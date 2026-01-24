Saar
Saar: Winter Chill and the Plight of Afghan Refugees
Saar: Trump’s ‘move’ on Greenland discussed
Saar: Trump’s criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal
Saar: Pakistan seeking to resolve issues with Afghanistan
Saar3 minutes ago
Latest News28 minutes ago
Most Afghans in Pakistan reject German cash offer, await uncertain futures
Latest News2 hours ago
Afghan FM, UN Political Chief discuss engagement, Doha process in Kabul
Latest News3 hours ago
Heavy rain and snowfall kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan
Latest News4 hours ago
UN calls for action to protect right to education in Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Latest News2 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Latest News2 weeks ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Business2 weeks ago
Afghanistan–China joint market opens in Kabul
Health4 weeks ago
India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation
Saar3 minutes ago
Tawsia24 hours ago
Tawsia: Reducing Afghanistan’s Reliance on Pakistan Trade
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s membership in the Gaza peace board
Saar2 days ago
Saar3 days ago
