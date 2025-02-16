Saar
Saar: Virtue ministry’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: Housing ministry achievements and challenges discussed
Saar: World Radio Day discussed
Saar: Jordan King’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza displacement plan discussed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts to generate electricity domestically
Sport4 hours ago
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Naderi and Hotak through to final
Latest News6 hours ago
Female foreign ministers from 17 countries call on IEA to repeal laws affecting women
Latest News9 hours ago
IEA officials on way to Japan
Regional4 weeks ago
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
World3 weeks ago
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Regional3 weeks ago
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
World4 weeks ago
Trump promises harsh immigration crackdown on inauguration eve
Business3 weeks ago
Survey for construction of Wakhan Corridor in Badakhshan completed
Tahawol3 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts to generate electricity domestically
Tahawol1 day ago
Ministry of Interior reassures public on security concerns
Interviews2 days ago
Documentary: Life Is Not a Gamble
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
-
Latest News5 days ago
Karzai condemns Kunduz bombing
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan cricket team arrives in Pakistan; Ghazanfar ruled out due to injury
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran alerts UN to Trump threat of force, says it will defend itself
-
Sport4 days ago
Ariana Snooker Championship 2025: Day Two Highlights
-
World5 days ago
Netanyahu says Israel will end Gaza ceasefire if hostages not returned on Saturday
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s Khamenei cites need to further develop Iran’s military after Trump threats
-
Latest News2 days ago
Russian FM: Situation in Afghanistan poses serious threat to neighboring countries