World
Imran Khan to resume his protest when he is ‘more mobile’
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was in a stable condition on Friday after being shot and wounded during a protest march the day before, a senior leader from his party said.
Khan spoke to reporters late on Friday – his first public remarks since the shooting – and pledged that he will resume his protest once he has recovered from the bullet wound, AP reported.
The bullet hit him in the right leg, above the ankle.
Khan’s protest march and rallies, which started last Friday, were peaceful until Thursday’s attack in Wazirabad, a district in eastern Punjab province.
Sitting in a wheelchair, his right leg bandaged and elevated on a stool, Khan spoke from the Shaukat Khanum hospital, where he had surgery on Thursday night.
“(The protest) will have to wait until I am little bit more mobile but our protest will continue,” he told reporters.
Khan accused Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and army Gen. Faisal Naseer working for the Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency of orchestrating the shooting.
Khan offered no evidence for his allegations, which were rejected by Sharif’s government and dismissed as a “pack of lies” by Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb.
The spy agency said there was absolutely no truth to Khan’s allegations.
The government says it has ordered a high-level probe.
The shooter, who was arrested at the scene of the attack, was still being questioned Friday, police said.
On Thursday, local police officials released a video showing the man who says in the footage that he carried out the shooting and acted alone.
Khan, a former cricket star-turned-politician, was traveling in a large protest convoy of trucks and cars toward Islamabad when the attack happened.
Video footage from Thursday shows him and his team ducking for cover on top of a vehicle as gunfire rings out.
World
Protests break out across Pakistan following Imran Khan attack
Within hours of the assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters embarked on protests and took to the streets across the country burning tyres and blocking roads.
Local media reported that PTI supporters took to the streets in different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.
In Rawalpindi, the protesters set fire to tyres and blocked the road from Faizabad to Islamabad while chanting anti-government slogans. Similar scenes played out in Multan.
During a protest outside the house of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad, angry PTI supporters pelted stones at his house and shouted slogans against him.
The shooting took place on Day 7 of Imran Khan’s long march to Islamabad. At the time of the shooting, the former prime minister had been waving to supporters from the roof of a container truck.
As shots rang out, videos footage showed how Imran Khan fell to the floor. Khan was taken to hospital where he reportedly underwent surgery.
PTI senior leader Asad Umar said that Imran Khan has named three people – the incumbent prime minister, interior minister and a military official – who he believes were behind the assassination attempt.
“A short while ago, Imran Khan called Mian Aslam and me and asked us to issue a statement on his behalf because he already had some information [about the attack],” Umar said in a short video statement.
The PTI leader also said that the former prime minister is convinced that three people were involved in the attack including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.
He said that Imran Khan has demanded that all three should be removed from their positions and if they are not removed then the PTI will stage protests across the country.
“All political workers and supporters are waiting for Imran Khan’s call and as soon as it comes, protests will be staged across the country if the demand is not met,” he added.
Many including PM Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident. He said that the federal government will extend all support necessary to the Punjab government for security and investigation.
“Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” Shehbaz further said.
World
Zelenskiy says 4.5 million Ukrainians are temporarily without power
Some 4.5 million Ukrainians, more than 10% of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power on Thursday evening due to Russian attacks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address.
Zelenskiy said those affected were Kyiv and 10 other regions. He urged local authorities to save power, saying this was not the time for bright shop windows or signs, Reuters reported.
According to reports Russian strikes over the past month have destroyed around a third of the country’s power stations. The government has urged Ukrainians to conserve electricity as much as possible.
Ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the Group of Seven industrialised powers, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the G7 will help Ukraine with items including generators and heaters to survive the winter.
World
N. Korea fires 23 missiles, one landing off South Korean coast for first time
North Korea fired at least 23 missiles into the sea on Wednesday, including one that landed less than 60 km (40 miles) off South Korea’s coast, which South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol described as “territorial encroachment” and Washington denounced as “reckless”, Reuters reported.
It was the first time a ballistic missile had landed near the South’s waters since the peninsula was divided in 1945, and the most missiles fired by the North in a single day. South Korea issued rare air raid warnings and launched its own missiles in response.
According to Reuters the launches came just hours after Pyongyang demanded that the United States and South Korea stop large-scale military exercises, saying such “military rashness and provocation can be no longer tolerated”.
In Washington, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby called the North Korean launches “reckless” and said the United States would make sure it had the military capabilities in place to defend its treaty allies South Korea and Japan.
The missile landed outside South Korea’s territorial waters, but south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), a disputed inter-Korean maritime border.
South Korean warplanes fired three air-to-ground missiles into the sea north across the NLL in response, the South’s military said. An official said the weapons used included an AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER, which is a U.S.-made “stand-off” precision attack weapon that can fly for up to 270 km (170 miles) with a 360-kg (800-lb) warhead, read the report.
The South’s launches came after Yoon’s office vowed a “swift and firm response”.
“President Yoon Suk-yeol noted North Korea’s provocation today was an effective act of territorial encroachment by a missile intruding the NLL for the first time since (the two Koreas’) division,” his office said.
When asked whether the missile was flying towards the South’s territory and should have been intercepted, a senior presidential official said, “Strictly speaking, it did not land in our territory but in the Exclusive Economic Zone under our jurisdiction, therefore it was not subject to interception”.
According to Reuters North Korea has continuously been launching missiles over the past year in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
“It’s unprecedented in the sense that there were so many,” she said of Wednesday’s launches.
Kirby told his news briefing that the United States has information that indicates North Korea is covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells for its war in Ukraine and that Washington would consult with the United Nations on accountability issues over the shipments.
Kirby said North Korea was attempting to obscure the shipments by funnelling them through countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
North Korea said in September it had never supplied weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so, Reuters reported.
The missile that crossed the NLL was one of three short-range ballistic missiles fired from the North Korean coastal area of Wonsan into the sea, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. The JCS later said as many as 14 other missiles of various types had been fired from North Korea’s east and west coasts.
The JCS said at least one landed 26 km south of the NLL, 57 km from the South Korean city of Sokcho, on the east coast, and 167 km from the island of Ulleung, where air raid warnings were sounded.
“We heard the siren at around 8:55 a.m. and all of us in the building went down to the evacuation place in the basement,” an Ulleung county official told Reuters. “We stayed there until we came upstairs at around 9:15 after hearing that the projectile fell into the high seas.”
The North also fired more than 100 rounds of artillery from its east coast into a military buffer zone, South Korea’s military said. The firing violated a 2018 military agreement banning hostile acts in border areas, the JCS said.
North and South Korea are technically still at war because their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, read the report.
Nuclear-armed North Korea has tested a record number of missiles this year, and officials in Seoul and Washington say the North has completed technical preparations to conduct a nuclear weapon test for the first time since 2017.
Despite Yoon’s declaring a national week of mourning after more than 150 people were killed in a weekend crowd surge in Seoul, the United States and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday. Dubbed Vigilant Storm, the exercises involve hundreds of warplanes from both sides staging mock attacks 24 hours a day.
North Korea, which for years has pursued missile and nuclear programmes in defiance of U.N. sanctions, had said that a recent flurry of launches were in response to allied drills, Reuters reported.
Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, said in a statement on Wednesday that the number of warplanes involved in Vigilant Storm proved the exercise was “aggressive and provocative” and specifically targeted North Korea. He said even its name imitated the U.S.-led Operation Desert Storm against Iraq in the 1990s.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the drills were purely defensive and harboured no hostile intent. Price added that Washington and its allies had also made clear that there would be “profound costs and profound consequences” if North Korea resumed nuclear testing. He did not elaborate.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular briefing in Beijing that safeguarding peace and stability on the peninsula was in everyone’s interest.
“We hope that all parties concerned will stick to the direction of political settlement of the Peninsula issue, meet each other halfway, and prevent the situation from escalating,” he said.
South Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said that because of the launches, some air routes over the sea between North Korea and Japan would be closed until Thursday.
