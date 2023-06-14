Saar
Saar: Mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran discussed
Saar
Saar: US renewing agreement to relocate Afghan allies
(Last Updated On: June 13, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan-India relations reviewed
(Last Updated On: June 12, 2023)
Saar
Saar: Calls for removing travel ban on senior IEA officials discussed
(Last Updated On: June 11, 2023)
Tahawol3 mins ago
Tahawol: Oslo Forum on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News48 mins ago
Mistreating refugees is against international norms: Mujahid
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran discussed
World2 hours ago
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
Latest News5 hours ago
Afghan Post and education ministry collaborate to distribute Grade 12 certificates
Sport3 weeks ago
IPL: Mumbai Indians grab final playoff berth
World4 weeks ago
Zelenskiy arrives in Japan’s Hiroshima for ‘talks with friends’
Sport4 weeks ago
IPL giants Mumbai on shaky ground in play-off race
Sport4 weeks ago
Hetmyer, Jaiswal dump Curran’s Punjab out of IPL
Sport4 weeks ago
Bangladesh won’t take Afghanistan lightly: chief selector
Tahawol3 mins ago
Tahawol: Oslo Forum on Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 hour ago
Saar: Mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Criticism over world’s sanctions on Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: US renewing agreement to relocate Afghan allies
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Detention of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Blinken describes IEA as ‘implacable enemy’ of Daesh
-
World4 days ago
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
-
Health5 days ago
Turkmen doctors provide medical aid to 473 pregnant women in Herat in last 9 days
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan cricket team in Bangladesh for one-off Test
-
Sport3 days ago
Boland sparks India collapse as Australia win WTC final
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK appoints new charge d’affaires for Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Daesh claims responsibility for Badakhshan mosque attack
-
Herat3 days ago
300 street children in Herat included in vocational programs during this year: officials