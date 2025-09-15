Saar
Saar: Khalilzad’s call for talks with TTP discussed
Saar: Pakistani PM’s remarks on TTP and Afghanistan
Saar: UN’s role in world peace: symbolic or substantive
Saar: UN’s appeal for $140M aid for Afghan quake victims discussed
Tahawol: Condition of earthquake victims in east Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
Iran executes Afghan couple over drug-related charges
Latest News6 hours ago
Germany in talks with IEA over deportations
Sport7 hours ago
Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Business4 weeks ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade falls 12% in July
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
International Sports4 weeks ago
Rashid Khan bows out in style as Invincibles power through knockout charge in The Hundred
World4 weeks ago
US, NATO planners start to craft Ukraine security guarantee options
Health4 weeks ago
Afghanistan, Qatar sign deal to build 400-bed hospital in Kandahar
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan-US prisoner swap talks
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Pakistani PM’s remarks on TTP and Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s denial of helicopter return to Afghanistan
