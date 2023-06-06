Sport
Reports emerge that India vs Afghanistan ODI series ‘to be postponed’
A three-match ODI series between India and Afghanistan scheduled for June has reportedly been postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).
The series between the two countries was originally scheduled to be played between June 23 and June 30 in a three-match fixture.
CricTracker and Indian media outlets reported Tuesday that the postponement of the series means the Indian team will get a much-needed break, after players took part in the almost two-month-long Indian Premier League (IPL). In addition, the team is preparing for the World Test Championship clash against Australia to be played at The Oval, in London starting June 7.
Initially, India was then due to play Afghanistan after the WTC final but will now probably play on July 12 when they meet the West Indies in a multi-format away series.
However, official confirmation of the postment of the ODI series against Afghanistan is awaited.
However, a senior BCCI official told India.com: “Yes, there will be a break after WTC Final. We are still trying to fit in the Afghanistan series. But at this stage, it looks difficult with the broadcaster deal and the West Indies tour. So, it’s the perfect window for the players’ rest.”
Sri Lanka beats Afghanistan to level ODI series
Sri Lanka recorded a commanding 132-run win over Afghanistan in their second ODI on Sunday to level the three-match series 1-1 at Hambantota.
Having amassed a target of 324, the Sri Lankan bowlers skittled out the tourists for 191 inside 43 overs for their biggest win in ODIs over Afghanistan, AFP reported.
Quick bowler Dushmantha Chameera, returning to the side after a seven-month layoff after ankle surgery, bowled a couple of hostile spells to finish with two for 18.
Sri Lanka will be buoyed by the return of their main strike bowler, as they head to Zimbabwe straight after the series to play World Cup qualifiers.
There are no such problems for Afghanistan, who have already qualified for the World Cup later this year in India.
Chameera was well backed up by part-time offspinner Dhananjaya de Silva, who finished with three wickets, including first-match hero Ibrahim Zardan.
Legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga polished up the tail claiming three for 42.
Zardan, who had top scored in the first ODI with 98 runs, was again among the runs with 54.
But the scoreboard pressure got to him as he edged an attempted cut shot that was well taken by Kusal Mendis behind the stumps.
Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi top scored with 57 runs, before being trapped leg before by de Silva.
After that, there was little resistance by the Afghan batters as they lost six wickets for 23 runs.
Sri Lanka came into the game making four changes, having lost the first ODI by six wickets on Friday.
Sri Lanka’s lower middle order was the driving force behind their total of 323, with the hosts scoring 109 runs in the last ten overs.
Fareed Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi were the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan finishing with two wickets apiece.
The third and final ODI will take place on June 7 also at Hambantota.
Ibrahim Zadran’s 98 powers Afghanistan to win over Sri Lanka in first ODI
Afghanistan started their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka impressively as they defeated the hosts by 6 wickets in Hambantota on Friday.
Sent to bat first by Afghans who one the toss, Sri Lanka posted 268-10 as they played all the 50 overs at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium.
Fazalhaq Farooqi made an immediate impact, getting the big wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne in the 3rd over. He sent back Kusal Mendis in the ninth over to give second blow to the hosts.
Senior batter Angelo Matthews also fell early (12 off 21) before Mujeeb Ur Rahman dented Sri Lanka further by getting Nissanka in the 20th over for 38.
Sri Lanka were reeling at 84 for 4 when Charith Asalanka and Dhanajaya de Silva joined hands. The two added 99-runs for the 5th wicket with Dhananjaya dominating the partnership with a 59-ball 51. However, he fell in the 38th over, missing a straight delivery from Mohammad Nabi.
Sri Lanka did not get any big partnership after the dismissal of Dhananjaya as captain Dasun Shanka fell for 17, getting out to Noor Ahmad.
However, Asalanka carried on and made 91 before getting run-out in the final over and missing a century.
Sri Lanka got bundled out for 268 in their allotted 50 overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/58, 9 overs) and Fareed Ahmed (2/43, 8 overs) were the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan.
In reply, Afghanistan lost their opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz early in the innings. However, Ibrahim Zadran (98 off 98) and Rahmat Shah (55 off 80) put on a massive 146-run stand for the second wicket off 148 balls to take their side to the driving seat. The partnership was ended with Zadran’s dismissal who fell short of his hundred getting out for 98 against Kasun Rajitha.
Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi scored 38 off 47 balls and Mohmmad Nabi made 27 28 as Afghanistan chased down the target of 269 in 46.5 overs.
The sides will meet for their second ODI on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings pip Gujarat Titans in dramatic final to win fifth IPL title
Chennai Super Kings equalled Mumbai Indians’ record of five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles after Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s side triumphed in a last-ball thriller, beating champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets in Monday’s rain-marred final in Ahmedabad.
Put into bat, Gujarat racked up 214-4 after their number three batter Sai Sudharsan capitalised on a strong start and smashed an incendiary 96 off 47 balls that included six sixes.
Chasing a revised target of 171 from 15 overs after a lengthy rain interruption, Chennai survived intense drama before Ravindra Jadeja sealed their victory, milking 10 runs off the last two deliveries.
The final was originally scheduled on Sunday but incessant rain forced the organisers to move the game to its reserve day.
After Chennai skipper Dhoni won the toss and elected to field, Shubman Gill walked out to bat having smashed three hundreds in his last four innings, read the report.
The opener seemed to have luck on his side too as Deepak Chahar dropped Gill, the tournament’s leading scorer, at square leg when the batter was on three.
Gill also survived a run-out chance when Jadeja could not properly gather the ball before breaking the stumps.
The left-arm spinner, however, made amends in the same over.
Jadeja lured Gill (39) out of the crease and Dhoni proved age has not dulled his reflexes as the 41-year-old whipped off the bails in a flash.
Chahar also floored a return catch from Wriddhiman Saha, who smashed 54 before falling to the seamer with Dhoni collecting the top edge, Reuters reported.
Sudharsan then tore into the Chennai attack and hit Matheesha Pathirana for back-to-back sixes in the final over of the innings to inch closer to a hundred.
Pathirana denied him the milestone but Gujarat could not be denied a 200-plus total.
Chennai’s openers faced three balls before rain forced them off the field and held up play for two hours and 20 minutes.
Chasing a revised target on return, Ruturaj Gaikwad (26) and Devon Conway (47) plundered 72 runs from the first six overs before Noor Ahmad removed both in the seventh over.
Shivam Dube, who made 32 not out, kept Chennai in the race but Mohit Sharma removed Ambati Rayudu and Dhoni in successive deliveries to inject fresh drama into the contest.
Chennai needed 13 runs from the last over from Mohit, who conceded three runs in his first four deliveries.
Needing 10 off the last two, Jadeja hit Mohit over his head for a six and followed it with a boundary to seal a thrilling victory.
“I was just trying to swing hard because every ball was important,” Jadeja said of the dramatic last over.
“I knew anything could happen, so I was trying to swing hard and hit it straight.”
