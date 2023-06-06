Reports emerge that India vs Afghanistan ODI series ‘to be postponed’

(Last Updated On: June 6, 2023)

A three-match ODI series between India and Afghanistan scheduled for June has reportedly been postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

The series between the two countries was originally scheduled to be played between June 23 and June 30 in a three-match fixture.

CricTracker and Indian media outlets reported Tuesday that the postponement of the series means the Indian team will get a much-needed break, after players took part in the almost two-month-long Indian Premier League (IPL). In addition, the team is preparing for the World Test Championship clash against Australia to be played at The Oval, in London starting June 7.

Initially, India was then due to play Afghanistan after the WTC final but will now probably play on July 12 when they meet the West Indies in a multi-format away series.

However, official confirmation of the postment of the ODI series against Afghanistan is awaited.

However, a senior BCCI official told India.com: “Yes, there will be a break after WTC Final. We are still trying to fit in the Afghanistan series. But at this stage, it looks difficult with the broadcaster deal and the West Indies tour. So, it’s the perfect window for the players’ rest.”