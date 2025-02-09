Russia shares Pakistan’s concerns over growing terrorist activity

Russia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev says Moscow shares Islamabad's concerns over the growing terrorist activity in Pakistan and supports their focus on countering this threat.

In an interview with Russia’s TASS news agency, Khorev: "We share Islamabad's concerns over the growing terrorist activity in Pakistan. Russia supports the desire of our Pakistani colleagues to fight terrorism, and we confirm our focus on strengthening constructive cooperation with Pakistan and Afghanistan."

He said that strengthening peace and stability in Afghanistan and “countering terrorist threats emanating from its territory are in our common interests in the region."

Khorev stated that Russia and Pakistan are engaged in productive counter-terrorism cooperation.

"The relevant expert consultations at the level of deputy foreign ministers turned out to be highly effective. We pay close attention to the practical work

“In October 2024, the military contingents of the two countries jointly repelled various threats during the seventh round of the Russian-Pakistani Friendship exercises," he added.

He also said Russia is in solidarity with Afghanistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, to which it intends to provide the necessary assistance.

"Resolving security issues in the Pakistan-Afghan border area is primarily the domain of these countries. For our part, we welcome both bilateral and regional cooperation in the fight against the terrorist threat.”

He said dialogue on a wide range of common problems and challenges is already underway within the Moscow consultation format and at other multilateral venues that include Afghanistan’s neighbors.