Russia has said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will resist U.S. pressure to hand over the Bagram air base, once America’s largest military installation in Afghanistan.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told reporters that Washington is well aware Afghans, who regained their freedom after fighting NATO forces, will not compromise their national sovereignty under threats.

“Washington knows perfectly well that the Afghan people, who won their freedom in the struggle against NATO forces, will not sacrifice their national sovereignty in response to ultimatums. This was unequivocally stated by the official spokesman of the Afghan government, Zabihullah Mujahid, in response to the relevant remarks,” Zakharova noted.

She recalled how in 2021, under the administration of Joe Biden, the United States effectively fled Afghanistan, thus concluding its twenty-year failed campaign.

“And now they are seeking to restore their military presence in the country in one form or another. The modernized Bagram airbase, located near Kabul, is undoubtedly viewed as a prized asset,” the diplomat stated.

U.S. president Donald Trump recently stated that Washington is seeking to reclaim Bagram, warning that “bad things” would happen if the IEA refused.

The IEA, however, has consistently rejected any foreign military presence on Afghan soil.