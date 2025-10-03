Latest News
Russia says IEA will not hand over Bagram base to U.S.
Russia has said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will resist U.S. pressure to hand over the Bagram air base, once America’s largest military installation in Afghanistan.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters that Washington is well aware Afghans, who regained their freedom after fighting NATO forces, will not compromise their national sovereignty under threats.
“Washington knows perfectly well that the Afghan people, who won their freedom in the struggle against NATO forces, will not sacrifice their national sovereignty in response to ultimatums. This was unequivocally stated by the official spokesman of the Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, in response to the relevant remarks,” Zakharova noted.
She recalled how in 2021, under the administration of Joe Biden, the United States effectively fled Afghanistan, thus concluding its twenty-year failed campaign.
“And now they are seeking to restore their military presence in the country in one form or another. The modernized Bagram airbase, located near Kabul, is undoubtedly viewed as a prized asset,” the diplomat stated.
U.S. president Donald Trump recently stated that Washington is seeking to reclaim Bagram, warning that “bad things” would happen if the IEA refused.
The IEA, however, has consistently rejected any foreign military presence on Afghan soil.
FM Muttaqi to visit India after UN travel ban waiver
India is set to host the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, next week following a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) decision to temporarily lift his travel ban.
Muttaqi, sanctioned in 2001 for his role in the IEA’s activities during their previous regime, had planned to visit India in August but was unable to secure the required exemption. On 30 September, however, the UNSC’s 1988 Sanctions Committee—currently chaired by Pakistan—approved a waiver allowing him to travel to New Delhi between 9 and 16 October, according to The Independent, a British newspaper.
This will mark the first official visit by a senior IEA leader to India since its return to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. He is scheduled to meet Indian external affairs minister S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on 10 October for high-level talks.
The UNSC committee oversees travel bans, asset freezes, and arms embargoes imposed on IEA leaders. Exemptions like Muttaqi’s are granted case by case and have previously allowed him to visit countries such as China and Russia.
India has cautiously expanded its engagement with the IEA, holding talks with its leaders in Doha and Kabul over the past two years. Muttaqi’s upcoming visit signals a further step in New Delhi’s pragmatic approach toward the IEA’s rule.
Iran may release hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees into Iraq and Turkey
Iran is considering releasing hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees across its western borders with Iraq and Turkey.
According to The Guardian, it would be part of what officials describe as a necessarily more offensive and unpredictable strategy in the wake of the bombing of its nuclear sites and the European reimposition of UN sanctions.
The multi-pronged offensive includes expansion of its missile programme, strengthening air defenses, suspending cooperation with the UN weapons inspectorate and on 18 October blocking the establishment of a UN committee to oversee the administration of the reimposed sanctions. Officials remain opposed to reopening talks with the US, believing the talks would fail.
The threat to send refugees towards the west as well as the east has echoes of the warning issued by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who threatened to send millions of Syrian refugees towards Europe.
Iran has at times had to accommodate as many as 6 million Afghan refugees, but Amnesty International reports that in 2025 a million Afghan refugees have been sent back to Afghanistan, having fled either due to poverty or the Islamic Emirate rule.
Amnesty claimed the mass expulsions had been scaled up in the wake of Israel’s 12 June attacks on Iran’s leadership and nuclear sites. It estimates 500,000 Afghans have been sent back over the border since June.
Until March 2025, several million Afghans had been permitted to temporarily legalize their stay in Iran by obtaining a “headcount” document. Those granted this document could access limited services, including access to state healthcare, public education, work authorization, banking and ability to enter into rental agreements. But the authorities nullified these headcount documents.
The Iranian authorities have given different figures about the number of Afghan refugees in the country, but it is thought a minimum of 2 million are in Iran illegally. The UN high commissioner for refugees has predicted that up to 4 million Afghans may be sent back to Afghanistan this year.
Reduction of global aid pushes Afghanistan deeper into poverty: ICG
International Crisis Group (ICG) has claimed in its latest report that Afghanistan is sinking deeper into poverty as the U.S. and other major donors slash the humanitarian funding that has kept the country afloat
The organization added that the withdrawal of donors now places a heavy burden on vulnerable Afghans, especially women and girls, who suffer the most from deteriorating public services.
According to the report, European countries and Afghanistan’s neighbors should cooperate to find ways to address this reduction in aid.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has so far not responded to this report.
