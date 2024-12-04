Saar
Saar: Role of traders in Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Saar
Saar: Iran’s military drill on border with Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Start of TAPI pipeline construction in Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Trump’s warning to BRICS nations discussed
Tahawol28 mins ago
Tahawol: Declaration of martial law in South Korea discussed
Health2 hours ago
Afghanistan’s health minister visits disease control center during China visit
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Role of traders in Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Latest News3 hours ago
Karzai urges IEA to immediately overturn ‘ban’ on medical education for girls
Sport6 hours ago
Afghanistan Tour Of Zimbabwe – All You Need To Know
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Sport3 weeks ago
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
World3 weeks ago
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
World3 weeks ago
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol3 weeks ago
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
Tahawol28 mins ago
Tahawol: Declaration of martial law in South Korea discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Role of traders in Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Syria’s crisis and its impact on region discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Iran’s military drill on border with Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Non-recognition of IEA government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Over 12,000 Afghans entered Brazil with humanitarian visas in last three years: UNHCR
-
Business3 days ago
Trump warns BRICS nations against replacing US dollar
-
Latest News4 days ago
Former German FM blames lack of US coordination for chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Syria rebels say they reached Aleppo city in surprise sweep
-
Latest News4 days ago
Acting interior minister calls Afghans ‘united people’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Most families borrow money to buy food in Afghanistan: WFP
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan announce squads for white-ball tour of Zimbabwe
-
Business2 days ago
Work on TAPI project finally kicks off in Afghanistan