shooting took place on Day 7 of Imran Khan’s long march to Islamabad. At the time of the shooting, the former prime minister had been waving to supporters from the roof of a container truck.
As shots rang out, videos footage showed how Imran Khan fell to the floor. Khan was taken to hospital where he reportedly underwent surgery.
PTI senior leader Asad Umar said that Imran Khan has named three people – the incumbent prime minister, interior minister and a military official – who he believes were behind the assassination attempt.
“A short while ago, Imran Khan called Mian Aslam and me and asked us to issue a statement on his behalf because he already had some information [about the attack],” Umar said in a short video statement.
The PTI leader also said that the former prime minister is convinced that three people were involved in the attack including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
He said that Imran Khan has demanded that all three should be removed from their positions and if they are not removed then the PTI will stage protests across the country.
“All political workers and supporters are waiting for Imran Khan’s call and as soon as it comes, protests will be staged across the country if the demand is not met,” he added.
Many including PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident. He said that the federal government will extend all support necessary to the Punjab government for security and investigation.
“Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” Shehbaz further said.
