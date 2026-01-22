Saar
Saar: Trump’s ‘move’ on Greenland discussed
Saar: Trump’s criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal
Saar: Pakistan seeking to resolve issues with Afghanistan
Last Updated on: January 21, 2026
Saar: Afghanistan-Qatar relations discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Latest News2 hours ago
EU Commission pledges €126 million for humanitarian aid in Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan
Latest News3 hours ago
Heavy snowfall across Afghanistan claims 11 lives, shuts key highways
Latest News5 hours ago
First winter snowfall blankets Kabul
Latest News5 hours ago
West Indies punished again as Afghanistan clinch T20 series
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News2 weeks ago
Turkey withdraws from Afghanistan-Pakistan mediation amid rising tensions
Business4 weeks ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Latest News2 weeks ago
ICG report says Pakistan most impacted by IEA’s return in Afghanistan
Latest News1 week ago
Pakistan approves re-export of stranded Afghan transit trade cargo
Saar2 hours ago
Saar22 hours ago
Tahawol22 hours ago
Tahawol: Pakistan PM’s complaint about Afghanistan
Saar2 days ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Attack on Chinese-run restaurant in Kabul
