Saar: Possible US Attack on Iran Discussed
Saar: Winter Chill and the Plight of Afghan Refugees
Saar: Trump’s ‘move’ on Greenland discussed
Saar: Trump’s criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal
Saar2 hours ago
Business3 hours ago
Pakistan reports 56% drop in exports to Afghanistan in second half of 2025
Regional5 hours ago
Airlines reroute, cancel flights as tensions ramp up over Iran
Latest News7 hours ago
Belgium holds talks with IEA on repatriation of Afghan nationals
Sport9 hours ago
Afghanistan futsal team arrives in Indonesia ahead of Asian Cup
Latest News2 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News2 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Business2 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Health4 weeks ago
India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Possible US Attack on Iran Discussed
Tahawol24 hours ago
Tahawol: Trump’s Peace Plan and the Prospects for World Order
Saar1 day ago
Tawsia2 days ago
Tawsia: Reducing Afghanistan’s Reliance on Pakistan Trade
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s membership in the Gaza peace board
