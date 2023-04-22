Saar
Saar: Humanitarian, political crises in Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s Seat at UN Discussed
(Last Updated On: April 21, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Kazakhstan handing over Afghan embassy to IEA
(Last Updated On: April 20, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Qatar hosting meeting on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 19, 2023)
Sport19 mins ago
Gujarat Titans snatch win over Lucknow in IPL captains’ duel
World1 hour ago
At least nine killed in triple suicide bombing in central Mali
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Humanitarian, political crises in Afghanistan discussed
Climate Change4 hours ago
UN’s weather agency: 2022 was nasty, deadly, costly and hot
Latest News6 hours ago
India “looking positively” at UN meeting on Afghanistan in Doha
Sport3 weeks ago
ATN secures digital rights to broadcast IPL
Business4 weeks ago
Five countries eager to invest in lithium mines in Nuristan: officials
World4 weeks ago
NATO criticizes Putin for ‘dangerous and irresponsible’ nuclear rhetoric
Balkh4 weeks ago
IEA: Key Daesh members killed in Balkh
COVID-194 weeks ago
COVID-19 in Iran: Nearly 900 new cases, 24 deaths recorded
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Humanitarian, political crises in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: UN meeting to discuss IEA recognition
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s Seat at UN Discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Efforts for IEA’s recognition discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Kazakhstan handing over Afghan embassy to IEA
Trending
-
World5 days ago
S.Korea, US, Japan hold drills as N.Korea slams US ‘nuclear blackmail’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Company donates 30,000 pairs of shoes to martyrs and disabled ministry
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad proposes ‘agenda’ for UN chief’s meeting on Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
North Korean leader orders launch of first spy satellite as planned
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN says leaving Afghanistan would be ‘heartbreaking’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Japan calls on G7 countries to engage directly with IEA
-
Sport2 days ago
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
-
Business4 days ago
Contracts for 18 mines in 7 provinces awarded to private companies: MoMP