UNICEF chief in Afghanistan reiterates every child’s right to a healthy life

Mohammad Naeem, Afghanistan’s deputy foreign minister for financial and administrative affairs, said on Sunday that since the Islamic Emirate took over Afghanistan in 2021, relations between Kabul and Tehran have expanded significantly.

Speaking at an event in Kabul to mark the 46th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Naeem emphasized that the level of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, security and cultural fields has also increased.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants to expand and strengthen relations with neighboring countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran, and emphasizes the continuation and deepening of relations in the political, cultural, security and economic fields,” Naeem said.

Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul, Ali Reza Bekdeli, also pointed out the expansion of relations between the two countries in light of mutual cooperation. He said Tehran is ready to cooperate with Afghanistan in various fields, especially in the fight against terrorism and drugs.

“Fighting terrorism and extremism is another important area for cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan. Currently, the two countries are cooperating with each other to combat various forms of terrorism."

At the ceremony, officials from the two countries also touched on the developments in the Middle East.

They condemned Israel’s attacks on Palestinians and called for Islamic countries to unite in support of the Palestinian people.