Saar
Saar: Discussion on severe tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Saar
Saar: Calls for Afghanistan’s balanced, economy-oriented foreign policy discussed
Saar
Saar: Regional efforts to address Afghanistan-Pakistan issues discussed
Saar
Saar: mistreatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan discussed
Last Updated on: December 16, 2025
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Iran’s pledges to facilitate trade with Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on severe tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Latest News4 hours ago
Afghan health minister calls for medical cooperation between Kabul and New Delhi
Latest News7 hours ago
Deputy PM Baradar urges world to expand economic ties with IEA instead of sanctions
Latest News7 hours ago
Karzai urges reopening of girls’ schools and universities for Afghanistan’s bright future
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan U19 cricket team defeats India A U19
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghanistan economy under pressure as Pakistan shocks reshape trade flows
Regional3 weeks ago
Gaza death toll tops 70,000, health ministry says
Latest News4 weeks ago
India set to establish pharmaceutical factories in Afghanistan: MoIC
Business4 weeks ago
Afghanistan offers tax breaks, free land to attract Indian investors
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Iran’s pledges to facilitate trade with Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 hours ago
Saar: Discussion on severe tensions between Kabul and Islamabad
Tawsia1 day ago
Tawsia: India’s enthusiasm for investing in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Global concerns over migration escalation discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Calls for Afghanistan’s balanced, economy-oriented foreign policy discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA supreme leader stresses enforcement of Sharia law and sincere public service
-
International Sports3 days ago
IPL 2026: Teams take shape after auction as franchises balance star power and depth
-
Sport4 days ago
ILT20: Sharjah Warriorz secure 11-run victory over Gulf Giants
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan, India discuss expanding investment opportunities
-
Sport4 days ago
Abu Muslim Farah crowned champions of fifth season of Afghanistan Champions League
-
International Sports3 days ago
ILT20: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders end Desert Vipers’ unbeaten run in dramatic one-run win
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU and IFC launch €5 million program to support Afghanistan’s private sector
-
Latest News4 days ago
High-level Kyrgyz delegation arrives in Kabul