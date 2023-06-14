Connect with us

Saar

Saar: Mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran discussed

Published

1 hour ago

 on

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2023)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: US renewing agreement to relocate Afghan allies

Published

1 day ago

on

June 13, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Afghanistan-India relations reviewed

Published

2 days ago

on

June 12, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2023)

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Calls for removing travel ban on senior IEA officials discussed

Published

3 days ago

on

June 11, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: June 11, 2023)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!