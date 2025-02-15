Saar
Saar: Housing ministry achievements and challenges discussed
Saar: World Radio Day discussed
Saar: Jordan King’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza displacement plan discussed
Saar: Review of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan
Sport2 minutes ago
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Quarterfinals conclude with thrilling matches
Tahawol22 minutes ago
Ministry of Interior reassures public on security concerns
Saar1 hour ago
Business2 hours ago
Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry
Latest News6 hours ago
IEA facilitates release of 17 Afghans from some African countries’ prisons
Regional4 weeks ago
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
World3 weeks ago
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
World4 weeks ago
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Regional3 weeks ago
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
World4 weeks ago
Trump promises harsh immigration crackdown on inauguration eve
Tahawol22 minutes ago
Saar1 hour ago
Interviews1 day ago
Documentary: Life Is Not a Gamble
Saar2 days ago
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Rising oppositions to Trump’s Gaza policy discussed
Trending
Latest News5 days ago
Norwegian Refugee Council NGO to suspend aid work in over 20 countries due to Trump policy
Latest News4 days ago
Suicide bombing in Kunduz kills 5, injures 7
Latest News3 days ago
Karzai condemns Kunduz bombing
Sport2 days ago
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
Sport3 days ago
Afghan cricket team arrives in Pakistan; Ghazanfar ruled out due to injury
Regional4 days ago
Iran alerts UN to Trump threat of force, says it will defend itself
World4 days ago
Netanyahu says Israel will end Gaza ceasefire if hostages not returned on Saturday
Sport3 days ago
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Day Two Highlights