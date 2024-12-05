Saar
Saar: Uncertain future of Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Saar
Saar: Role of traders in Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Saar
Saar: Iran’s military drill on border with Afghanistan discussed
Saar
Saar: Start of TAPI pipeline construction in Afghanistan discussed
2 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen relation with Afghanistan discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Uncertain future of Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Latest News4 hours ago
Qatari and British officials discuss situation in Afghanistan
Latest News8 hours ago
Afghanistan’s economy shows modest growth but recovery remains fragile
World11 hours ago
Trump’s Middle East envoy in diplomatic push to help reach Gaza ceasefire before inauguration
Regional4 weeks ago
Pakistan bans entry to parks, zoos as air pollution worsens
Sport3 weeks ago
Gurbaz ton guides Afghanistan to seal ODI series over Bangladesh
World4 weeks ago
Trump, Putin speak as Biden plans to lobby Trump to stick with Ukraine
World3 weeks ago
Biden is sending aid to help Ukraine keep fighting next year, Blinken says
Tahawol3 weeks ago
Tahawol: NATO’s concern over proximity of Russia & North Korea discussed
2 hours ago
Tahawol: Efforts to strengthen relation with Afghanistan discussed
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: Uncertain future of Afghanistan’s economy discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Declaration of martial law in South Korea discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Role of traders in Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Syria’s crisis and its impact on region discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Trump warns BRICS nations against replacing US dollar
-
Business3 days ago
Work on TAPI project finally kicks off in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Most families borrow money to buy food in Afghanistan: WFP
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan announce squads for white-ball tour of Zimbabwe
-
Regional5 days ago
Iran, Russia say they support Syria in confronting rebels
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA, Chinese company signs deal for Kapisa dam feasibility study
-
Latest News2 days ago
Iran steps up efforts to tighten security along border with Afghanistan, Pakistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Gautam Adani breaks silence on US bribery indictment