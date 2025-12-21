Saar
Saar: UNAMA’s activities in Afghanistan reviewed
Saar: Discussion on severe tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Saar: Calls for Afghanistan’s balanced, economy-oriented foreign policy discussed
Saar: Regional efforts to address Afghanistan-Pakistan issues discussed
Tahawol2 hours ago
Tahawol: CSTO’s security concerns over Afghanistan
Saar2 hours ago
Business3 hours ago
Pakistan’s kinno exports falter as tensions with Afghanistan continue
Sport6 hours ago
Afghanistan and Kuwait draw 4-4 in friendly futsal match
Latest News7 hours ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows
Regional3 weeks ago
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Latest News4 weeks ago
India set to establish pharmaceutical factories in Afghanistan: MoIC
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors
Latest News4 weeks ago
Iran rerouting more oil to China through Indonesia to dodge US sanctions
Tahawol2 hours ago
Saar2 hours ago
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Iran’s pledges to facilitate trade with Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion on severe tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Tawsia2 days ago
Tawsia: India’s enthusiasm for investing in Afghanistan discussed
International Sports5 days ago
IPL 2026: Teams take shape after auction as franchises balance star power and depth
International Sports4 days ago
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders end Desert Vipers’ unbeaten run in dramatic one-run win
Latest News2 days ago
Afghan border forces prevent illegal entry of hundreds into Iran
Regional5 days ago
Pakistan’s military chief Asim Munir in spotlight over Trump’s Gaza plan
Business4 days ago
Mahirood Customs leads Iran’s exports to Afghanistan
World5 days ago
Trump adds seven countries, including Syria, to full travel ban list
Latest News2 days ago
Pakistan summons Afghan diplomat over deadly attack in North Waziristan
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss expanding trade and economic cooperation